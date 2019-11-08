Sean Patrick Bowley’s High School Football Audibles: WEEK 9

Welcome back to Audibles and it’s WEEK 9! Can you believe it? The days are getting agonizingly shorter, the nights interminably longer. It’s getting colder and we’re actually looking at potential snow in northern parts of the state.
Winter is coming.
The good news? No more skeeters, at least.
This week’s big games include at trip to the NVL for an unbeaten showdown and a battle between CCC class L hopefuls, Maloney and Wethersfield.
WEEK 9 HS FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD | STAFF PICKS WEEK 9 | TOP 10 POLL
But, relatively speaking, it figures to be a quiet week as we gear up for next week’s potential chaos. As such, you’ll note many of these blurbs refer to games going down next week. It should be a doozy.
But that’s next week. This is this week. Let’s enjoy some football this week.
Here’s what’s what:
|FRIDAY
|VISITOR
|HOME
TIME
|THE SKINNY
|E.O. Smith (1-6)
|Middletown (4-3)
6:30
|Still plenty to play for, Middletown. Like 2020.
|Newington (5-2)
|Bristol Central (4-3)
6
|Beware, Newington. BC loves playing spoiler.
|Bristol Eastern (2-5)
|Platt (3-4)
6:30
|Platt’s offense has gone curiously silent since Newington win.
|Maloney (6-1)
|Wethersfield (6-1)
7
|All of Class L is watching. Let’s see a show.
|Berlin (6-1)
|East Catholic (1-6)
6:30
|B*E*R*L*I*N should be OK for another week. Then it gets real.
|New Britain (2-5)
|East Hartford (1-6)
6:30
|Remember, these were LL playoff teams a year ago.
|Southington (6-1)
|Glastonbury (3-4)
6:30
|Who else are you hiding on that roster, Southington?
|Bloomfield (7-0)
|Bulkeley Co-Op (0-7)
7
|See you next Week, Hawks.
|Enfield (3-4)
|Simsbury (6-1)
7
|Enfield’s tricky, but Simsbury will be just fine til playoffs.
|Manchester (3-4)
|Hall (5-2)
7
|Win sets up season-defining game v. Wethersfield.
|South Windsor (2-5)
|Conard (4-3)
7
|Which Conard will show up is anyone’s guess.
|Cheney Tech (4-3)
|Platt Tech (2-4)
6
|Cheney’s been close. Just not close enough this year.
|O’Brien (2-5)
|Quinebaug (5-2)
6
|No worries, Class L contenders, tough opponents for QV ahead.
|Fitch (3-4)
|East Lyme (5-2)
6:30
|If Fitch is going down, they'd love to take Vikes down with them.
|Killingly (7-0)
|NFA (4-3)
6:30
|Killingly is 1-7 vs. NFA last 8 meetings.
|Windham (2-5)
|Griswold/Wheeler (4-2)
6:30
|GW was oh-so-close to knocking off Waterford last week.
|Ledyard (1-6)
|Waterford (6-1)
6
|Lancers survived, now focus on playoff push .
|Plainfield (6-1)
|Stonington (0-7)
6:30
|Once again, Plainfield’s schedule is a breeze.
|Warde (2-5)
|Staples (2-5)
7
|Both clubs could use some pick-me-ups.
|Ridgefield (6-1)
|McMahon (2-5)
7
|Chance at redemption lies ahead, Tigers.
|Trumbull (2-5)
|New Canaan (5-2)
7
|Is it Thanksgiving, yet?
|Greenwich (6-1)
|Ludlowe (5-2)
6
|Wouldn’t overlook Ludlowe here, Cards.
|Woodland (7-0)
|Ansonia (7-0)
6
|Chargers’ win streak vs. NVL opponents now at NINETY-SIX. since T-Day 2010.
|Sacred Heart/KT (1-6)
|Oxford (1-6)
6
|SHKT has only beaten Crosby; Oxford, just Wilby.
|WCA (5-2)
|Wolcott (4-3)
6
|Gopie, Spartans need this in worst way.
|Torrington (5-2)
|Holy Cross (5-2)
6:30
|Suddenly, huge state implications here in M and S.
