SImsbury shuts out South Windsor, improves to 3-0 for the first time since 2009

Image 1 of / 30 Caption Close

Image 2 of 30 Simsbury’s Daniel Sohn celebrates a touchdown run against South Windsor at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Simsbury’s Daniel Sohn celebrates a touchdown run against South Windsor at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 3 of 30 South Windsor’s Colin Kniffen finds a hole against Simsbury at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) South Windsor’s Colin Kniffen finds a hole against Simsbury at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 4 of 30 Simsbury’s Zach Gilbert breaks up a pass intended for South Windsor’s Anthony Maddox at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Simsbury’s Zach Gilbert breaks up a pass intended for South Windsor’s Anthony Maddox at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 5 of 30 Simsbury’s Zach Gilbert dives to try and block a punt at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Simsbury’s Zach Gilbert dives to try and block a punt at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 6 of 30 Simbury’s Tommy Guilfoyle hits South Windsor quarterback Logan Daley at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Simbury’s Tommy Guilfoyle hits South Windsor quarterback Logan Daley at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 7 of 30 South Windsor’s Anthony Maddox stiff arms Simsbury’s Drew DuBois at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) South Windsor’s Anthony Maddox stiff arms Simsbury’s Drew DuBois at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 8 of 30 Simsbury’s Daniel Sohn stays on his feet against South Windsor at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Simsbury’s Daniel Sohn stays on his feet against South Windsor at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 9 of 30 South Windsor’s Logan Daley rolls out at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) South Windsor’s Logan Daley rolls out at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 10 of 30 Simsbury’s Collin Crowe prepares to blitz against South Windsor at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Simsbury’s Collin Crowe prepares to blitz against South Windsor at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 11 of 30 Simsbury’s Sean Carr stiff arms an opponent at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Simsbury’s Sean Carr stiff arms an opponent at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 12 of 30 Simsbury’s DeAundre Williams returns a punt against South Windsor at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Simsbury’s DeAundre Williams returns a punt against South Windsor at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 13 of 30 South Windsor’s Colin Kniffen finds a hole against Simsbury at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) South Windsor’s Colin Kniffen finds a hole against Simsbury at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 14 of 30 Simsbury’s DeAundre Williams catches a punt on a bounce against South Windsor at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Simsbury’s DeAundre Williams catches a punt on a bounce against South Windsor at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 15 of 30 South Windsor’s Bailey Lash is tackled at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) South Windsor’s Bailey Lash is tackled at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 16 of 30 Simsbury’s Daniel Sohn is tackled at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Simsbury’s Daniel Sohn is tackled at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 17 of 30 South Windsor’s Colin Kniffen finds a hole against Simsbury at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) South Windsor’s Colin Kniffen finds a hole against Simsbury at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 18 of 30 Simsbury’s Arjun Bhamidipati tackles South Windsor quarterback Logan Daley against South Windsor at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Simsbury’s Arjun Bhamidipati tackles South Windsor quarterback Logan Daley against South Windsor at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 19 of 30 South Windsor’s Bailey Lash runs up field at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) South Windsor’s Bailey Lash runs up field at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 20 of 30 Simsbury’s Brendan Gaffney runs against South Windsor at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Simsbury’s Brendan Gaffney runs against South Windsor at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 21 of 30 Simsbury’s Brendan Gaffney runs through a hole against South Windsor at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Simsbury’s Brendan Gaffney runs through a hole against South Windsor at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 22 of 30 Simsbury’s Arjun Bhamidipati rushes on the edge against South Windsor at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Simsbury’s Arjun Bhamidipati rushes on the edge against South Windsor at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 23 of 30 Simsbury’s Brendan Gaffney breaks a tackle against South Windsor at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Simsbury’s Brendan Gaffney breaks a tackle against South Windsor at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 24 of 30 South Windsor’s Colin Kniffen runs towards the edge against Simsbury at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) South Windsor’s Colin Kniffen runs towards the edge against Simsbury at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 25 of 30 Simsbury’s John Mairano races for the end zone at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Simsbury’s John Mairano races for the end zone at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 26 of 30 Simsbury’s Aidan Boeshans hands the ball off to John Mairano against South Windsor at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Simsbury’s Aidan Boeshans hands the ball off to John Mairano against South Windsor at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 27 of 30 Simsbury’s Aiden Boeshans runs the ball against South Windsor at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Simsbury’s Aiden Boeshans runs the ball against South Windsor at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 28 of 30 Simsbury coach Dave Masters on the sideline at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Simsbury coach Dave Masters on the sideline at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 29 of 30 South Windsor coach Dave Hodge on the sideline against Simsbury at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) South Windsor coach Dave Hodge on the sideline against Simsbury at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)