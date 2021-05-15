Senior pitcher Danny Rodriguez leads Bethel to shutout of Newtown

3 1 of 3 Will Aldam / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Will Aldam / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of 3





NEWTOWN — There are only a handful of games left this baseball season, and with playoffs looming, teams are fighting for positioning in conference and state tournaments.

As the dust begins to settle in the SWC, Bethel has quietly shown it belongs at the top.

Bethel improved to 11-5 after defeating Newtown (9-7) 4-0 on Friday, a win indicative of how the Wildcats have succeeded throughout the year.

Pitching has been Bethel’s strength, featuring a staff led by senior Danny Rodriguez and rounded out by sophomores Angelo Centrone and Max Foster.

Rodriguez got the ball against Newtown, completing 52/3 innings of two-hit ball, allowing four walks while striking out 10.

“They had a lot of good at-bats today so they made me work pretty hard,” Rodriguez said. “Overall we did well, and my defense behind me did a good job.”

Rodriguez did not allow a hit until Newtown’s Chase Demers doubled with two outs in the fifth inning.

“He’s our only guy who really had innings coming into this season for us,” Bethel coach Ray Turek said. “He had the ball on day one and he’ll have the ball Saturday in SWCs.”

Rodriguez had worked out of the bullpen as a sophomore in 2019, and was one of the few returners on the young Bethel roster.

“I had Cole Strang who has been a rock for us, and he’s really the only position player returning for our team,” Turek said. “I knew he would give us leadership, good at-bats and good defense. Outside of him, everything was a question mark.”

Though the season may have begun with questions, the sophomore pitchers and contributions throughout the lineup have been the answer.

Offensively, senior Carson Brod had two hits including a RBI double, while Centrone had Bethel’s only other RBI on a bases-loaded walk.

Centrone relieved Rodriguez in the sixth, closing out the final 11/3 innings with three strikeouts to complete the shutout.

“Those younger guys have really stepped up this year and it’s been fun to watch,” Rodriguez said. “Just to see how well they’re doing as sophomores. I try to help when I can but they really take care of themselves.”

Of Bethel’s 11 wins, four have been one-run wins and eight have been by a margin of four runs or fewer.

“We’re getting better, but I feel like our best baseball is ahead of us,” Turek said. “That’s how it’s been the last few years. We try to approach every game the same. Our saying is ‘It’s a big game because we’re playing it.’”

Bethel will close out the regular season against first-place Brookfield on Monday.

“We just need to keep this momentum going,” Rodriguez said. “We had a great energy on the bench today and our goal is always to get better every day. Today was big but we have Brookfield on Monday, so we need to keep up the energy.”

With the loss, Newtown falls another game behind Bethel after being just one game back in the standings entering Friday.

The final week has been playoff-like with games against Masuk (13-3), Weston (12-4), and Bethel.

“These games can be important heading into the postseason, but on the flip side that isn’t always the case,” Newtown coach Ian Thoesen said. “Back in 2000 the Yankees creeped into the playoffs and they came in and won the World Series. These games can help give guys confidence but I really feel that you have to take it game by game.”

Newtown has dropped three of its last four, and will close out the regular season against New Milford (9-6).

“Every team is good, and I told these guys we just have to get there,” Thoesen said. “We just need to start hitting the ball and making things happen.”





Will.Aldam@hearstmediact.com; @AldamWill





BETHEL 4, NEWTOWN 0

BETHEL 011 200 0 — 4 6 2

NEWTOWN 000 000 0 —0 2 1

Batteries: B—Danny Rodriguez (W), Angelo Centrone (6) and Cooper Fesh N—Will Burns (L), Zachary Kugler (5), Alexander Kasbarian (7) and Matt Pietrorazio.