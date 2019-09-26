Sean Patrick Bowley’s Week 3 High School Football AUDIBLES

Welcome back to another round of Audibles for a Week 3 schedule that’s been twisted a bit by the Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) scare, which has now drifted inexorably north-by-northwest.

Heck, we even saw Northwest Catholic asking Weston to move its home game up to 4 on Friday. Others in the CCC and ECC moved most of their games to Saturday.

Regardless, there are quite a few interesting interleague games, courtesy of ALapalooza (aka the Scheduling Alliance, nicknamed here to hat-tip its lead architect, Al Carbone).

But there are also some equally intriguing league games (remember those?) and a number of teams looking at shot to go 3-0 — many unexpected, like Woodstock, Hamden and Guilford.

As always, stay hydrated and remember to bring your bug spray, just to be safe.

Here we go…