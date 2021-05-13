Seymour avenges loss to Oxford as NVL race heats up

In most conferences this softball season, there is one team that has established itself as a clear favorite. The SCC has Cheshire, the ECC is led by Waterford and Masuk is the frontrunner in the SWC, but the NVL is a different animal.

With five teams bunched together at the top, the NVL may be the most competitive conference in the state, and as the season winds down there will be a power struggle at the top.

Seymour, Oxford, Wolcott and Naugatuck are all chasing undefeated Woodland, with the last leg of the schedule creating ample opportunity for each team.

Seymour took the field against Oxford on Wednesday, marking the first of five games in which top five teams in the NVL will go head to head.

It was the second meeting between the two, the first being a 9-8 Wolverines win on April 26th in which both starting pitchers were roughed up.

Seymour and starting pitcher Erin Lifrieri got revenge Wednesday, definitively taking care of Oxford 8-3.

“This game I focused more on hitting my spots,” Lifrieri said. “Last game I went in clear headed and didn’t know what to expect. I focused on mostly trying to hit the outside corner and making my pitches move as much as they can.”

Lifrieri allowed three runs on nine hits and no walks. She struck out 11 and did not allow a run through the first six innings, only faltering in the final frame with an eight-run lead.

Lifrieri danced out of trouble throughout, getting eight of her 11 strikeouts with Oxford runners on base.

“In the first inning they had a couple base runners on with no outs, and she got out of it without any damage,” Seymour coach Ken Pereiras said. “We made some plays in the field that helped out, and she did a nice job. She got ahead of batters, threw her pitches and hit her spots.”

⬇️3: Seymour gets two on a RBI double by Emma Rousseau and a single by Morgan Teodosio #ctsb Seymour 2, Oxford 0 pic.twitter.com/dsBH5UkuU0 — Will Aldam (@AldamWill) May 12, 2021

Seymour cracked the scoreboard in the bottom of the third on Emma Rousseau’s RBI double. She was then driven in on a single by Morgan Teodosio for a 2-0 lead.

Lauren Golebieski scored on a wild pitch in the fourth inning and Seymour pushed the lead to 4-0 on Jacey Cosciello’s RBI single in the fifth.

The Wildcats broke out for four runs an inning later as Teodosio drove in two more on a double and Cosciello supplied another RBI single, putting the game out of reach.

Seymour improves to 12-3 while Oxford drops to 11-3, as they essentially switch places at third and fourth in the NVL standings.

“It is a tough conference,” Pereiras said. “There are five pretty solid teams and the NVL tournament is going to be interesting. There are four or five teams that could go all the way but we are ready for it.”

⬇️5: Jacey Cosciello drives in Kiley Regan for another Seymour run #ctsb Seymour 4, Oxford 0 pic.twitter.com/HGejGWMi4P — Will Aldam (@AldamWill) May 12, 2021

Woodland (15-0), Wolcott (15-1), and Naugatuck (10-3) all won on Wednesday, adding pressure in the final games.

Seymour’s losses have come at the hands of Oxford (9-8), Woodland (3-0) and Wolcott (5-1). The Wildcats will look to continue their revenge tour against Woodland on Tuesday.

“We are taking it one game at a time,” Pereiras said. “We got Ansonia on Friday and they’re no pushovers. We got Watertown Monday and then Woodland again.”

Seymour and Woodland are lined up for a rematch on Tuesday after Woodland’s 3-0 win back on April 30th.

“Woodland was tough on us last time,” Pereiras said. “They are probably the best team in the league, but we will be ready for them.”

Though Woodland has beaten Seymour, Naugatuck, Wolcott and Oxford, each of those four wins were by a margin of three runs or less.

NVL #ctsb is close at the top with some big upcoming games that could shake things up. Tonight: Oxford at Seymour Fri: Wolcott at Oxford Mon: Oxford at Woodland Tues: Seymour at Woodland and Wolcott at Naugatuck pic.twitter.com/tPaALtoHmM — Will Aldam (@AldamWill) May 12, 2021

Oxford will look to get back on track against Wolcott on Friday before its rematch with Woodland. Woodland won the first meeting 10-8 on April 23rd.

Wolcott’s only loss was 8-5 to Woodland on second game of the season. It will face Oxford for the first time on Friday, and rematch Naugatuck (which it defeated 5-3) on Tuesday.

With the stakes so high, these final days of the regular season have already induced a playoff atmosphere.

“The NVL is really exciting,” Lifrieri said. “We all get good competition and we have all seen each other. It helps us get ready for tournaments that we could really all excel in.”

SEYMOUR 8, OXFORD 3

OXFORD 000 000 3 — 3 9 1

SEYMOUR 002 114 X —8 11 1

Batteries: S—Erin Lifrieri (W) and Jacey Cosciello O—Sophie Gendron (L) and Kerri Connicelli.