Situation still ‘fluid’ for fall sports even as CIAC offer cautious go-ahead

CHESHIRE — This CIAC update on the fall season wasn’t a football team bursting through a banner onto its field on homecoming. This was more dancing along the sideline, hoping to stay in bounds.

CIAC executive director Glenn Lungarini said Thursday morning that conditioning for all sports continues to go ahead and teams will continue to work toward starting full practices on Sept. 21, two weeks after most schools return to classes. But it’s all subject to change because of COVID-19 metrics and the approval of state and local officials.

“From the start of this, as we begin, we reminded everybody that our plan will be fluid,” Lungarini said. “It will change as the information changes, metrics change, and we will continue to monitor that information from our offices as well as speaking with our stakeholders and medical experts along the way.”

Lungarini said he expects further collaboration with the state Department of Public Health, which has recommended not playing full-contact football and indoor girls volleyball in the fall. The plan keeps all activity low-risk, in public-health terms, until mid-September, with teams practicing in non-contact small “cohorts” in the meantime.

“They’ve been very good conversations with DPH. There’s no animosity between CIAC and DPH. I don’t see us as being defiant from DPH. We’re actually abiding by their recommendations right now,” Lungarini said.

“What we’re just asking for is the benefit of time to work before we make decisions that we know are going to have a negative impact on kids. Let’s move in the direction of trying to give them as much as we can until the point that COVID tells us we can’t.”

If the state’s health metrics remain under certain thresholds, the CIAC hopes to add full-team, contact practices on Sept. 21 on the way to a proposed Oct. 1 start date for games. An uptick in COVID-19 cases would pull athletics back to those small-cohort, non-contact workouts. A larger increase would suspend athletics.

In its talks with the DPH, the CIAC has argued that private sports organizations have been allowed to play during the summer without clear effects on the state’s metrics.

Lungarini conceded that if DPH maintains its recommendations over the next month, some schools could be forced to not move forward with football and volleyball as they’re usually played and practiced. Some local school boards have discussed athletics on their own; Nonnewaug’s regional board of education already opted out of fall sports, and Bridgeport and New Haven have limited their participation.

“I believe our public schools would be compelled to follow a recommendation that comes from DPH, but our private schools would really fall under those private sector rules,” Lungarini said. “We have a recommendation for DPH for part of our membership that 11-vs.-11 football isn’t recommended, but then we have private-sector rules that say high-risk sports are permitted to play.

“Even within our member schools we have a contradiction of what kind of recommendations for them to follow. We’d like as much as we can to have conversations and close the gap between those inconsistencies and understandings from DPH.”

