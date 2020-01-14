Seymour pulls away from Ansonia

SEYMOUR — A 25-point fourth quarter explosion propelled Seymour boys’ basketball past Ansonia 71-59 on Monday night.

Despite missing All-State catalyst Dion Perkins to a leg injury, Seymour captured its second win of the season.

“The funny part is that Dion Perkins, our All-State player didn’t play,” Seymour coach Joe Carrafiello said. “He’s got a bum leg so 29 points per game and nine rebounds out of the lineup. These kids just battled man, I was so proud of this team because a lot of people thought we were a one-man show. Everybody saw tonight that we have a good team.”

Dhruv Kapadia led the charge racking up 21 points while senior Matthew Oczkowski contributed 16 points for the Wildcats (2-4).

“Dhruv really stepped up,” Carrafiello said. “He had a big night against Holy Cross here. What is so good about him is that he is big so he takes the big guy out and they usually don’t know he can shoot, he knocks down a couple of three’s and then he goes inside a little bit. He is a complete offensive player; he didn’t really play that much last year but he has had a big impact for us this year.”

Ansonia scored the first nine points of the game but the deficit was quickly erased as Seymour proceeded to score the next eight, foreshadowing the first three quarters.

Trailing 14-10, Seymour opened the second quarter with a 12-0 run leading to a 29-24 lead at the half.

Ansonia broke out for 21 points in a third quarter that featured four lead changes and ended with a 46-45 Seymour lead.

Seymour proceeded to outscore Ansonia 25-14 in the fourth behind two clutch Kapadia 3-pointers, transforming what was previously a nail biter into a decisive win.

“It’s not just me, it’s my teammates,” Kapadia said. “They set me up, Matt Oczkowski and the rest of the crew. We are just a team who is down one starter and we are still going to get it done. We pick each other up, we aren’t going down without a fight.”

Seymour seems to have corrected itself after an 0-4 start to the season. Confidence is high despite the slow start considering the team’s schedule softens up a bit the rest of the way.

“The first four games were like a gauntlet,” Carrafiello said. “We had Holy Cross and lost in overtime, Sacred Heart we were only down nine, and Kennedy and Torrington we lost by a five or seven so we have been playing well, just not a lot of wins to show for it. We beat Wolcott pretty bad and this one here so hopefully we got things rolling now.”

Ansonia (3-4) began the season 3-1 but has dropped its last three including losses to Woodland and Watertown.

“I just thought we were sloppy,” Ansonia coach Shane Kingsley said. “Turning the ball over against their pressure, which with a young team sometimes that happens. This is a smaller gym so sometimes if gets a little frantic in there, but we just didn’t take care of the basketball on the offensive end. We gave them too many easy points and then every time we would take the lead we couldn’t get a stop. It just snowballed from there, they hit a couple big shots down the stretch and we weren’t able to get anything going on the offensive end.”





