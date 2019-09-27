Shelton tops Sheehan with strong second half

SHELTON — Noelle Garretson was in the right place to break the scoreless battle, and Shelton tacked on a second tally to record a 2-0 victory Sheehan at Finn Stadium on Thursday night.

Leya Vohra’s header off a corner chance was blocked, but Garrettson pushed the ball through a maze of defenders to give the Gaelettes the lead in the 59th minute.

Cali D’Auria scored the second goal off a Lindsay Taylor assist with 4:37 remaining in this contest between SCC foes.

“This was a hard match between two teams that have had a pretty good rivalry,” Shelton coach Marvin Miller said after his club improved to 3-1-1. “They counter very well and they forced us into more of a direct game than we like to play.”

Sheehan coach Rob Huelsman expected a physical game with plenty of back-and-forth offensive surges.

“I never doubted it,” he said about the match that featured 26 shots, including 18 on frame. “I like the way we came right back at them after they scored off that corner. We never backed off.”

Shelton’s Arianna Malick (8 saves) and Sheehan’s Anna Medici (10 saves) were tasked with stopping the constant forays into the final 30.

The Gaelettes’ Elizabeth Porto, Haley Oko and Garretson were continually fed the ball, with fine passing coming from Vohra and Devan Wildman.

Sheehan (2-2-1) looked to let Olivia Dubuc loose, along with Sam Barone.

“We planned to mark Dubuc and then cover,” Miller said. “She had her moments, but Sarah Panek and then Kayleigh Bartlett did a fine job. Emily Sandin was back there to make sure nothing got past.”

Huelsman said: “Olivia is our playmaker, and in fact has been for four years. She’s played every minute of every game, and when I took her out for a stratgy change earlier this season, she came up quick and said I want to go back in.”

Sheehan not only countered on offense, but its defense was staunch with Lexi Carim, Alicia Piscitelli and Patrice Mansfield.

For Garretson and D’Auria it was their first goals of the campaign.

“I was pretty lucky, the way we take corner kicks I don’t usually get on that end of the ball,” Garretson said. “I got my opportunity and that was nice.”







SHELTON 2, SHEEHAN 0

SHEEHAN 0 0 — 0

SHELTON 0 2 — 2

Records: Sheehan 2-2-1 Shelton 3-1-1 Goals: Shelton — Noelle Garretson, Cali D’Auria; Assists: Shelton Leya Vohra, Lindsay Taylor; Goalies: Sheehan Anna Medici (10 saves); Shelton Arianna Malick (7 saves)