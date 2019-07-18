Seven to be inducted in Shelton High School Hall of Fame Oct. 20

Seven members of the Shelton High School community, ranging from legendary coaches to amazing teachers and impactful community members, will be inducted into the school’s 2019 Hall of Fame.

The Shelton High School Hall of Fame was established in 2017 as a way to recognize and honor in a permanent manner those who have excelled in their dedication to the community of Shelton High School and those who have made outstanding contributions both at Shelton High School and in the world which reflect positively upon Shelton High School.

Shelton High School Hall of Fame committee chairman John Niski announced the latest members to be inducted. The Class of 2019 inductees are William Banfe, Elaine Biercevicz-Piazza, Kenneth Bobowick, Edward Finn, Maurice Martin, John McNamara, and Donald Ramia.

SEND HOF RELEASES TO INFO@GAMETIMECT.COM

An induction banquet will be held at 1 p.m. on October 20, 2019, at The Stone Barn Restaurant, 175 Shelton Road, Monroe. Tickets are $50 per person. Checks can be made payable to Shelton High School Hall of Fame and sent to: Shelton High School Hall of Fame, 120 Meadow Street, Shelton, CT 06484, c/o John Niski. The deadline for purchasing tickets is October 10th.

Bill Banfe served as both housemaster and headmaster of Shelton Intermediate School and was involved in Shelton High School football for over 20 years. He served as operations manager for the Shelton Public Schools System and was instrumental in the planning, design, and building project management of Shelton Intermediate School and Perry Hill School as well as the Shelton High School renovation.

Elaine Biercevicz-Piazza was a pioneering athlete, teacher, coach, and athletic director. A 1964 graduate of Shelton High School, she went on to teach physical education at Seymour High School and initiated girls’ basketball, softball, and swimming teams. She was athletic director at Lyman Hall for 27 years. Biercevicz-Piazza was a member of the legendary national champion Raybestos Brakettes fast pitch softball team. She is a member of several other halls of fame including the New England Basketball Hall of Fame, the Connecticut Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame, the New Haven Tap-Off Club Hall of Fame, the Northeast Hall of Fame, and the Connecticut Amateur Softball Hall of Fame.

Ken Bobowick served as a longtime science teacher and department chair at Shelton High School for over 30 years, during which time he inspired students to love science, particularly biological sciences, genetics, and environmental science. Bobowick was also the golf team head coach—in that role for 34 years—and the girls’ basketball assistant coach during several league, conference, and the 1993 CIAC Class LL State championship run.

Ed Finn was a legendary teacher as well as football and track coach at Shelton High School during the 1940s, 50s, and 60s. Finn has the most wins of any school football coach in Shelton, including two undefeated seasons. The current stadium at Shelton High School is named in his honor. Ed also held administrative positions including vice principal of Shelton High School and superintendent of schools.

Maurice “Moe” Martin was a 1952 graduate of Shelton High School and was a standout member of the graduating class. Active in sports and school activities, including being a member of the only Shelton High School basketball team to win a state championship, Martin was a leader among his classmates. After retiring as the Judge of Probate for the City of Shelton, Martin volunteers his time with many civic organizations including the Boys & Girls Club of the Lower Naugatuck Valley, of which he is also a member of their Hall of Fame.

John McNamara was a teacher and marching band leader at Shelton High School for over 30 years. During his time as Shelton High School band director, McNamara led a band of over 350 members strong to appearances in the Rose Bowl and Washington, D.C. He successfully instilled a new sense of pride in a small valley high school band and brought pride to the school and community by taking the band from coast to coast. He was also instrumental in acquiring a pipe organ that was installed by the Organ Society in the Shelton High School auditorium, drawing some of the most prominent organists of the day to perform at Shelton High School.

Don Ramia was a 1964 graduate of Shelton High School and a standout athlete on the football team. He was an industrial arts teacher at Shelton High School and went on to become both housemaster and headmaster of Shelton High School. Ramia also served as the vocational education coordinator for the District and was responsible for the overhaul of several adult education programs.

For more information about the Shelton High School Hall of Fame, please contact committee chairman John Niski