Smith, No. 3 Notre Dame get defensive, stifle No. 4 New Canaan

WEST HAVEN — Entering Wednesday afternoon’s contest against New Canaan, Notre Dame-West Haven was well aware of the Rams’ upset of top-ranked Fairfield Prep two days earlier.

The Green Knights had a game plan and worked it to perfection. Holding fourth-ranked New Canaan to 15 shots on goal, third-ranked Notre Dame topped the Rams 3-2 at the Edward L. Bennett Rink in West Haven.

“I feel we have the best goalie (Connor Smith) in the state and eight defensemen who I think are the best in the state,” Notre Dame coach Larry Vieira said. “Everything runs through our defense. The offense runs through them. The defense is the key to the team. It all goes through them.”

The Green Knights combined to allow just seven total shots in the opening two periods and created several odd-man rushes, taking a one-goal lead. After topping the Jesuits in the opener, New Canaan never got on track until late in the second period.

“We did not play with any pressure,” New Canaan coach Clark Jones said after his team fell to 1-1. “We are at our best when we pressure the puck and use our speed. We did not do that certainly out of the gate and not until about five minutes left in the second period.”

Offensively, seniors John D’Errico and Robert Allan led the Green Knights with two assists each, including helpers on the team’s first two goals.

Leading 2-1 to start the third, Notre Dame took a 3-1 lead when sophomore Michael Troiano knocked in a rebound off an Ashton Delmonico shot with 7:43 left. The goal by Troiano was the insurance the Green Knights needed as New Canaan’s Griffin Deane scored with 54.2 seconds left in the contest to get within a goal.

“I give them credit,” Jones said. “They played a simple, physical game. We got to pucks a little too late.”

Notre Dame (2-0) played a sound defensive contest through two periods of play, allowing just seven shots, but led only 2-1 after 30 minutes of play.

“The coaches had a great game plan,” Notre Dame senior defenseman Zach Schroeder said. “Everybody helped and knew their guy and what they were going to do. Connor Smith stopped everything. We played a really good game. We are very solid defensively. We have great leadership out there.”

The Green Knights continued the pressure they had mounted in the opening 15 minutes by starting the second period with a goal just 3:45 in.

Positioned in front of the goal, Schroeder took a pass from Allan and beat New Canaan sophomore goaltender Beau Johnson for a 2-0 advantage. D’Errico also assisted on the play, his second of the game.

“I thought our energy level was better,” Vieira said. “They are a very well-coached team, but our energy level was better. We won the battles. Our compete level was high. I am so proud of how we played tonight.”

After posting just four shots on goal in the opening period, the Rams started to get going in the second. Freshman Doster Crowell rang a shot off the post with 6:15 left with New Canaan on the power play.

As Notre Dame did in the opening period, New Canaan capitalized, needing just 44 seconds to score with the man advantage as Luc Lampert rang a shot home from the point after taking a pass from Shane Mettler.

Notre Dame’s defense was stellar again in the middle period, holding the Rams to just three shots on goal, and having a 22-7 advantage through two periods.

The Green Knights controlled play to start the game, holding an 11-4 shot advantage in the opening period and a 1-0 lead. Notre Dame came out aggressive from the start and never slowed down in the opening 15 minutes.

New Canaan’s Johnson made 10 saves in the opening period, including denying Ryan Ahern on a breakaway 1:30 in and making a pad save off a blast from D’Errico halfway through the period.

With constant pressure by the Green Knights, New Canaan was called for too many men on the ice with 9:11 left in the first and paid for the miscue less than a minute later as John-Michael Childs roofed a power goal by Johnson from a sharp angle. D’Errico and Allan assisted on the only goal of the first period.

After Notre Dame sophomore Matt Martinelli was denied in front, New Canaan had its best scoring chance of the first period turned aside when Crowell was stopped by Notre Dame goalie Connor Smith from in front with 3:10 to go in the first.

Smith finished with 13 saves, while Johnson made 25 saves for New Canaan.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Notre Dame defense — The back line of the Green Knights did not give up much space or shots, allowing just 15 in the game, three in the second period.

QUOTABLE

“We are really thrilled with the start of the season. Any time you beat a quality opponent, we are happy. Overall, I thought it was a very good team effort.”

— Notre Dame coach Larry Vieira.

NOTRE DAME 3, NEW CANAAN 2

NEW CANAAN 0 1 1 — 2

NOTRE DAME 1 1 1 — 3

1st Period: ND — John-Michael Childs (John D’Errico, Robert Allan) 8:19; 2nd Period: ND — Zach Schroeder (John D’Errico, Robert Allan) 11:15; NC — Luc Lampert (Shane Mettler, Griffin Deane) 6:02; 3rd Period: ND — Michael Troiano (Ashton Delmonico) 7:43; NC — Griffin Deane (Boden Gammill) 0:54. Shots: NC: 15; ND: 28. Saves: NC: Beau Johnson, 25; ND: Connor Smith, 13.Team records: NC 1-1; ND 2-0.