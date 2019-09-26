GameTime CT

Football

Sean Patrick Bowley’s Week 3 High School Football AUDIBLES

|

Welcome back to another round of Audibles for a Week 3 schedule that’s been twisted a bit by the Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) scare, which has now drifted inexorably north-by-northwest.

Heck, we even saw Northwest Catholic asking Weston to move its home game up to 4 on Friday. Others in the CCC and ECC moved most of their games to Saturday.

WEEK 3 SCHEDULE | WEEK 3 STAFF PICKS

Regardless, there are quite a few interesting interleague games, courtesy of ALapalooza (aka the Scheduling Alliance, nicknamed here to hat-tip its lead architect, Al Carbone).

But there are also some equally intriguing league games (remember those?) and a number of teams looking at shot to go 3-0 — many unexpected, like Woodstock, Hamden and Guilford.

As always, stay hydrated and remember to bring your bug spray, just to be safe.

Here we go…

FRIDAY
VISITORHOME

TIME

THE SKINNY
Farmington (1-1)E.O. Smith (0-2)

4

Gotta get some pressure on FHS' Conrad, Panthers.
Hartford Public (0-2)Windsor (1-1)

4

Perhaps Week 1 was merely a hiccup for Windsor.
New Britain (0-2)Manchester (1-1)

3:15

Canes just need some offense, and fast.
Enfield (2-0)Southington (1-1)

7

After last week? Good luck with these guys, Enfield.
O'Brien Tech (0-2)Cheney Tech (1-1)

6

Been feast or famine for Cheney so far.
Quinebaug (1-1)Vinal/Goodw./WT (1-1)

6

Vinal's win last week should do wonders.
Windham (0-2)Plainfield (1-1)

4

Win and Plainfield might get unbeaten showdown with Woodstock (yes).
Norwalk (2-0)Greenwich (2-0)

7

Norwalk's good, but not quite this good.
Trinity/Wright Tech (0-2)Trumbull (1-1)

7

Trumbull's getting closer. Still a ways to go, however/
St. Joseph (2-0)Wilton (2-0)

7

Warriors typically give SJ issues. Lessee here…
Danbury (1-1)Bridg.Central (0-2)

7

Get these Ws while you can, Hatters.
Kennedy (1-1)Wilby (0-2)

7

These games must feel like the Super Bowl in Waterbury.
Oxford (1-1)Ansonia (2-0)

7

Not what Oxford needed right now.
Woodland (2-0)Derby (0-2)

7

Same: Derby.
Naugatuck (2-0)St.Paul (0-2)

7

Can Naugy make it three-straight shutouts?
Wolcott (1-1)Torrington (1-1)

7

Wolcott's Fontano gave Oxford fits last week (206, 4 TDs).
Watertown (2-0)Seymour (2-0)

7

Best game of the night in the NVL.
Rockville (2-0)Granby/Canton (2-0)

4:30

Might be the best game on the schedule. No lie.
McMahon (0-2)Wilbur Cross (0-2)

3:30

This might end in a 0-0 tie.
Berlin (2-0)Killingly (2-0)

6:30

Berlin's basically just stitched together at this point.
E.Catholic (0-2)Lyman Hall (1-1)

6:30

Trolius and Cressida: Act 1, Scene 1, Lines 4-5.
Lewis Mills (2-0)Bethel (0-2)

6:30

Schedule's helped, but what a start for Mills in CCC.
North Haven (1-1)Maloney (2-0)

6:30

Keep an eye on Maloney's Moreno, Indians.
Pomperaug (1-1)Brist.East. (0-2)

6:30

Back to the drawing board for Pompy.
Branford (1-1)New.Fair. (0-2)

7

Class M being what it is, season's far from over.
Brist.Cent. (1-1)Masuk (1-1)

7

Both coming off disappointing/frustrating losses.
Cheshire (1-1)Ffld.Warde (1-1)

7

Rams, Mustangs… This would be a fun drag race
CREC (1-1)Bulk/HMTCA/Weav (0-2)

4

CREC might be in a better spot than Bulkeley at moment
Daniel Hand (2-0)Wethersfield (2-0)

7

We wish Wethersfield the best of luck.
East Haven (2-0)Rocky Hill (0-2)

