Six games on tap for Saturday’s GHPA High School Basketball Classic

Six games will be on tap Saturday for the fifth annual GHPA High School Basketball Classic, also known as the “Spirit of Doc.”

Doc was Doc Hurley, a legendary former coach at Weaver High. A tournament used to be run in his name at the old Hartford Civic Center for years. Now, the GHPA event is held at Trinity College. Tip off for the day begins at 10 a.m.

Here is the six-game schedule:

10 a.m.: Prince Tech vs. East Hartford

Noon: New Britain vs. Bloomfield

2 p.m.: Holy Cross vs. WCA

4 p.m.: Hartford Public vs. Weaver

6 p.m.: East Catholic vs. E.O. Smith

8 p.m.: Windsor vs. Middletown

The day starts with Prince Tech superstar Kazell Stewart and ends with the two top teams in the GameTimeCT preseason top 10 poll, No. 1 Windsor and No. 2 East Catholic.