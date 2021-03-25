Seymour withdraws, Holy Cross declared NVL girls basketball champion

Holy Cross has been declared the NVL tournament champions after Seymour was forced to withdraw from the tournament due to COVID-19 protocols, NVL tournament director and Sacred Heart athletic director Michael Madden confirmed Thursday afternoon.

The two teams were scheduled to play Friday night in Waterbury. Seymour defeated Wolcott in the semifinals on Wednesday after getting a bye into the game because Ansonia had to withdraw for the same reasons.

Madden said this will not affect the boys final, which is Naugatuck at top seed Sacred Heart Friday night. Sacred Heart defeated Seymour in Wednesday’s semifinals.