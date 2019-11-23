Hamden QB Isaiah Riley passes against Sheehan on Friday. Hamden QB Isaiah Riley passes against Sheehan on Friday. Photo: Dave Phillips / For Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Dave Phillips / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close Sheehan stays alive in Class S hunt with win over Hamden 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

WALLINGFORD — In a way it was a playoff game, albeit in the ninth game for both teams.

With the loser all but eliminated from any chance of making the CIAC state playoffs, Sheehan remained alive with a 52-40 victory over Hamden Friday night at Riccitelli Field in a Southern Connecticut Conference Tier 2 football contest. It broke a two-game losing streak for the Titans.

With a victory over Lyman Hall on Thanksgiving morning, Sheehan (7-2) will qualify for the state playoffs for the third consecutive season. The Titans qualified in 2017 and 2018 in Class M, but are in Class S this season.

“We know we control our own destiny,” Sheehan coach John Ferrazzi said. “It started tonight with Hamden and we found a way. Now, we still control our own destiny on Thanksgiving and we have to keep it going.”

“This was definitely a redemption week…” – Sheehan’s Jordan Davis talks about how important it was to get back in the win column #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/1vR4dGuB4D — Pete Paguaga (@PetePaguaga) November 23, 2019

Hamden, on the other hand, dropped to 6-3 and was eliminated from any chance of getting into the Class LL playoffs for the first time since 2008. The Green Dragons will still finish with their first winning season since 2009 regardless of the outcome of their Thanksgiving Day game against Notre Dame-West Haven.

“Our lack of discipline got to us tonight,” Hamden coach Tom Dyer said. “That’s really the story on our side.”

It was a wild one offensively as neither defense was able to stop the other for most of the night, but the key play came defensively on the Titans midway through the third quarter with the Green Dragons ahead 34-32.

Hamden seemed to be driving towards a touchdown that would have put the Green Dragons up by two scores, but the snap was fumbled and neither Chris Pigatt or Isaiah Riley could get to it with Sheehan recovering the ball at their own six-yard line.

Pick 6! Sheehans Garrett Molampy picks it takes to house Sheehan 52, Hamden 34 with 843 left #cthsfb Ferrazzi is jacked up pic.twitter.com/HQijMQxMBP — Pete Paguaga (@PetePaguaga) November 23, 2019

“It was huge,” Ferrazzi said.” “We needed one drive to get off the field on defense. Recovering the football there was the spark that we needed.”

Six plays later, Jordan Davis (14 carries for 115 yards) rambled into the end zone from two yards out for his second of three touchdowns on the night to give Sheehan a 38-34 lead with 3:40 to go in the third quarter.

From there, it was all Sheehan. Davis caught a 15-yard pass from Kyle Simmons (7 for 10 passing for 175 yards and three touchdown passes) early in the fourth quarter to make it 45-34.

Garrett Molampy picked off a Riley pass at the Hamden 40-yard line three plays later and returned it for a touchdown that iced the game for Sheehan and gave the Titans a 52-34 lead.

“We knew it was going to be a fourth quarter battle,” Dyer said. “We had some breakdowns in the third and fourth quarter in not finishing our tackles. As our program continues to grow, we have to expect to be in these kind of games.”

“It was pure guts and heart in the second half for us…” – Sheehan coach John Ferrazzi on his teams 52-40 win over Hamden #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/vtfueUMKOs — Pete Paguaga (@PetePaguaga) November 23, 2019

Early on, it was back and forth, Sheehan raced to a 13-0 lead on a 28-yard TD run by Terrence Bogan (171 yards rushing) and Simmons added an 85-yard scoring strike to Davis.

Hamden got some momentum in the second quarter when Camyran Winder scored on a blocked punt. That started a big rally for the Green Dragons, who scored 27 points in the second quarter to take a 27-26 lead at halftime.

Davone Mitchell led Hamden with 167 rushing yards.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Jordan Davis, Sheehan scored three touchdowns and rushed for 115 yards.

QUOTABLE

“We knew we needed to fix some things. We did some things we didn’t do since day one. We dug a little deeper and played with more heart.”

— Sheehan running back Jordan Davis.