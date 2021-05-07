GameTime CT

Six-run first propels Brien McMahon baseball past New Canaan

Photo: Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media
Brien McMahon pitcher Cole Forcelina throws a pitch during the Senators' baseball game against New Canaan at BMHS on Thursday, May 6, 2021.
Photo: Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 2 of 11
New Canaan pitcher Tristan Pearl throws a pitch during the Rams' baseball game against Brien McMahon at BMHS on Thursday, May 6, 2021.
Photo: Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 3 of 11
Brien McMahon catcher Pete Meyerson throws the ball back to the pitcher during the Senators' baseball game against New Canaan at BMHS on Thursday, May 6, 2021.
Photo: Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 4 of 11
New Canaan's Andrew Rashad follows through on a swing during the Rams' baseball game against New Canaan at BMHS on Thursday, May 6, 2021.
Photo: Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 5 of 11
Brien McMahon shortstop Kevin Pascual gets ready to tag out a baserunner during the Senators' baseball game against New Canaan at BMHS on Thursday, May 6, 2021.
Photo: Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 6 of 11
New Canaan's Matt Balkun breaks from second base during the Rams' baseball game against Brien McMahon at BMHS on Thursday, May 6, 2021.
Photo: Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 7 of 11
New Canaan's Zack Ramppen hits a home run during the Rams' baseball game against Brien McMahon at BMHS on Thursday, May 6, 2021.
Photo: Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 8 of 11
Brien McMahon's Pete Meyerson follows through on a swing during the Senators' baseball game against New Canaan at BMHS on Thursday, May 6, 2021.
Photo: Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 9 of 11
New Canaan's Joey Sinatra throws a pitch during the Rams' baseball game against Brien McMahon at BMHS on Thursday, May 6, 2021.
Photo: Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 10 of 11
Brien McMahon shortstop Kevin Pascual throws the ball to first base during the Senators' baseball game against New Canaan at BMHS on Thursday, May 6, 2021.
Photo: Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 11 of 11
Brien McMahon pitcher Cole Forcelina follows through on a pitch during the Senators' baseball game against New Canaan at BMHS on Thursday, May 6, 2021.
Photo: Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media

NORWALK — The Brien McMahon baseball team scored six runs in the bottom of the first inning, including three on a home run by Pierce Hingtgen, and then withstood a comeback bid by New Canaan for a 7-5 win Thursday at BMHS.

Catcher Pete Meyerson doubled, singled and walked twice in four plate appearances, and Hingtgen had three hits for the Senators (6-4).

Pitcher Cole Forcelina picked up the win, working five innings and allowing four runs, two earned, with four strikeouts. Phil Stalzer pitched the final two innings and allowed one run on one hit.

For New Canaan (7-4), Zack Ramppen hit a solo home run, and Alex Benevento had two hits, including a double. Joe Sinatra pitched five innings in relief, allowing one run on four hits with four strikeouts.

david.stewart@hearstmediact.com; @dstewartsports

BRIEN MCMAHON 7, NEW CANAAN 5

NEW CANAAN 012 011 0 – 5 9 1
BRIEN MCMAHON 600 001 x – 7 9 2
Batteries: NC – Tristan Pearl, Joey Sinatra (2) and Zack Ramppen; BM – Cole Forcelina, Phil Stalzer (6) and Pete Meyerson; Highlights: NC – Ramppen HR; Alex Benevento 2-for-4, double, RBI; Andrew Rashad 2 RBIs; BM – Pierce Hingtgen 3-for-3, HR, 3 RBIs; Meyerson 2-for-2, double, two walks, two RBIs; Matt Claps double, RBI.
Records: New Canaan 7-4; Brien McMahon 6-4.