Sean Patrick Bowley’s Week 2 High School Football AUDIBLES

Bristol Central (1-0) Maloney (1-0) 6:30 Bristol Central has kinda owned Meriden, lately

Newington (1-0) Bristol Eastern (0-1) 6:30 You have our undivided attention, Newington

Platt (1-0) Wethersfield (1-0) 7 Not an Alliance game, but one of night's best matchups

Bulkeley (0-1) Berlin (1-0) 6:30 Liberda ushering in a new era of Berlin stars

Plainville (1-0) NWC (1-0) 7 OK, which one of you guys are for real?

Rocky Hill (0-1) Lewis Mills (1-0) 7 No way Mills starts 2-0 in CCC, right? Right?!?!?

Vinal Co-Op (0-1) O’Brien (0-1) 5 One new coach is getting his first win

MCW (0-1) Cheney Tech (0-1) 6 Pretty sure MCW's Garzone wants focus on football now

ATI (0-0) Quinebaug (1-0) 6:30 ATI's waited a year to make this trip (srsly)

Bacon Academy (1-0) Stonington (0-1) 3:15 Beware

Griswold/Wheeler (0-0) Ledyard (0-1) 3:15 the scourge

Waterford (1-0) Montville (1-0) 4:15 of 'Skeeters

Greenwich (1-0) Trumbull (1-0) 7 Greenwich averaging 51 ppg vs these guys last 3 years

New Canaan (1-0) Ridgefield (1-0) 7 Been awhile since we last heard from Ridgefield…

Norwalk (1-0) Bpt Central (0-1) 7 NHS' Gordon off to a roaring start for Bears

McMahon (0-1) Wilton (1-0) 7 Wilton's new offense looked pretty solid vs. Fitch

Stamford (1-0) Warde (0-1) 7 Encore! Black Knights. Encore!

Danbury (0-1) Trinity/WT (0-1) 6 We haven't heard the last of Danbury.

St. Paul (0-1) Watertown (1-0) 7 Watertown wore Derby down, St. Paul's no deeper

Oxford (1-0) Wolcott (0-1) 6 Patience, Oxford. The new kids will get the hang of it.

Naugatuck (1-0) Crosby (0-1) 7 Reminder: Crosby is a Class LL school, too

Torrington (0-1) Derby (0-1) 7 Ffld. Prep's not only school with luxury boxes now

VROL (1-0) Crom/Port (1-0) 6 How about an offense to go with that defense, CP

Ellington (1-0) Granby/Canton (1-0) 6:30 First major test for Ellington's reclamation project

Stafford Co-Op (0-1) Coventry Co-Op (0-1) 6:30 New-look SSEW gave reason for hope in OT loss last week

Cent.Falls (RI) Plainfield (1-0) 6 Just secede already, Plainfield.

Harding (0-1) E.O. Smith (0-1) 6 Couple of nice prospects go head-to-head in this one

Newtown (1-0) Fairfield Prep (1-0) 6 Who are you callin' a QB farm!?!?

Bethel (0-1) Lyman Hall (0-1) 6:30 Henry VI, Part 3: Act II, Scene 2, line 173-4.

Capital/AF (1-0) Killingly (1-0) 6:30 Everyone should be on a first-name basis here.

Farmington (0-1) Pomperaug (1-0) 6:30 The days of pushing Pompy around appear over.

New Fairfield (0-1) Sheehan (1-0) 6:30 Look out, Rebs. Sheehan's Bogan digs a deep grave.

Shelton (1-0) E.Hartford (0-1) 6:30 This matchup might be a year too late, sadly…

Wilbur Cross (0-1) Manchester (0-1) 6:30 Won't be as rough as last week, fellas. Promise.

Amity (1-0) Simsbury (1-0) 7 Keep a good eye on Amity's DiGello, Simsbury

Brookfield (0-1) East Haven (1-0) 7 Careful, Easties. Bobcats are wounded and cornered

Bunnell (0-1) North Haven (0-1) 7 Bunnell didn't handle option well. Now try Single Wing.

Cheshire (1-0) Hall (0-1) 7 Rams will ride McAlinden as far as he's able.

Conard (0-1) West Haven (0-1) 7 Get well soon, Andre Rentas. (Conard: But not now)

Hartford Public (0-1) Guilford (1-0) 7 Guilford's Walcott was lit last week.

Law (1-0) Barlow (1-0) 7 Barlow's Coach Cavaliere knows Law all too well.

Masuk (1-0) Windsor (0-1) 7 Masuk's Nugent is proof: You really can go home.

Middletown (1-0) Hand (1-0) 7 We hear MHS coach Morello has Surf Club history...

New Milford (0-1) Enfield (1-0) 7 Enfield knows your pain, New Milford.

South Windsor (1-0) Hamden (1-0) 7 Who saw this being an unbeaten showdown?

Southington (1-0) Darien (1-0) 7 Big top 10 matchup. Don't let the uniforms get you down.

Stratford (0-1) Branford (0-1) 7 No worries, fellas. The Class M race is quite forgiving.

Weston (1-0) Hillhouse (0-1) 7 Save some points for the playoffs, huh Weston? Sheesh.

Saturday

Tolland (0-1) Avon (0-1) 10:30 a.m. Tolland probably deserved better vs. Berlin

Bloomfield (1-0) E.Catholic (0-1) Noon This matchup was a battle not too long ago….

Wilcox Tech (0-1) Prince (1-0) 1 Lookout Wilcox, here comes Bonito Ball

Thames River (1-0) Bull. Havens (1-0) 7:30 You come at the (CTC) king, you best not miss

Ludlowe (0-1) Westhill (0-1) 1 Off-ense! (clap clap) Off-ense! (clap clap)

WCA (0-1) S.Heart/Kaynor (0-1) 11 a.m. Give. Gopie. The Rock.

Ansonia (1-0) Holy Cross (1-0) 1 Cafaro Twins shouls have HC seeing quadruple.

Seymour (1-0) Kennedy (1-0) 2 So far so good for Coach Kearns and the Cats

H-K (0-1) N.Branford (0-1) 1:30 H-K couldn't score last week and we're flummoxed, too.

Gilbert/NW (0-0) Windsor Locks (0-1) 1 Windsor Locks getting roasted last week was a bit unexpected.

Rockville (1-0) OSW (0-1) 11 a.m. I dunno, guys, The Rock looks pretty restored from here.

SMSA Co-Op (1-0) Coginchaug (1-0) 1 Fantastic openers for both squads. Lessee what's next.

Commerce (MA) CREC (0-1) 11 a.m. CREC narrowly lost to these guys last year.

Xavier (0-1) Fitch (0-1) 1 Wouldn't have wanted to be at X's practices this week.

ND-WH (0-1) St. Joseph (1-0) 1:30 Even with Ragaini on roster, SJ still owned NDWH back when

Windham (0-1) Woodstock (1-0) 1:30 These ain't your older brothers' Centaurs.

Glastonbury (1-0) NFA (1-0) 3 NFA didn't score a point in in 2013-14 meetings.

East Lyme (1-0) RHAM (0-1) 6 We sure Redman doesn't have eligibility left at RHAM?