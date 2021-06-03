Second-half surge lifts Cheshire past Ludlowe in Class L boys lacrosse

CHESHIRE — Any time a Southern Connecticut Conference team beats a Fairfield County team in the CIAC Class L tournament, you can call it a big win.

And that’s exactly what Cheshire considers Wednesday night’s 12-11 victory over Fairfield Ludlowe in the first round of the state tournament.

“It’s a huge win, but there’s a lot of respect for Ludlowe,” Cheshire coach Mike Devine said. “They’ve been competing with a lot of FCIAC teams, but we played well tonight and now we have to put our nose to the grindstone for a good team in Wilton on Saturday.”

For the first 13 minutes, though, it was all Ludlowe. The Falcons dominated the play, with Colin McCarthy (five goals) scoring three times as they grabbed a 5-2 lead and it looked as if the Rams were in trouble.

“They really slowed us down after that,” Ludlowe coach Steve Swett said. “We were hoping to put them away early, but they just wouldn’t go away.”

Cheshire (13-4) made some key adjustments after the first quarter, not allowing the Falcons to get inside and near the crease area.

“That’s a credit to assistant coaches Quincy Pecora and Nick Palladino,” Devine said. “They are two new varsity coaches who have bought into our program.”

In addition, Devine said goalie Andrew Vernon was much better in the final two quarters.

“He’d be the first to tell you he didn’t have his best 24 minutes in the first half, but he really made some good saves in the second half,” Devine said. “And we played tough defense. They just took it personally in the first half.”

On the flip side, Cheshire got hot in the second quarter with Charles Kurtz (four goals) leading the way with two goals as the Rams tied it at 6-6 with 31 seconds remaining until intermission a goal by Brian Bouwman (three goals). However, a goal by Liam Keesser 18 seconds later gave Ludlowe a 7-6 edge at the break.

“They figured out their first and second slides and were communicating better.” Swett said. “After the first quarter, they tightened up their defense and got out to our hands. They understood when we were dodging and they covered up the back door on us.”

The third quarter was dominated by the hosts as Cheshire scored four times, two by Kurtz and two by Matt Jeffery to take a two-goal lead for the first time at 10-8 with 48 seconds to go in the period.

The Falcons (10-8) wouldn’t go away as McCarthy cut it back to a one-goal game again with 7:28 to play, but the Rams bounced back with the next two goals to make it 12-9 with 2:10 to go.

A pair of tallies by Jake Fratarcangeli, the second of which came with 52 seconds to play, cut it to 12-11. The Falcons won the draw, but couldn’t get a shot off at the end.

“It feels like a letdown after beating New Canaan, but I’m proud of the way we worked and hustled today,” Swett said.

Cheshire 12, Fairfield Ludlowe 11

Fairfield Ludlowe 4 3 1 3 — 11 Cheshire 2 4 4 2 — 12

Shots: Fairfield Ludlowe 31, Cheshire 17

Fairfield Ludlowe

Goals: Jake Fratarcangeli 2, Cooper Carr, Liam Keesser 2, Colin McCarthy 5, Aaron Field. Assists: Cooper Carr, Liam Keesser, Aaron Field 2. Saves: Murph Hoey 10.

Cheshire