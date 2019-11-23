Skates tosses 4 TDs, Berlin tops New Britain, earns improbable 4th-straight playoff berth

QB Justin Skates has 4 passing touchdowns in Berlin’s playoff clinching win over New Britain #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/tviUKiOPS7 — Will Aldam (@AldamWill) November 23, 2019

NEW BRITAIN — Berlin’s focus was simple entering its game with rival New Britain Friday night. The Redcoats needed to defeat New Britain, a team they had lost their last two meetings with, in order to clinch a CIAC Class L playoff berth.

Berlin, hampered by injuries to eight starters this season, continued its impressive run with a 26-6 win over New Britain in the Wishbone Bowl to secure an improbably fourth-straight playoff berth. Berlins previous three playoff appearances were in Class M.

Junior Quarterback Justin Skates paved the way for Berlin with four passing touchdowns while senior tight end Danny Lynch collected two receiving touchdowns before a leg injury forced him out of the game late in the third quarter.

“We are feeling great,” Skates said. “We knew we had to come out here and beat New Britain. We knew for the past two years that they have beaten us and we knew coming into this game our season was on the line and we just wanted to punch our ticket to the playoffs.”

After a scoreless first quarter, Berlin (8-2) scored first when Skates connected with Lynch for a 1-yard touchdown pass for a 6-0 lead.

Berlin forced and recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff to set up a 35-yard touchdown pass from Skates to Mark Addamo, which was followed by a successful 2-point conversion for a 14-0 Berlin lead with 7 minutes left in the first half.

Justin Skates hits Danny Lynch for a 6-0 Berlin lead over NB with 7:27 in the half #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/nQoiazxtDs — Will Aldam (@AldamWill) November 23, 2019

The Redcoat’s big second quarter was not over however, as Skates completed a screen pass to Lynch for a 54-yard touchdown good for a 20-0 lead going into halftime.

The second half picked up where the first half left off, with Berlin going ahead 26-0 on a 62-yard catch and run by Jamie Palmese with 7:14 left in the third quarter.

New Britain (3-7) showed some life, scoring for its first time on a 10-yard rushing touchdown by Tarik Hetmyer to bring the score to 26-6.

Berlin has reached the Class L playoffs in each of Joe Aresimowicz’s four seasons as head coach, but this season has been an uphill battle when it comes to injuries.

Berlin coach Joe Aresimowicz after the game #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/z4S7ZluM31 — Will Aldam (@AldamWill) November 23, 2019

“We expect to make it,” Aresimowicz said. “These kids expect to make it and they put in the work to get there. At the beginning of the year we had (Adam) Liberda, (Zachary) Hrubiec, and (Anthony) Undercuffler. I thought we would be a really competitive team, but as they went down I wasn’t sure what was going to happen. But having great coaches and great kids that buy in, it all works out really well. And I am lucky, I have the best coaching staff in the state.”

Despite the injured players such as quarterback Nick Melville and running back Hrubiec, other players have gotten the chance to step up for the Redcoats throughout the season.

“Justin Skates wasn’t going to be the starter this year in all likelihood,” Aresimowicz said. “He jumped right into it when Melville went down and he has turned into quite the player.”

“Not knowing I was going to be able to start at the beginning of the season was a little confusing,” Skates said. “Once they told me I was playing I just knew I had to step up for the team and do what was needed. I knew the game plan coming in today was going to work and it did. Everyone clicked on both sides of the ball and that is what we needed to do to win.”

With the loss, New Britain watched its season come to a close, finishing with a 3-7 record.

“We have some great players but the team as a whole, there is no competitive edge,” New Britain coach Tebucky Jones said. “We have to get back to that. There are only one or two guys really competing. You can’t start off the season with 70 guys and finish with 20-something. What is that?”

BERLIN 26, NEW BRITAIN 6

BERLIN 0 20 6 0 — 26

NEW BRITAIN 0 0 6 0 — 6

B—Danny Lynch 1 pass from Justin Skates (kick failed)

B—Mark Addamo 35 pass from Skates (Jon D’Amore pass from Skates)

B—Lynch 54 pass from Skates (kick failed)

B—Jamie Palmese 62 pass from Skates (kick failed)

NB—Tarik Hetmyer 10 run (run failed)