Senior Legion baseball to play qualifying tournament for trip to Regionals

The Connecticut Senior American Legion State Tournament is going to look different this season and the winner will not be advancing to the Northeast Regionals.

Instead, 10 teams will be competing in a qualifying tournament beginning July 24 with the winner advancing to the Northeast Regionals.

Teams not competing in the qualifying tournament as well as teams eliminated from the tournament are eligible to come back to play in the traditional state tournament which begins August 3.

The top two teams in each zone as of July 22 will get an invitation to the qualifying tournament which will run July 24-31 at Muzzy Field in Bristol.

The winner of the Northeast Regional, which starts August 3, will advance to the American Legion World Series in Shelby, North Carolina.

Last season the Regionals and Nationals were canceled due to COVID-19.

Normally the Legion season ends by July 16 and the state tournament begins with a winner emerging by the first weekend of August and advancing to Regionals.

With the CIAC leaving open a window for spring football, the Legion season began late and opted for the 10-team qualifying tournament as a way to keep the regular season the same length while still having a team qualify for Regionals.

For teams not playing in the qualifying tournament, the regular Legion season will continue and end Aug. 1. Additionally, as teams are eliminated from the qualifying tournament, they may return to the regular season and play in the state tournament which will be comprised of 32 teams.