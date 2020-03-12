From left to right, Brunswick squash players Pierce Henderson, Brian Leonard, Dana Santry, Nick Spizzirri, Mac Aube and Patrick Keller, each earned All-NEPSAC Team honors. From left to right, Brunswick squash players Pierce Henderson, Brian Leonard, Dana Santry, Nick Spizzirri, Mac Aube and Patrick Keller, each earned All-NEPSAC Team honors. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Six Brunswick squash players earn All-NEPSAC Team honors 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

After a perfect season in which it won national and regional championships, the Brunswick School squash team is, not surprisingly, well represented on the All-NEPSAC Team.

Six members of the Bruins squad earned All-NEPSAC honors, three of whom are First Team selections.

Seniors Nick Spizzirri, Dana Santry and Brian Leonard received All-NEPSAC First Team accolades.

Pierce Henderson, a senior, earned All-NEPSAC Second Team honors. Junior Mac Aube and sophomore Patrick Keller were each recognized as All-NEPSAC honorable mention choices.

Collectively, the Bruins’ six All-NEPSAC honorees, combined for a brilliant 58-0 record in individual matches this winter. Brunswick registered 7-0 victories in all three rounds of the NEPSAC Class A Tournament on its way to winning the team title for the ninth straight season. It marked the first time a team notched 7-0 wins in all three rounds of the tournament.

The Bruins also made history en route to capturing their team title at the U.S. High School Team National Championships last month. They went 4-0 during the tournament, winning each match by 7-0 scores — the first time that occurred in the tournament, which began in 2004.

Brunswick has won 18 NEPSAC titles and five national titles for coach Jim Stephens, who is retiring after guiding the program for 35 highly successful seasons.

Henderson, Leonard and Spizzirri, all of whom served as captains this season, combined for a record of 160-6 during their time on the squad and helped lead the Bruins to three national titles in four years and four NEPSAC Class A Championships.

They also sparked Brunswick to four Brandes Cups for having the best record in New England.

Over the past four seasons, Brunswick has a record of 46-1, its lone loss coming in the finals of the U.S. High School Championships in 2017.

Leonard went an astounding 49-0 during his four years on the team and was a three-time NEPSAC individual champion. Spizzirri, who played at the No. 1 spot the past two seasons, registered an eye-opening record of 44-3 and won two NEPSAC individual titles. Henderson, who went 32-1 during his impressive Bruins career, is a two-time NEPSAC individual champion, while Santry, won an individual NEPSAC title in 2018.

Spizzirri and Santry will be teammates once again at the collegiate level. They will play at the University of Pennsylvania next season. Leonard is headed to Yale, where he will play squash, and Henderson will take his squash skills to Williams College.

For the season, the Bruins notched a 15-0 record.

