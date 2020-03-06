SGWL wins Nutmeg Hockey Conference title (with all-conference team)

The score stays 2-0 as the time runs out and the Wildcat’s are CONFERENCE CHAMPS!!! #cthk #bannersznnn pic.twitter.com/zCaycCrh19 — Wildcats Hockey (@WildcatsPuck) March 6, 2020

Behind junior goalie Cam Begley’s 19-save shutout, Suffield/Granby/Windsor Locks defeated Tri-Town 2-0 Thursday night at Champions Skating Center in Cromwell to win the Nutmeg Hockey Conference championship.

Senior Tyler Gazdik, who was chosen to the all-conference team, scored midway through the first for the Wildcats. Tyler Mackowski put them up 2-0 midway through the second with assists from Mason Ferrari and Aiden Grabowski.

The fourth-seeded Wildcats (12-10) last won the conference championship in 2016, a year after they won both the conference and CIAC Division II titles.

Third-seeded Tri-Town, seeking its first championship since it won the Northern Hockey Conference title in 2011, is 7-12-3. It defeated the Wildcats twice last week in the regular season to earn its way into the tournament.

SGWL and Tri-Town, both Division III teams, upset Division II teams to reach the conference final. SGWL took down the Eastern Connecticut Eagles 3-2 in the semifinals, and Tri-Town beat Woodstock Academy 3-0.

SUFFIELD/GRANBY/WINDSOR LOCKS 2, TRI-TOWN 0

SGWL……………1 1 0–2

TRI-TOWN……0 0 0–0

Records: Suffield/Granby/Windsor Locks 12-10; Tri-Town 7-12-3. Goals: S–Tyler Gazdik, Tyler Mackowski. Assists: S–Mason Ferrari, Aiden Grabowski. Goalies: S–Cam Begley (19 saves); T–Reave Stafford (26); Shots: S–28; T–19.

ALL-NUTMEG HOCKEY CONFERENCE TEAM

Remington Ferrari, SGWL; Tyler Gazdik, SGWL; Aiden Grabowski, SGWL; Nick Dannenfelser, Tri-Town; Noah Hale, Tri-Town; Alex Knisley, Tri-Town; Ryan Bell, Tri-Town; Guerin Favreau, Woodstock Academy; Doug Newton, Woodstock Academy; Jake Starr, Woodstock Academy; Colin Liscomb, Woodstock Academy; Evan Tower, Eastern CT Eagles; Will Cannella, Eastern CT Eagles; Kyle Marino, Eastern CT Eagles; Devyn Jordan, Eastern CT Eagles; Rylin Fowler, Eastern CT Eagles; Tyler Calhoun, Housatonic.