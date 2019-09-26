Sean Patrick Bowley’s Week 3 High School Football AUDIBLES

Welcome back to another round of Audibles for a Week 3 schedule that’s been twisted a bit by the Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) scare, which has now drifted inexorably north-by-northwest.
Heck, we even saw Northwest Catholic asking Weston to move its home game up to 4 on Friday. Others in the CCC and ECC moved most of their games to Saturday.
Regardless, there are quite a few interesting interleague games, courtesy of ALapalooza (aka the Scheduling Alliance, nicknamed here to hat-tip its lead architect, Al Carbone).
But there are also some equally intriguing league games (remember those?) and a number of teams looking at shot to go 3-0 — many unexpected, like Woodstock, Hamden and Guilford.
As always, stay hydrated and remember to bring your bug spray, just to be safe.
Here we go…
|FRIDAY
|VISITOR
|HOME
TIME
|THE SKINNY
|Farmington (1-1)
|E.O. Smith (0-2)
4
|Gotta get some pressure on FHS' Conrad, Panthers.
|Hartford Public (0-2)
|Windsor (1-1)
4
|Perhaps Week 1 was merely a hiccup for Windsor.
|New Britain (0-2)
|Manchester (1-1)
3:15
|Canes just need some offense, and fast.
|Enfield (2-0)
|Southington (1-1)
7
|After last week? Good luck with these guys, Enfield.
|O'Brien Tech (0-2)
|Cheney Tech (1-1)
6
|Been feast or famine for Cheney so far.
|Quinebaug (1-1)
|Vinal/Goodw./WT (1-1)
6
|Vinal's win last week should do wonders.
|Windham (0-2)
|Plainfield (1-1)
4
|Win and Plainfield might get unbeaten showdown with Woodstock (yes).
|Norwalk (2-0)
|Greenwich (2-0)
7
|Norwalk's good, but not quite this good.
|Trinity/Wright Tech (0-2)
|Trumbull (1-1)
7
|Trumbull's getting closer. Still a ways to go, however/
|St. Joseph (2-0)
|Wilton (2-0)
7
|Warriors typically give SJ issues. Lessee here…
|Danbury (1-1)
|Bridg.Central (0-2)
7
|Get these Ws while you can, Hatters.
|Kennedy (1-1)
|Wilby (0-2)
7
|These games must feel like the Super Bowl in Waterbury.
|Oxford (1-1)
|Ansonia (2-0)
7
|Not what Oxford needed right now.
|Woodland (2-0)
|Derby (0-2)
7
|Same: Derby.
|Naugatuck (2-0)
|St.Paul (0-2)
7
|Can Naugy make it three-straight shutouts?
|Wolcott (1-1)
|Torrington (1-1)
7
|Wolcott's Fontano gave Oxford fits last week (206, 4 TDs).
|Watertown (2-0)
|Seymour (2-0)
7
|Best game of the night in the NVL.
|Rockville (2-0)
|Granby/Canton (2-0)
4:30
|Might be the best game on the schedule. No lie.
|McMahon (0-2)
|Wilbur Cross (0-2)
3:30
|This might end in a 0-0 tie.
|Berlin (2-0)
|Killingly (2-0)
6:30
|Berlin's basically just stitched together at this point.
|E.Catholic (0-2)
|Lyman Hall (1-1)
6:30
|Trolius and Cressida: Act 1, Scene 1, Lines 4-5.
|Lewis Mills (2-0)
|Bethel (0-2)
6:30
|Schedule's helped, but what a start for Mills in CCC.
|North Haven (1-1)
|Maloney (2-0)
6:30
|Keep an eye on Maloney's Moreno, Indians.
|Pomperaug (1-1)
|Brist.East. (0-2)
6:30
|Back to the drawing board for Pompy.
|Branford (1-1)
|New.Fair. (0-2)
7
|Class M being what it is, season's far from over.
|Brist.Cent. (1-1)
|Masuk (1-1)
7
|Both coming off disappointing/frustrating losses.
|Cheshire (1-1)
|Ffld.Warde (1-1)
7
|Rams, Mustangs… This would be a fun drag race
|CREC (1-1)
|Bulk/HMTCA/Weav (0-2)
4
|CREC might be in a better spot than Bulkeley at moment
|Daniel Hand (2-0)
|Wethersfield (2-0)
7
|We wish Wethersfield the best of luck.
