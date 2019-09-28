GameTime CT

SImsbury shuts out South Windsor, improves to 3-0 for the first time since 2009

Image 1 of 30
Simsbury’s Sean Carr stiff arms an opponent at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 2 of 30
Simsbury’s Daniel Sohn celebrates a touchdown run against South Windsor at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 3 of 30
South Windsor’s Colin Kniffen finds a hole against Simsbury at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 4 of 30
Simsbury’s Zach Gilbert breaks up a pass intended for South Windsor’s Anthony Maddox at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 5 of 30
Simsbury’s Zach Gilbert dives to try and block a punt at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 6 of 30
Simbury’s Tommy Guilfoyle hits South Windsor quarterback Logan Daley at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 7 of 30
South Windsor’s Anthony Maddox stiff arms Simsbury’s Drew DuBois at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 8 of 30
Simsbury’s Daniel Sohn stays on his feet against South Windsor at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 9 of 30
South Windsor’s Logan Daley rolls out at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 10 of 30
Simsbury’s Collin Crowe prepares to blitz against South Windsor at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 11 of 30
Simsbury’s Sean Carr stiff arms an opponent at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 12 of 30
Simsbury’s DeAundre Williams returns a punt against South Windsor at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 13 of 30
South Windsor’s Colin Kniffen finds a hole against Simsbury at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 14 of 30
Simsbury’s DeAundre Williams catches a punt on a bounce against South Windsor at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 15 of 30
South Windsor’s Bailey Lash is tackled at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 16 of 30
Simsbury’s Daniel Sohn is tackled at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 17 of 30
South Windsor’s Colin Kniffen finds a hole against Simsbury at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 18 of 30
Simsbury’s Arjun Bhamidipati tackles South Windsor quarterback Logan Daley against South Windsor at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 19 of 30
South Windsor’s Bailey Lash runs up field at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 20 of 30
Simsbury’s Brendan Gaffney runs against South Windsor at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 21 of 30
Simsbury’s Brendan Gaffney runs through a hole against South Windsor at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 22 of 30
Simsbury’s Arjun Bhamidipati rushes on the edge against South Windsor at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 23 of 30
Simsbury’s Brendan Gaffney breaks a tackle against South Windsor at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 24 of 30
South Windsor’s Colin Kniffen runs towards the edge against Simsbury at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 25 of 30
Simsbury’s John Mairano races for the end zone at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 26 of 30
Simsbury’s Aidan Boeshans hands the ball off to John Mairano against South Windsor at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 27 of 30
Simsbury’s Aiden Boeshans runs the ball against South Windsor at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 28 of 30
Simsbury coach Dave Masters on the sideline at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 29 of 30
South Windsor coach Dave Hodge on the sideline against Simsbury at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 30 of 30
Simsbury coach Dave Masters on the sideline at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
SOUTH WINDSOR – Simsbury got its offense going fast and early as the Trojans improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2009.

Quarterback Aiden Boeshans threw for two touchdowns and added another one on the ground in the Trojans’ 39-0 win over South Windsor.

Boeshans got the Trojans going with an 8-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and then followed it up with two touchdown passes – one to Zach Gilbert for 18 yards and one to Mike Schulitz for 11 yards. He finished with 175 passing yards in the game.

Dan Sohn ran for two touchdowns and Gilbert led the team with four catches, 69 yards receiving and a touchdown. John Mairano had four catches and 59 yards receiving.

WEEK 3 FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD / SCHEDULE

The Trojans defense played well, allowing just 60 yards of total offense to South Windsor.

Simsbury 39, South Windsor 0

S 6 20 13 00 – 39
SW 0 0 0 0 – 0
S – Aiden Boeshans 8 yard run (Kick failed)
S – Zach Gilbert 18 yard pass from Aiden Boeshans (Run failed)
S – Mike Schulitz 11 yards pass from Boeshans (Caden Musser 2-yard pass from Boeshans)
S – Dan Sohn 1 yard run (Run failed)
S – Dan Sohn 1 yard run (Caden Lill kick)
S – Kye Terry 5 yard run (Kick failed)
Record: Simsbury 3-0, South Windsor 1-2

