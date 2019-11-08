Sean Patrick Bowley’s High School Football Audibles: WEEK 9

Welcome back to Audibles and it’s WEEK 9! Can you believe it? The days are getting agonizingly shorter, the nights interminably longer. It’s getting colder and we’re actually looking at potential snow in northern parts of the state.

Winter is coming.

The good news? No more skeeters, at least.

This week’s big games include at trip to the NVL for an unbeaten showdown and a battle between CCC class L hopefuls, Maloney and Wethersfield.

But, relatively speaking, it figures to be a quiet week as we gear up for next week’s potential chaos. As such, you’ll note many of these blurbs refer to games going down next week. It should be a doozy.

But that’s next week. This is this week. Let’s enjoy some football this week.

Here’s what’s what: