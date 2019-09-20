Sean Patrick Bowley’s Week 2 High School Football AUDIBLES

So we have a weekly picks section, and that’s good. Check that out (I’m leading …for now)
But what’s a football season without calling a few audibles.
Like an entire state’s worth.
Here’s your Guide to Week 2’s CIAC games:
|FRIDAY
|VISITOR
|HOME
TIME
|THE SKINNY
|Bristol Central (1-0)
|Maloney (1-0)
6:30
|Bristol Central has kinda owned Meriden, lately
|Newington (1-0)
|Bristol Eastern (0-1)
6:30
|You have our undivided attention, Newington
|Platt (1-0)
|Wethersfield (1-0)
7
|Not an Alliance game, but one of night's best matchups
|Bulkeley (0-1)
|Berlin (1-0)
6:30
|Liberda ushering in a new era of Berlin stars
|Plainville (1-0)
|NWC (1-0)
7
|OK, which one of you guys are for real?
|Rocky Hill (0-1)
|Lewis Mills (1-0)
7
|No way Mills starts 2-0 in CCC, right? Right?!?!?
|Vinal Co-Op (0-1)
|O’Brien (0-1)
5
|One new coach is getting his first win
|MCW (0-1)
|Cheney Tech (0-1)
6
|Pretty sure MCW's Garzone wants focus on football now
|ATI (0-0)
|Quinebaug (1-0)
6:30
|ATI's waited a year to make this trip (srsly)
|Bacon Academy (1-0)
|Stonington (0-1)
3:15
|Beware
|Griswold/Wheeler (0-0)
|Ledyard (0-1)
3:15
|the scourge
|Waterford (1-0)
|Montville (1-0)
4:15
|of 'Skeeters
|Greenwich (1-0)
|Trumbull (1-0)
7
|Greenwich averaging 51 ppg vs these guys last 3 years
|New Canaan (1-0)
|Ridgefield (1-0)
7
|Been awhile since we last heard from Ridgefield…
|Norwalk (1-0)
|Bpt Central (0-1)
7
|NHS' Gordon off to a roaring start for Bears
|McMahon (0-1)
|Wilton (1-0)
7
|Wilton's new offense looked pretty solid vs. Fitch
|Stamford (1-0)
|Warde (0-1)
7
|Encore! Black Knights. Encore!
|Danbury (0-1)
|Trinity/WT (0-1)
6
|We haven't heard the last of Danbury.
|St. Paul (0-1)
|Watertown (1-0)
7
|Watertown wore Derby down, St. Paul's no deeper
|Oxford (1-0)
|Wolcott (0-1)
6
|Patience, Oxford. The new kids will get the hang of it.
|Naugatuck (1-0)
|Crosby (0-1)
7
|Reminder: Crosby is a Class LL school, too
|Torrington (0-1)
|Derby (0-1)
7
|Ffld. Prep's not only school with luxury boxes now
|VROL (1-0)
|Crom/Port (1-0)
6
|How about an offense to go with that defense, CP
|Ellington (1-0)
|Granby/Canton (1-0)
6:30
|First major test for Ellington's reclamation project
|Stafford Co-Op (0-1)
|Coventry Co-Op (0-1)
6:30
|New-look SSEW gave reason for hope in OT loss last week
|Cent.Falls (RI)
|Plainfield (1-0)
6
|Just secede already, Plainfield.
|Harding (0-1)
|E.O. Smith (0-1)
6
|Couple of nice prospects go head-to-head in this one
|Newtown (1-0)
|Fairfield Prep (1-0)
6
|Who are you callin' a QB farm!?!?
|Bethel (0-1)
|Lyman Hall (0-1)
6:30
|Henry VI, Part 3: Act II, Scene 2, line 173-4.
|Capital/AF (1-0)
|Killingly (1-0)
6:30
|Everyone should be on a first-name basis here.
|Farmington (0-1)
|Pomperaug (1-0)
6:30
|The days of pushing Pompy around appear over.
|New Fairfield (0-1)
|Sheehan (1-0)
6:30
|Look out, Rebs. Sheehan's Bogan digs a deep grave.
