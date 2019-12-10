Sharpe, Killingly run all over Waterford, reach second Class M final in last three seasons

Nurse 4 yd TD for Killingly. Take 15 7 lead opening possession 3rd over wtfd #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/0NsY9elYg4 — Joe Morelli (@nhrJoeMorelli) December 10, 2019

WATERFORD – Jack Sharpe rushed for 249 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries to lead No. 3 seed Killingly to a 35-7 victory No. 2 Waterford in the Class M state semifinals Tuesday night at Alumni Field.

Sharpe, a sophomore, rushed for 218 yards and three touchdowns in the second half alone as the Redhawks (11-1) shut out the Lancers (10-2) 28-0 in the second half.

Killingly will play No. 4 Weston in the Class M championship final Saturday at Veteran’s Stadium in New Britain. Game time is 11 a.m. Weston eliminated top seed Rockville in the other semifinal.

Killingly will be trying to win its second Class M title in the last three seasons. The Redhawks defeated Barlow in the 2017 championship game.

Waterford actually outplayed Killingly in the first half, holding the Redhawks without a first down for most of the half. The Lancers scored on their opening possession, a 10-yard run by Trey Brennan.

Killingly didn’t tie it until Sharpe scored on a 5-yard run with 31.7 seconds left before halftime.

