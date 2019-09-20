GameTime CT

Football

Sean Patrick Bowley’s Week 2 High School Football AUDIBLES

|

So we have a weekly picks section, and that’s good. Check that out (I’m leading …for now)

But what’s a football season without calling a few audibles.

Like an entire state’s worth.

Here’s your Guide to Week 2’s CIAC games:

FRIDAY
VISITORHOME

TIME

THE SKINNY
Bristol Central (1-0)Maloney (1-0)

6:30

Bristol Central has kinda owned Meriden, lately
Newington (1-0)Bristol Eastern (0-1)

6:30

You have our undivided attention, Newington
Platt (1-0)Wethersfield (1-0)

7

Not an Alliance game, but one of night's best matchups
Bulkeley (0-1)Berlin (1-0)

6:30

Liberda ushering in a new era of Berlin stars
Plainville (1-0)NWC (1-0)

7

OK, which one of you guys are for real?
Rocky Hill (0-1)Lewis Mills (1-0)

7

No way Mills starts 2-0 in CCC, right? Right?!?!?
Vinal Co-Op (0-1)O’Brien (0-1)

5

One new coach is getting his first win
MCW (0-1)Cheney Tech (0-1)

6

Pretty sure MCW's Garzone wants focus on football now
ATI (0-0)Quinebaug (1-0)

6:30

ATI's waited a year to make this trip (srsly)
Bacon Academy (1-0)Stonington (0-1)

3:15

Beware
Griswold/Wheeler (0-0)Ledyard (0-1)

3:15

the scourge
Waterford (1-0)Montville (1-0)

4:15

of 'Skeeters
Greenwich (1-0)Trumbull (1-0)

7

Greenwich averaging 51 ppg vs these guys last 3 years
New Canaan (1-0)Ridgefield (1-0)

7

Been awhile since we last heard from Ridgefield…
Norwalk (1-0)Bpt Central (0-1)

7

NHS' Gordon off to a roaring start for Bears
McMahon (0-1)Wilton (1-0)

7

Wilton's new offense looked pretty solid vs. Fitch
Stamford (1-0)Warde (0-1)

7

Encore! Black Knights. Encore!
Danbury (0-1)Trinity/WT (0-1)

6

We haven't heard the last of Danbury.
St. Paul (0-1)Watertown (1-0)

7

Watertown wore Derby down, St. Paul's no deeper
Oxford (1-0)Wolcott (0-1)

6

Patience, Oxford. The new kids will get the hang of it.
Naugatuck (1-0)Crosby (0-1)

7

Reminder: Crosby is a Class LL school, too
Torrington (0-1)Derby (0-1)

7

Ffld. Prep's not only school with luxury boxes now
VROL (1-0)Crom/Port (1-0)

6

How about an offense to go with that defense, CP
Ellington (1-0)Granby/Canton (1-0)

6:30

First major test for Ellington's reclamation project
Stafford Co-Op (0-1)Coventry Co-Op (0-1)

6:30

New-look SSEW gave reason for hope in OT loss last week
Cent.Falls (RI)Plainfield (1-0)

6

Just secede already, Plainfield.
Harding (0-1)E.O. Smith (0-1)

6

Couple of nice prospects go head-to-head in this one
Newtown (1-0)Fairfield Prep (1-0)

6

Who are you callin' a QB farm!?!?
Bethel (0-1)Lyman Hall (0-1)

6:30

Henry VI, Part 3: Act II, Scene 2, line 173-4.
Capital/AF (1-0)Killingly (1-0)

6:30

Everyone should be on a first-name basis here.
Farmington (0-1)Pomperaug (1-0)

6:30

The days of pushing Pompy around appear over.
New Fairfield (0-1)Sheehan (1-0)

6:30

Look out, Rebs. Sheehan's Bogan digs a deep grave.
Shelton (1-0)E.Hartford (0-1)

6:30

This matchup might be a year too late, sadly…
Wilbur Cross (0-1)Manchester (0-1)

6:30

Won't be as rough as last week, fellas. Promise.
Amity (1-0)Simsbury (1-0)

7

Keep a good eye on Amity's DiGello, Simsbury
Brookfield (0-1)East Haven (1-0)

7

Careful, Easties. Bobcats are wounded and cornered
Bunnell (0-1)North Haven (0-1)

7

Bunnell didn't handle option well. Now try Single Wing.
Cheshire (1-0)Hall (0-1)

7

Rams will ride McAlinden as far as he's able.
Conard (0-1)West Haven (0-1)

7

Get well soon, Andre Rentas. (Conard: But not now)
Hartford Public (0-1)Guilford (1-0)

7

Guilford's Walcott was lit last week.
Law (1-0)Barlow (1-0)

7

Barlow's Coach Cavaliere knows Law all too well.
Masuk (1-0)Windsor (0-1)

7

Masuk's Nugent is proof: You really can go home.
Middletown (1-0)Hand (1-0)

7

We hear MHS coach Morello has Surf Club history...
New Milford (0-1)Enfield (1-0)

7

Enfield knows your pain, New Milford.
South Windsor (1-0)Hamden (1-0)

7

Who saw this being an unbeaten showdown?
Southington (1-0)Darien (1-0)

7

Big top 10 matchup. Don't let the uniforms get you down.
Stratford (0-1)Branford (0-1)

7

No worries, fellas. The Class M race is quite forgiving.
Weston (1-0)Hillhouse (0-1)

7

Save some points for the playoffs, huh Weston? Sheesh.
Saturday
VISITORHOME

TIME

THE SKINNY
Tolland (0-1)Avon (0-1)

10:30 a.m.

Tolland probably deserved better vs. Berlin
Bloomfield (1-0)E.Catholic (0-1)

Noon

This matchup was a battle not too long ago….
Wilcox Tech (0-1)Prince (1-0)

1

Lookout Wilcox, here comes Bonito Ball
Thames River (1-0)Bull. Havens (1-0)

7:30

You come at the (CTC) king, you best not miss
Ludlowe (0-1)Westhill (0-1)

1

Off-ense! (clap clap) Off-ense! (clap clap)
WCA (0-1)S.Heart/Kaynor (0-1)

11 a.m.

Give. Gopie. The Rock.
Ansonia (1-0)Holy Cross (1-0)

1

Cafaro Twins shouls have HC seeing quadruple.
Seymour (1-0)Kennedy (1-0)

2

So far so good for Coach Kearns and the Cats
H-K (0-1)N.Branford (0-1)

1:30

H-K couldn't score last week and we're flummoxed, too.
Gilbert/NW (0-0)Windsor Locks (0-1)

1

Windsor Locks getting roasted last week was a bit unexpected.
Rockville (1-0)OSW (0-1)

11 a.m.

I dunno, guys, The Rock looks pretty restored from here.
SMSA Co-Op (1-0)Coginchaug (1-0)

1

Fantastic openers for both squads. Lessee what's next.
Commerce (MA)CREC (0-1)

11 a.m.

CREC narrowly lost to these guys last year.
Xavier (0-1)Fitch (0-1)

1

Wouldn't have wanted to be at X's practices this week.
ND-WH (0-1)St. Joseph (1-0)

1:30

Even with Ragaini on roster, SJ still owned NDWH back when
Windham (0-1)Woodstock (1-0)

1:30

These ain't your older brothers' Centaurs.
Glastonbury (1-0)NFA (1-0)

3

NFA didn't score a point in in 2013-14 meetings.
East Lyme (1-0)RHAM (0-1)

6

We sure Redman doesn't have eligibility left at RHAM?
New Britain (0-1)Staples (0-1)

7

Some soul-searching going on in this showdown.

