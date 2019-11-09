Sherry wins New England championship ahead of Cozean; Noble second

MANCHESTER—The fabled stretch at Wickham Park that has decided the fate of many runners over the years has been long dubbed the green monster.

It might need to be changed to something honoring Conard sophomore Gavin Sherry, because he owns it now.

Sherry continued his stellar string of races at the course, capturing the New England championships Saturday thanks in part to a patented surge up the monster. Sherry won in 15:30, four seconds ahead of Xavier’s Robbie Cozean (15:34), who held off La Salle (R.I.) runner Jack McLoughlin (15:35) at the line.

“It’s a dream come true,” Sherry said. “Walking on this course as a middle schooler and seeing the high schoolers race; it’s something I never imagined I’d be up here so early. It’s been amazing.”

Sherry won the CCC, Class LL, State Open and now New England titles with similar surges up the intimidating hill.

“I put in a really big surge again and I put a pretty big distance,” Sherry said. “I was holding on after that, giving everything I have. I love this course, it’s so much fun; that hill I think really brings out the worst in everyone. This course is magical in my opinion.”

A front pack of four immediately broke away and went out fast with a 4:53 mile. Sherry stayed in the group before his trademark spot was in sight, and the home-course advantage proved valuable.

“I think this course is something you really need to master,” Sherry said. “I feel for those other guys because I don’t think they knew how to run the course; it just takes experience.”

Cozean settled into second spot for a second straight event with Sherry in sight.

“My focus was still on Gavin, I was just trying to close that gap again.” Cozean said. “I shouldn’t have let the gap grown in the first place.”

Tolland finished third in the team standings with 139 points, just a single point off second. Alec Sauter was the third fastest runner in the state and took 11th overall (16:08). Morgan Fierro of Staples took 14th (16:13) while Matt Jennings of Wolcott was next in state, 17th in 16:15. Conard was fifth and Staples sixth in the team score.

“I’m blown away by how tough he is,” Cozean said of Sherry. “I’ve always prided myself on being a tough kid but he’s definitely one too and works the hills really well. It’s something I have to work on going into NXR.”

NOBLE LEADS CT AGAIN

Greenwich junior Mari Noble set the bar of breaking 18 minutes at Wickham Park heading into the season, and with the way she’s run lately that was in sight.

The junior continued her excellent momentum from recent weeks in lowering her time yet again on the challenging course.

Noble’s time of 17:57 was good enough for second at New England’s, five seconds off race-winner Sofie Matson of Falmouth, Maine.

“It was my goal this season to break 18, and to be able to do it at New Englands is incredible,” Noble said. “I like to take races out fast so I tend and try to lead at the beginning just because I like to get my legs going especially on a cold day.”

Pomperaug’s Kate Wiser finished third (18:09) while Bethel sophomore Ava Graham took sixth in 18:46. Wiser led after a mile before Matson made her move before the hill. Noble then passed Wiser before the finish.

“I’m really excited,” Graham said. “I didn’t know what to expect coming into this race. There’s a lot of good people and I was (seeded) 13th. I wasn’t sure how things were going to go and people were sticking with me that I wouldn’t expect. … at the end I Just kicked it and I’m pretty proud of m performance.”

Graham was just three seconds off taking fourth in what has been an outstanding season.

“I was probably the most nervous I’ve been all season,” Graham said. “I didn’t know what to expect and I knew it was going to be fast.”

Fresh off its team championship at the State Open, Hall backed it up with a second Saturday. The Warriors finished with 173 while winner Champlain Valley (Vermont) scored 144. Trumbull was the next highest Connecticut team, fifth overall.

Noble, Sherry and other top runners from the region will next descend upon Van Cortland Park in The Bronx for the Foot Locker Northeast Regional, set for November 30.

“I think it sets me up really well,” Noble said. “This is kind of a big confidence booster; this shows me how I can really push myself. I haven’t had a ton of races this season where I’ve been battling it out super hard. I think it was a huge confidence booster.”





