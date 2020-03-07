Romano’s hat trick leads Sheehan in rout of New Milford to win SCC/SWC DIII title

WEST HAVEN — From the drop of the puck Friday night, as it was from the drop in December, the top team in SCC/SWC Division III was Sheehan.
The top-seeded Titans scored in the first minute and rolled to a 7-1 win over third-seeded New Milford at Bennett Rink, winning their third consecutive conference championship.
Next up for Sheehan (18-3-1), last year’s CIAC Division III runner-up, is their quest for the first state title in school history. That begins Monday, and the Titans are the top seed.
Anthony Romano recorded a natural hat trick in the first period, one at even strength, one just after a power play expired and one short-handed to build a 5-0 lead with 3:07 left in the period.
Along with the past three SCC/SWC titles, Sheehan also won the SCC Division II tournament in 2007.
Third-seeded New Milford (14-7-1) was seeking its first conference championship since it won the SWC Division II tournament in 2008.
The Green Wave had a lead on Sheehan in their regular-season meeting before the Titans came back to win 3-2 on Jan. 20 at Choate. That was one of Sheehan’s closest games against Division III teams; the Titans’ only loss to a Division III team was to Hall/Southington, 2-1.
Brendan Connery sent Joe Romano, Anthony’s twin brother, up the right side for a break and a goal 50 seconds into the game. The Titans killed a New Milford penalty, and seconds later, Anthony DeFilio lifted a backhander into the top-left corner of the net to make it 2-0.
Cam Schopfer got the Green Wave on the board with a power-play goal early in the second period, not long after Devin Napoli had made it 6-0 on a rebound.
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Anthony Romano nearly scored his three goals three different ways. He also helped kill off the start of a major on his twin brotther, Joe, late in the second period.
NEXT UP
The CIAC tournament begins Monday. Sheehan will host 16th-seeded Trinity Catholic at 7:30 p.m. at Choate. New Milford, the fourth seed, hosts 13th-seeded JBWA at the same time at Canterbury.
The teams could meet again on March 16 in the Division III semifinals at Yale’s Ingalls Rink.