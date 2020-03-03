Shelton’s Hunter Wronski breaking records at Roger Williams

SHELTON — Hunter Wronski, a junior from Shelton, won three individual events to lead Roger Williams to its fourth straight New England Intercollegiate Swimming & Diving championship.

Wronski set school and meet records for coach Matt Emmert’s Hawks in winning the 50-yard breaststroke (26.00), 100-yard breaststroke (56.63) and 200-yard breaststroke (2:05.44). He is the 20th-ranked Division III swimmer in the 50-breaststroke and set a meet record in the 100-breaststroke.

He was named Male Swimmer of the Meet.

“Hunter has been an invaluable contributor to our program,” Emmert said. “He’s easily one of the most competitive student-athletes I have ever coached, but also in such a positive manner that it raises the level for all of his teammates around him.

“Hunter has got a tenacious work ethic both in the classroom and in the pool. I can’t stress enough about his positive nature and level-headed demeanor. He’s been a role model for the younger student-athletes in our program and we couldn’t be prouder of the accolades he’s received this year.”

Wronski said, “It (the school) has been everything I hoped for and more. From when I first stepped on campus. I knew this was the place I wanted to spend the next four years.”

Named RWU Male Rookie of the Year as a freshman, Wronski, a 2017 Shelton graduate, earned All-State and led Shelton to a pair of Southern Connecticut Conference Division II championships. He is the Gael record-holder in the 100-breaststroke, 100-freestyle, 200 IM, 200-medley relay, 400-free relay and posted the most meet-wins in a season.

“High school and club swimming were great, with the teamwork needed in the relays,” Wronski said. “Here, everything we do is team-based and I love it. The pool deck is alive every time one of us competes.”

His workload at RWU increased his sophomore year, when Wronski lit up the scoreboard like it was a pinball machine. He was NEISDA champion in the 200-yard medley relay, the 400-yard freestyle relay, the 400-yard medley relay and the 800-yard freestyle relay.

In addition, he earned All-NEISDA honors in the 100-yard breaststroke, 200-yard breaststroke and 500-yard freestyle. Wronski set new school records in the 100- and 200-yard breaststroke, the 200-yard medley relay, the 400-yard medley relay, the 400-yard freestyle relay and the 800-yard freestyle.

“I swam the distance events as a freshman,” Wronski said. “The sprints are less yards, but higher intensity. Distance is harder, you put in longer hours. The 100 freestyle is nice. Every time I swim the breaststroke, I really appreciate it.”

Wronski, who interned at Pitney Bowes last summer, is majoring in finance, with double majors in graphic design and business analytics.

When the season is over, Wronski has a plan.

“I’m going to do my intern work and go to the gym,” he said. “Swimming has been my entire life. The friends I’ve made and everything I know has come from swimming. Maybe, I’ll take it slow and instead of doing 1,200 yards in the pool, I’ll break it down into four sets of 300.”