|Shelton (1-0)
|E.Hartford (0-1)
6:30
|This matchup might be a year too late, sadly…
|Wilbur Cross (0-1)
|Manchester (0-1)
6:30
|Won't be as rough as last week, fellas. Promise.
|Amity (1-0)
|Simsbury (1-0)
7
|Keep a good eye on Amity's DiGello, Simsbury
|Brookfield (0-1)
|East Haven (1-0)
7
|Careful, Easties. Bobcats are wounded and cornered
|Bunnell (0-1)
|North Haven (0-1)
7
|Bunnell didn't handle option well. Now try Single Wing.
|Cheshire (1-0)
|Hall (0-1)
7
|Rams will ride McAlinden as far as he's able.
|Conard (0-1)
|West Haven (0-1)
7
|Get well soon, Andre Rentas. (Conard: But not now)
|Hartford Public (0-1)
|Guilford (1-0)
7
|Guilford's Walcott was lit last week.
|Law (1-0)
|Barlow (1-0)
7
|Barlow's Coach Cavaliere knows Law all too well.
|Masuk (1-0)
|Windsor (0-1)
7
|Masuk's Nugent is proof: You really can go home.
|Middletown (1-0)
|Hand (1-0)
7
|We hear MHS coach Morello has Surf Club history...
|New Milford (0-1)
|Enfield (1-0)
7
|Enfield knows your pain, New Milford.
|South Windsor (1-0)
|Hamden (1-0)
7
|Who saw this being an unbeaten showdown?
|Southington (1-0)
|Darien (1-0)
7
|Big top 10 matchup. Don't let the uniforms get you down.
|Stratford (0-1)
|Branford (0-1)
7
|No worries, fellas. The Class M race is quite forgiving.
|Weston (1-0)
|Hillhouse (0-1)
7
|Save some points for the playoffs, huh Weston? Sheesh.
|Saturday
|VISITOR
|HOME
TIME
|THE SKINNY
|Tolland (0-1)
|Avon (0-1)
10:30 a.m.
|Tolland probably deserved better vs. Berlin
|Bloomfield (1-0)
|E.Catholic (0-1)
Noon
|This matchup was a battle not too long ago….
|Wilcox Tech (0-1)
|Prince (1-0)
1
|Lookout Wilcox, here comes Bonito Ball
|Thames River (1-0)
|Bull. Havens (1-0)
7:30
|You come at the (CTC) king, you best not miss
|Ludlowe (0-1)
|Westhill (0-1)
1
|Off-ense! (clap clap) Off-ense! (clap clap)
|WCA (0-1)
|S.Heart/Kaynor (0-1)
11 a.m.
|Give. Gopie. The Rock.
|Ansonia (1-0)
|Holy Cross (1-0)
1
|Cafaro Twins shouls have HC seeing quadruple.
|Seymour (1-0)
|Kennedy (1-0)
2
|So far so good for Coach Kearns and the Cats
|H-K (0-1)
|N.Branford (0-1)
1:30
|H-K couldn't score last week and we're flummoxed, too.
|Gilbert/NW (0-0)
|Windsor Locks (0-1)
1
|Windsor Locks getting roasted last week was a bit unexpected.
|Rockville (1-0)
|OSW (0-1)
11 a.m.
|I dunno, guys, The Rock looks pretty restored from here.
|SMSA Co-Op (1-0)
|Coginchaug (1-0)
1
|Fantastic openers for both squads. Lessee what's next.
|Commerce (MA)
|CREC (0-1)
11 a.m.
|CREC narrowly lost to these guys last year.
|Xavier (0-1)
|Fitch (0-1)
1
|Wouldn't have wanted to be at X's practices this week.
|ND-WH (0-1)
|St. Joseph (1-0)
1:30
|Even with Ragaini on roster, SJ still owned NDWH back when
|Windham (0-1)
|Woodstock (1-0)
1:30
|These ain't your older brothers' Centaurs.
|Glastonbury (1-0)
|NFA (1-0)
3
|NFA didn't score a point in in 2013-14 meetings.
|East Lyme (1-0)
|RHAM (0-1)
6
|We sure Redman doesn't have eligibility left at RHAM?
|New Britain (0-1)
|Staples (0-1)
7
|Some soul-searching going on in this showdown.