|East Haven (2-0)
|Rocky Hill (0-2)
7
|Benoit's sure glad he got his backup QB preseason work
|Fitch (1-1)
|Bunnell (0-2)
7
|If Xavier had that much trouble with Fitch…
|Hamden (2-0)
|New Milford (0-2)
7
|How's this sound? Three-and-Oh Hamden.
|Hillhouse (0-2)
|Bloomfield (2-0)
7
|Will the Academics offer up any resistance?
|Newington (2-0)
|Amity (1-1)
7
|Newington might be for real, kids.
|NFA (2-0)
|Shelton (2-0)
7
|NFA's Irresistible Force meets Gaels' Immovable Object
|NW Catholic (1-1)
|Weston (2-0)
4
|Remember to get NWC home before dark, Trojans.
|Plainville (2-0)
|Law (1-1)
7
|Which Lawmen will show up? Week 1 or Week 2?
|Platt (1-1)
|ND-WH (0-2)
7
|Was No. 3 Greenwich not available for NDWH to play?
|Sheehan (2-0)
|Brookfield (0-2)
7
|Bogan's close to 1K rush yards already. Shall we try for 2K?
|Stratford (0-2)
|Foran (1-1)
7
|Foran goes for two straight Ws for first time since Bevino.
|West Haven (0-2)
|Newtown (2-0)
7
|West Haven couldn't possibly go 0-3... could it??
|Hall (1-1)
|East Hartford (0-2)
11 a.m.
|Hall's sky-high after last week's win over Cheshire.
|Conard (1-1)
|Glastonbury (1-1)
noon
|Can't figure either team out at the moment.
|Middletown (1-1)
|RHAM (0-2)
1
|Dragons should feel like they've dropped extra weights.
|Simsbury (2-0)
|S.Windsor (1-1)
10 a.m.
|They stop serving breakfast at 10 or 11? Please say 11.
|Prince (2-0)
|Thames River (1-1)
2
|Prince has only allowed six points so far…
|Bullard-Havens (2-0)
|Platt Tech (1-0)
5
|Same, Bullard-Havens.
|ATI (1-0)
|Wilcox Tech (0-2)
6
|Nice of you to join the season, ATI.
|Stonington (0-2)
|Waterford (2-0)
1
|QB Bakken has been slinging it for Waterford so far.
|Ledyard (0-2)
|Montville (1-1)
10 a.m.
|Hey, Montville can score. Suddenly needs defense, now.
|Griswold/Wheeler (1-0)
|Bacon Acad. (2-0)
noon
|Out ECC way Saturday? This is a good option.
|Darien (2-0)
|Westhill (0-2)
1
|If Southington's O couldn't score against Darien…
|New Canaan (1-1)
|Stamford (1-1)
1
|New Canaan's used to being backed into corner, at least.
|Ridgefield (2-0)
|Staples (1-1)
6
|Staples defense: A little help here, fellas?
|Crosby (0-2)
|WCA (1-1)
11 a.m.
|Hard to see Crosby scoring against these guys, either.
|S.Heart/Kaynor (0-2)
|Holy Cross (1-1)
1
|Expect Crusaders to take out some frustration here.
|H-K (0-2)
|OSW (0-2)
10:30 a.m.
|Looks like HK's magic carpet ride is over, for now.
|North Branford (1-1)
|Cromwell/Portland (1-1)
noon
|Defense can only carry you so far, CP.
|Cog./H.Ray/E.Hamp (1-1)
|Valley Reg./Old Lyme (2-0)
1
|CHREH's Prospects quickly going south with Rockville next.
|Gilbert/NW (0-1)
|Ellington (1-1)
1
|Ellington is improved, but the road is long.
|SMSA/Univ/Class (2-0)
|Morgan (0-1)
1
|SMSA wants -- nay -- demands your attention.
|Bassick (0-2)
|ND-Ffld (1-0)
noon
|Lancers have had it nice and easy so far, huh?
|Barlow (2-0)
|Tolland (1-1)
1
|This is worth the drive from Redding, we promise.
|Ffld.Prep (1-1)
|Ffld.Ludlowe (0-2)
noon
|Play this in leather helmets. For old time's sake?
|Woodstock (2-0)
|Amistad (0-1)
noon
|Woodstock is also going to be 3-0, isn't it? Wow.
|Xavier (0-2)
|New London (0-1)
noon
|If it was 10 years ago, you wouldn't find a ticket.
|East Lyme (2-0)
|Harding (1-1)
1
|Thinking Harding can break Vikings' shutout streak.
|Guilford (2-0)
|Avon (0-2)
11 a.m.
|Who had Guilford starting 3-0? Anyone? Anyone? Bueller?