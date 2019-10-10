Sean Patrick Bowley’s Week 5 High School Football AUDIBLES

Are the skeeters gone yet? Who knew they could live this deep into autumn? They need to go. Shoo, skeeters! Shoo! Thx, bye.

At least the schedule’s light this week, what with a majority of the state’s teams taking their CIAC-mandated byes. Must be nice.

So, what’s left for Week 5? Enough to whet your appetite, we’ll wager. Start with Newtown at Shelton, an intriguing Scheduling Alliance matchup at Finn Stadium.

There are also things happening in the CCC, ECC, NVL and in the Pequot.

But for everyone else, enjoy the week off and enjoy some no-pressure Audibles: