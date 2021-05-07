Six-run first propels Brien McMahon baseball past New Canaan

NORWALK — The Brien McMahon baseball team scored six runs in the bottom of the first inning, including three on a home run by Pierce Hingtgen, and then withstood a comeback bid by New Canaan for a 7-5 win Thursday at BMHS.
Catcher Pete Meyerson doubled, singled and walked twice in four plate appearances, and Hingtgen had three hits for the Senators (6-4).
Pitcher Cole Forcelina picked up the win, working five innings and allowing four runs, two earned, with four strikeouts. Phil Stalzer pitched the final two innings and allowed one run on one hit.
For New Canaan (7-4), Zack Ramppen hit a solo home run, and Alex Benevento had two hits, including a double. Joe Sinatra pitched five innings in relief, allowing one run on four hits with four strikeouts.
