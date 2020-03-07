Romano’s hat trick leads Sheehan in rout of New Milford to win SCC/SWC DIII title

New Milford's Daniel Gallagher (17) drives the puck as Sheehan's James Stratton (24) chases during SCC Div. III Championship hockey action in West Haven, Conn., on Friday Mar. 6, 2020. New Milford's Daniel Gallagher (17) drives the puck as Sheehan's James Stratton (24) chases during SCC Div. III Championship hockey action in West Haven, Conn., on Friday Mar. 6, 2020. Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 11 Caption Close Sheehan routs New Milford to win SCC/SWC DIII title 1 / 11 Back to Gallery

WEST HAVEN — From the drop of the puck Friday night, as it was from the drop in December, the top team in SCC/SWC Division III was Sheehan.

The top-seeded Titans scored in the first minute and rolled to a 7-1 win over third-seeded New Milford at Bennett Rink, winning their third consecutive conference championship.

Next up for Sheehan (18-3-1), last year’s CIAC Division III runner-up, is their quest for the first state title in school history. That begins Monday, and the Titans are the top seed.

Anthony Romano recorded a natural hat trick in the first period, one at even strength, one just after a power play expired and one short-handed to build a 5-0 lead with 3:07 left in the period.

Along with the past three SCC/SWC titles, Sheehan also won the SCC Division II tournament in 2007.

Third-seeded New Milford (14-7-1) was seeking its first conference championship since it won the SWC Division II tournament in 2008.

The Green Wave had a lead on Sheehan in their regular-season meeting before the Titans came back to win 3-2 on Jan. 20 at Choate. That was one of Sheehan’s closest games against Division III teams; the Titans’ only loss to a Division III team was to Hall/Southington, 2-1.

Brendan Connery sent Joe Romano, Anthony’s twin brother, up the right side for a break and a goal 50 seconds into the game. The Titans killed a New Milford penalty, and seconds later, Anthony DeFilio lifted a backhander into the top-left corner of the net to make it 2-0.

Cam Schopfer got the Green Wave on the board with a power-play goal early in the second period, not long after Devin Napoli had made it 6-0 on a rebound.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Anthony Romano nearly scored his three goals three different ways. He also helped kill off the start of a major on his twin brotther, Joe, late in the second period.

NEXT UP

The CIAC tournament begins Monday. Sheehan will host 16th-seeded Trinity Catholic at 7:30 p.m. at Choate. New Milford, the fourth seed, hosts 13th-seeded JBWA at the same time at Canterbury.

The teams could meet again on March 16 in the Division III semifinals at Yale’s Ingalls Rink.

SHEEHAN 7, NEW MILFORD 1

NEW MILFORD 0 1 0—1

SHEEHAN 5 1 1—7

Records: New Milford 14-7-1; Sheehan 18-3-1. Goals: NM—Cam Schopfer; S—Anthony Romano 3, Joe Romano, Anthony DeFilio, Devin Napoli, Joey Richo. Assists: NM—Nick Carlucci, Ian Donahue; S—Napoli 2, Brendan Connery, Anthony Romano, Dylan Hennessey, DeFilio. Goalies: NM—Lee Conlu (10 saves), Logan Lucas (23); S—Justin Lyon (13). Shots: NM—14; S—40.