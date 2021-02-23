Sheehan’s McDonnell gets to cherish scoring 1,000th career point with family at Lyman Hall

It’s a moment any basketball player cherishes: scoring your 1,000th career point. Part of that is get a chance to cherish it against your rival and with your family present.

Sheehan’s Jack McDonnell scored his 1,000th career point Monday night in the Battle of Wallingford against Lyman Hall. He became the sixth player to do so in school history.

“It’s an honor to be put up there with a former teammate and other guys I have looked up to since I was in fourth and fifth grade,” McDonnell told the Meriden Record-Journal. “I would come to the Sheehan gym and hoped some day I would do it if I worked hard enough. It’s really a dream come true.”

McDonnell’s parents, Heather and Pat, along with sister May and brother Cole. Lyman Hall athletic director Steve Baker awarded him the game ball.

McDonnell needed just one point going into the game. But in the age of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lyman Hall is one of many schools allowing just parents from the home team to watch the game, not visiting fans.

“Although we unfortunately didn’t have a place for them in the gym we were able to have them stand in the hall as we kept the doors open so they could stay and watch until he scored No. 1,000,” Baker said. “After his layup early in the second quarter we stopped the game and allowed his family to come into the gym to celebrate his accomplishment. As a parent of two high school kids, it was great to witness the pure emotion they were able to share with their son.”

Baker recalled a couple of years back when Hamden athletic director Tommy Dyer had the game stopped at his home gym to allow former Lyman Hall standout Kevin Ransom to celebrate the moment for scoring his 1,000th point.

“Spectators and facility capacity limits have been a struggle for all schools this winter and we are really thankful that Lyman Hall was able to accommodate the McDonnell family for that special moment without compromising their home team spectator plan. That was a very classy move and I know it meant a lot to Jack and his family,” Sheehan athletic director Chris Dailey said.