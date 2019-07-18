Senior American Legion State Tournament schedule/scoreboard

The Senior American Legion State Tournament begins Saturday and continues until the championship series Aug 2-3 at Ceppa Field in Meriden.

The opening round is pod play with four teams playing in each pond in a double-elimination format.

The winner of each pod advances to the Super Regionals.

All opening round games are Saturday. Winners from each game will play on Sunday, with the losers of each playing in an elimination game, also Sunday. Games will be played at site of highest remaining seed.

Northern Division Sectional Tournament

POD A

No. 3 South Windsor at No.2 Waterford, 10 a.m.

No. 4 Norwich at No.1 Simsbury, 11 a.m.

POD B

No. 3 Enfield at No.2 West Hartford, 1 p.m.

No. 4 Middletown at No.1 Tri-Town, 11 a.m.

POD C

No. 3 Niantic at No.2 Southington, 1 p.m.

No. 4 Berlin at No. 1 RCP, 1 p.m.

POD D

No. 3 Jewett City at No. 2 Glastonbury, 6:30 p.m.

No. 4 EHM at No. 1 Bristol, 10 a.m.

Southern Division Sectional Tournament

POD E

No. 3 Stratford at No. 2 Bethel, 1 p.m.

No. 4 Danbury at No. 1 Cheshire, 1 p.m.

POD F

No. 3 Greenwich at No 2 Hamden, 1 p.m.

No. 4 Ridgefield at No. 1 Washington, 11 a.m.

POD G

No. 3 Oakville at No. 2 North Haven, 3:15 p.m.

No. 4 Orange at No. 1 Stamford, 10 a.m.

POD H

No. 3 Wallingford at No. 2 Naugatuck, 1 p.m.

No. 4 Meriden at No. 1 Trumbull, 1 p.m.