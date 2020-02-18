Sixteen named finalists by the National High School Athletic Coaches Association

The National High School Athletic Coaches Association have recognized 16 people from the Connecticut High School Coaches Association (CHSCA) as finalists in their respective sports/positions for a national honor.

Those 16 people are: Jon Capone, athletic director, West Haven; Matt Altieri, baseball, Sheehan; Robert Murray, boys cross country, Danbury; Rich Biondi, boys track & field, Branford; Marce Petroccio, football, Trumbull; Bill Scarlata, girls basketball, Norwich Free Academy; Arleigh Duff, girls cross country, Nonnewaug; Barbara Hedden, girls track & field, Cheshire; Josha Glick, golf, Avon; Roy Gurnon, soccer, Tolland; Ed Crisafi, softball, East Haven; Maureen Perkins, special sports , Glastonbury; Fran Pfeiffer, swimming & diving, Lauralton Hall, Katherine Palmer, tennis, Hand; Laura Arena, volleyball, Farmington; and Chris Gamble, wrestling, Waterford.

The National Coach of the Year Awards Banquet which will take place at the National High School Athletic Coaches Association’s national convention at the Lincoln Station Great Hall in Lincoln, Nebraska on July 23.