7

Benoit's sure glad he got his backup QB preseason work
Fitch (1-1)Bunnell (0-2)

7

If Xavier had that much trouble with Fitch…
Hamden (2-0)New Milford (0-2)

7

How's this sound? Three-and-Oh Hamden.
Hillhouse (0-2)Bloomfield (2-0)

7

Will the Academics offer up any resistance?
Newington (2-0)Amity (1-1)

7

Newington might be for real, kids.
NFA (2-0)Shelton (2-0)

7

NFA's Irresistible Force meets Gaels' Immovable Object
NW Catholic (1-1)Weston (2-0)

4

Remember to get NWC home before dark, Trojans.
Plainville (2-0)Law (1-1)

7

Which Lawmen will show up? Week 1 or Week 2?
Platt (1-1)ND-WH (0-2)

7

Was No. 3 Greenwich not available for NDWH to play?
Sheehan (2-0)Brookfield (0-2)

7

Bogan's close to 1K rush yards already. Shall we try for 2K?
Stratford (0-2)Foran (1-1)

7

Foran goes for two straight Ws for first time since Bevino.
West Haven (0-2)Newtown (2-0)

7

West Haven couldn't possibly go 0-3... could it??
Saturday
VISITORHOME

TIME

THE SKINNY
Hall (1-1)East Hartford (0-2)

11 a.m.

Hall's sky-high after last week's win over Cheshire.
Conard (1-1)Glastonbury (1-1)

noon

Can't figure either team out at the moment.
Middletown (1-1)RHAM (0-2)

1

Dragons should feel like they've dropped extra weights.
Simsbury (2-0)S.Windsor (1-1)

10 a.m.

They stop serving breakfast at 10 or 11? Please say 11.
Prince (2-0)Thames River (1-1)

2

Prince has only allowed six points so far…
Bullard-Havens (2-0)Platt Tech (1-0)

5

Same, Bullard-Havens.
ATI (1-0)Wilcox Tech (0-2)

6

Nice of you to join the season, ATI.
Stonington (0-2)Waterford (2-0)

1

QB Bakken has been slinging it for Waterford so far.
Ledyard (0-2)Montville (1-1)

10 a.m.

Hey, Montville can score. Suddenly needs defense, now.
Griswold/Wheeler (1-0)Bacon Acad. (2-0)

noon

Out ECC way Saturday? This is a good option.
Darien (2-0)Westhill (0-2)

1

If Southington's O couldn't score against Darien…
New Canaan (1-1)Stamford (1-1)

1

New Canaan's used to being backed into corner, at least.
Ridgefield (2-0)Staples (1-1)

6

Staples defense: A little help here, fellas?
Crosby (0-2)WCA (1-1)

11 a.m.

Hard to see Crosby scoring against these guys, either.
S.Heart/Kaynor (0-2)Holy Cross (1-1)

1

Expect Crusaders to take out some frustration here.
H-K (0-2)OSW (0-2)

10:30 a.m.

Looks like HK's magic carpet ride is over, for now.
North Branford (1-1)Cromwell/Portland (1-1)

noon

Defense can only carry you so far, CP.
Cog./H.Ray/E.Hamp (1-1)Valley Reg./Old Lyme (2-0)

1

CHREH's Prospects quickly going south with Rockville next.
Gilbert/NW (0-1)Ellington (1-1)

1

Ellington is improved, but the road is long.
SMSA/Univ/Class (2-0)Morgan (0-1)

1

SMSA wants -- nay -- demands your attention.
Bassick (0-2)ND-Ffld (1-0)

noon

Lancers have had it nice and easy so far, huh?
Barlow (2-0)Tolland (1-1)

1

This is worth the drive from Redding, we promise.
Ffld.Prep (1-1)Ffld.Ludlowe (0-2)

noon

Play this in leather helmets. For old time's sake?
Woodstock (2-0)Amistad (0-1)

noon

Woodstock is also going to be 3-0, isn't it? Wow.
Xavier (0-2)New London (0-1)

noon

If it was 10 years ago, you wouldn't find a ticket.
East Lyme (2-0)Harding (1-1)

1

Thinking Harding can break Vikings' shutout streak.
Guilford (2-0)Avon (0-2)

11 a.m.

Who had Guilford starting 3-0? Anyone? Anyone? Bueller?

