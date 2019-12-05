Simpson touchdowns, interceptions lead Bloomfield past Stafford co-op to Class S semis

BLOOMFIELD — Anthony Simpson had two interceptions, giving him 10 for the season, and scored four touchdowns Wednesday night to lead third-seeded Bloomfield to a 56-0 win over Stafford/East Windsor/Somers in the Class S semifinals at Phil Rubin Stadium.

The Warhawks (11-0), ranked fifth in the GameTimeCT poll, will host seventh-seeded Plainville (9-2) in Monday’s semifinals.

Wednesday’s game was scoreless after the first quarter, but a 23-yard Simpson reception set up his 1-yard touchdown run to open the scoring. His interception on the next play from scrimmage set up the second of Bloomfield’s four second-quarter touchdowns.

The sixth-seeded Bulldogs, in the playoffs for the fourth year in a row, finish 8-3.