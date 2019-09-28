SImsbury shuts out South Windsor, improves to 3-0 for the first time since 2009

SOUTH WINDSOR – Simsbury got its offense going fast and early as the Trojans improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2009.
Quarterback Aiden Boeshans threw for two touchdowns and added another one on the ground in the Trojans’ 39-0 win over South Windsor.
Boeshans got the Trojans going with an 8-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and then followed it up with two touchdown passes – one to Zach Gilbert for 18 yards and one to Mike Schulitz for 11 yards. He finished with 175 passing yards in the game.
Dan Sohn ran for two touchdowns and Gilbert led the team with four catches, 69 yards receiving and a touchdown. John Mairano had four catches and 59 yards receiving.
The Trojans defense played well, allowing just 60 yards of total offense to South Windsor.