|Derby (1-6)
|Crosby (0-7)
7
|Hang in there, fellas.
|Seymour (5-2)
|Naugatuck (5-1)
7
|Suddenly, Naugy looking quite vulnerable.
|Morgan (1-5)
|Coginchaug Co-Op (3-3)
6:30
|Devils haven’t lost a 'Sassacus' game yet.
|Ellington (3-4)
|Windsor Locks Co-Op (5-1)
6
|You have our attention, now, Raiders.
|Gilbert/NW (3-3)
|Stafford Co-Op (4-2)
6:30
|GNW’s been pretty solid, defensively.
|SMSA Co-Op (6-1)
|Cromwell/Portland (1-6)
6
|Gonna need more offense, CP. A lot more.
|ND-WH (4-3)
|Fairfield Prep (4-3)
6
|Just about every SCC Catholic school game has been fun this season .
|Hand (7-0)
|Xavier (4-3)
7
|Take your best shot, Falcons.
|Hamden (5-2)
|Amity (4-3)
7
|Time for a reality check on Hamden.
|Branford (3-4)
|Bassick (1-6)
6
|Back to reality, Lions.
|Guilford (3-4)
|Wilbur Cross (0-7)
7
|Indians just hope to finish at least .500 now.
|Hillhouse (2-5)
|West Haven (2-4)
7
|West Haven scoffs at your schedule, House.
|Law (2-5)
|Harding (2-5)
7
|Harding the least of Law’s troubles at the moment...
|Sheehan (6-0)
|North Haven (3-4)
7
|At last, we get to see what Sheehan’s really all about.
|Bunnell (1-6)
|Newtown (7-0)
7
|Newtown’s going unbeaten, isn’t it…?
|Masuk (5-2)
|Pomperaug (1-6)
7
|…Oh, that’s right, Masuk still remains.
|New Milford (3-4)
|Bethel (1-6)
7
|Winless last year, Wave has good shot at a .500 this year.
|New Fairfield (4-2)
|Brookfield (0-7)
7
|Win out, and Rebels might be dancing. Might.
|ND-Fairfield (4-2)
|Weston (6-1)
7
|If Goetz is back, so is Weston.
|Stratford (0-7)
|Barlow (5-2)
7
|Newtown next week will determine Barlow’s 2019 fate.
|SATURDAY
|VISITOR
|HOME
TIME
|THE SKINNY
|Farmington (3-4)
|Hartford Public (0-7)
1
|Still shot for Conrad, Farmington to finish strong .
|Windsor (5-2)
|RHAM (1-6)
1
|Careful now: Maloney, Middletown next for hopeful Warriors.
|NWC (3-4)
|Lewis Mills (5-2)
12
|Want to stay relevant, Mills? Win this.
|Plainville (5-2)
|Avon (1-6)
1:30
|Now’s not time to slip up, Devils.
|Rocky Hill (2-5)
|Tolland (4-3)
5
|Dark clouds hang over Terriers, unfortunately.
|Vinal Co-Op (1-5)
|MCW (0-6)
Noon
|Last shot for MCW to break into W column.
|ATI (5-1)
|Prince Tech (3-4)
1
|Wolverines are right on playoff course.
|Wilcox Tech (1-5)
|Bullard-Havens (7-0)
7
|Win and Tigers will be 2019’s first (unofficial) playoff qualifier.
|Woodstock (6-1)
|Bacon Academy (5-2)
Noon
|It finally, finally gets tough for Woodstock.
|Montville (2-5)
|CREC (5-2)
11 a.m.
|Looks like CREC’s here to play, ECC.
|Stamford (3-4)
|Wilton (5-2)
2
|Warriors refusing to go away in L playoff race .
|Bridgeport Central (0-7)
|Darien (7-0)
1:30
|After last week, this is adding insult to injury for Hilltoppers.
|Westhill (1-6)
|Trinity/WT (0-7)
1:30
|Time’s winding down. Make it count, boys.
|Norwalk (4-3)
|Danbury (4-3)
4
|Probably won’t find a better matchup in SECT this week.
|St. Paul (1-6)
|Kennedy (1-6)
10 a.m.
|Good Luck. We’re all counting on you.