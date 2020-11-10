Send us your 2020 national signing day photos

Wednesday is National Signing Day, the official signing period for athletes in all sports — except football — who will be receiving scholarships or some form of financial aid in return for attending and playing at their colleges of choice.

This National Signing Day, which includes NCAA Division I and II schools (Division III athletes don’t sign NLIs), is actually the start of a nine-month period for prospective college athletes enrolling in the 2021-22 school year. It will continue through Aug. 1, 2021.

Division I basketball, however, is an exception. Nov. 11 is the start of the early signing period, which will end Nov. 18. The regular signing period is April 14-May 19, 2021.

For more information, visit nationalletter.org here.

Regardless, it has become vogue to commemorate the occasion by hosting a NSD ceremony at their school where they can take photos with their parents, coaches and teachers and maybe even talk about their moment with the sporting press.

Division I and II football’s early national signing period is Dec. 16-18. The regular period begins Feb. 3.