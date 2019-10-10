Sean Patrick Bowley’s Week 5 High School Football AUDIBLES

Are the skeeters gone yet? Who knew they could live this deep into autumn? They need to go. Shoo, skeeters! Shoo! Thx, bye.
At least the schedule’s light this week, what with a majority of the state’s teams taking their CIAC-mandated byes. Must be nice.
WEEK 5 SCHEDULE / SCOREBOARD | WEEK 5 STAFF PICKS
So, what’s left for Week 5? Enough to whet your appetite, we’ll wager. Start with Newtown at Shelton, an intriguing Scheduling Alliance matchup at Finn Stadium.
There are also things happening in the CCC, ECC, NVL and in the Pequot.
But for everyone else, enjoy the week off and enjoy some no-pressure Audibles:
|FRIDAY
|VISITOR
|HOME
TIME
|THE SKINNY
|South Windsor (1-3)
|East Hartford (0-4)
3
|EH lost last two games by combined 3 pts.
|Conard (2-2)
|Simsbury (4-0)
7
|Few have noticed Simsbury’s scorching start
|Hall (2-2)
|New Britain (1-3)
7
|Exhibit A: Simsbury beat Hall, which is good.
|RHAM (0-4)
|E.O. Smith (0-4)
4
|What happened to these guys? (Either one).
|Windsor (2-2)
|Farmington (2-2)
6:30
|Earth to Windsor. Come in, Windsor.
|Wethersfield (3-1)
|Bristol Central (2-2)
6
|BC: Official party crasher of the CCC.
|Bristol Eastern (2-2)
|Maloney (4-0)
6:30
|Maloney’s got Angel on its shoulders.
|Manchester (2-2)
|Southington (3-1)
7
|Manchester beat Enfield by 3; SHS? By 49.
|Prince Tech (2-2)
|Cheney Tech (2-1)
3
|Honeymoon’s over for Benito, Prince Tech
|Bacon Academy (3-1)
|Plainfield (3-1)
4
|But is Plainfield really ECC-D2-good?
|Holy Cross (2-2)
|Kennedy (1-3)
7
|Holy Cross 1 point from being 3-1.
|Naugatuck (3-0)
|Oxford (1-3)
6
|Naugy didn’t really need a week off.
|Ansonia (4-0)
|Watertown (3-0)
7
|Watertown did.
|St. Paul (0-4)
|Woodland (4-0)
6:30
|Woodland’s in line for a 3-0 homestand.
|Stafford Co-Op (2-1)
|Cromwell/Portland (1-3)
3
|New-look Stafford’s all growns up, now.
|Granby/Canton (3-1)
|H-K (0-4)
4
|Bears have successfully righted their ship.
|Xavier (2-2)
|Fairfield Prep (2-1)
6
|If Xavier wants to be back in convo…
|Harding (1-2)
|Hillhouse (0-3)
3:30
|Where have you gone, Hillhouse?
|Woodstock (3-1)
|Capital/AF (1-2)
3
|Despite loss, keep an eye on Centaurs
|Newtown (4-0)
|Shelton (3-1)
7
|Hell hath no fury like Gaels scorned at Finn
|SATURDAY
|VISITOR
|HOME
TIME
|THE SKINNY
|Enfield (2-2)
|Glastonbury (3-1)
2
|We haven’t heard the last of Tomahawks.
|Hartford Public (0-4)
|Middletown (2-2)
1
|Dragons had Maloney on ropes, let ‘em off
|Platt (2-2)
|Newington (3-1)
10:30 a.m.
|Platt’s starting to run out of cushion.
|Bridgeport Central (0-4)
|Ludlowe (2-2)
10 a.m.
|Rise and shine, everybody!
|Westhill (0-4)
|Greenwich (4-0)
3
|C’mon, Vikes: FG, pick-6, safety… something.
|Crosby (0-4)
|Sacred Heart/KT (0-4)
11 a.m.
|Who’s due for a dubya here?
|Wolcott (1-3)
|Seymour (3-1)
10:30 a.m.
|After this, Cats won’t be home ‘til Ansonia Nov. 14
|Wilby (2-2)
|Derby (1-3)
1
|Come for the Raider Dogs, stay for 1st home win
|Morgan (0-3)
|Windsor Locks Co-Op (3-1)
1
|WL’s defense has improved. Morgan’s O …hasn’t.
|OSW (1-3)
|Gilbert/NW (1-2)
1
|Yellow Jackets’ defense has done its job…
|Rockville (4-0)
|Coginchaug Co-Op (2-1)
1
|Time to kick the tires on Coginchaug’s prospects…
|Coventry Co-Op (1-3)
|Valley Regional/OL (2-2)
1:30
|VROL could use some better luck.
|North Haven (1-2)
|West Haven (0-3)
2
|Westies couldn’t possibly start 0-4, right? Right??
|Amistad (0-3)
|Nonnewaug (0-0)
11 a.m.
|Guess this counts.
|Ridgefield (3-0)
|Chatham (NJ)
2
|Are Tigers ‘Jersey good’?