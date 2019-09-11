Shelton looks to improve ball possession

The Shelton High boys’ soccer team graduated many starters players from an 11-7-1 team that advanced to the Southern Connecticut Conference semifinals. They were seeded 17th in Class LL before falling to eventual quarterfinalist Greenwich.

Head coach Isaac Montalvo is pleased with the way his team came back prepared to play.

“Things have been going really well,” Montalvo said. “We did well in our scrimmage with Trumbull and things are coming together.”

Senior co-captains Nick Turco and Jack Neary are back to play the back three with classmate Jake Bialek.

“We focus on playing a hard-pressure defense,” Montalvo said. “The players understand the concept. What we need is to improve our possession of the ball when we are on the attack.”

The Gaels return an experienced group of forwards from the team that advanced to the Southern Connecticut Conference semifinals, where they lost to Fairfield Prep.

“Vince Mallozzi and Alexander Coleman are top point producers,” said Montalvo, who will be assisted this season by Augie Sevillano at the JV level and freshmen coach Dan Kristiansen. Top scorer Erik Lorent did not return for his senior season.

“Justin Sanzo, Zach Prindle, Jason Lorent and Ian Sevillano will be our center midfielders.”

Veteran keeper Isaac Garcia has graduated, along with fellow captain Anthony Russo.

In all, the Gaels lost 10 seniors, including Jonathan Dias, Stylianos Mysirlidis, Zack Muller, Scott Shea, Andrew Cortes, Philip Hynes, Eric Lopes and Christopher Conrad.

“Patrick Feliciano is a senior and Reino Sawan in a junior and both are doing well in goal,” Montalvo said. “They are both great with their hands (stopping shots). We need them to get better distributing the ball with their feet. We play from the back and we don’t want to change our style of play.”

2019 Schedule

Sept. 12 — at Amity, 4 p.m.

Sept. 17 — at Fairfield Prep, 4 p.m.

Sept. 20 — SHEEHAN, 7 p.m.

Sept. 24 — EAST HAVEN, 7 p.m.

Sept. 26 — at Lyman Hall, 3:45 p.m.

Sept. 28 — at Branford, 6 p.m.

Oct. 1 — at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 — DANIEL HAND, 7 p.m.

Oct. 7 — AMITY, 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 — FAIRFIELD PREP, 12 p.m.

Oct. 15 — at Sheehan, 5 p.m.

Oct. 18 — at East Haven, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 — LYMAN HALL, 7 p.m.

Oct. 23 — BRANFORD, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 — XAVIER, 7 p.m.

Oct. 28 — at Daniel Hand, 6 p.m.

Home games in CAPS