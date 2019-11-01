Sean Patrick Bowley’s High School Football AUDIBLES: Week 8

By the time you read this, it will most likely be November.
And that means we’ve reached the third and final month of the regular season. It’s Week 8. There are three more regular weeks, then the traditional breather week before Thanksgiving.
Before you know it, it’ll be playoff time.
We now have three types of teams: Teams with little or no postseason hope, playing for pride; Teams with some hope, playing to improve their chances; and teams that pretty much control their own destiny.
STAFF PICK ‘EMS WEEK 8 | LATEST TOP 10 POLL
The postseason picture really will begin coming into focus after this weekend. If you’re looking for the latest rankings, here you go: CLASS LL | CLASS L | CLASS M | CLASS S.
We have a big Friday night on tap, especially in the CCC, the Pequot and the SCC. Saturday might be a good time to check out your favorite prep school team. Here’s the Week 8 schedule / scoreboard.
Here’s what’s what:
|FRIDAY
|VISITOR
|HOME
TIME
|THE SKINNY
|Manchester (2-4)
|South Windsor (2-4)
3:15
|Red Hawks looked better vs. Simsbury.
|Glastonbury (3-3)
|East Hartford (0-6)
6:30
|Still a D1-East title to play for, Tomahawks.
|Conard (3-3)
|New Britain (2-4)
7
|Defense not especially strong with these two.
|Simsbury (6-0)
|Southington (5-1)
7
|Klieg lights are upon you, Trojans. Whaddya got?
|Avon (1-5)
|Berlin (5-1)
6:30
|Bravo so far, Redcoats. But judgment day looms…
|NWC (3-3)
|Bloomfield (6-0)
6:30
|Bloomfield’s only allowed six points all year. SIX.
|Plainville (4-2)
|Rocky Hill (2-4)
7
|Plainville’s margin for error now down to zero.
|Newington (4-2)
|E.O. Smith (1-5)
6
|Don’t let NHS QB Pestrichello get loose, Panthers.
|Bulkeley Co-Op (0-6)
|East Catholic (0-6)
6:30
|Gonna be a fierce one, we’ll wager.
|Hartford Public (0-6)
|Maloney (5-1)
6:30
|W sets up Wethersfield showdown for Maloney.
|Farmington (2-4)
|Bristol Eastern (2-4)
7
|These two have had their moments, but not quite ready for prime time
|Hall (4-2)
|Enfield (3-3)
7
|You’re not out of it yet, Hall.
|Middletown (4-2)
|Wethersfield (5-1)
7
|You have our attention, Mr. Danas -- and Wethersfield’s
|Platt (3-3)
|Windsor (4-2)
7
|RIP, Platt’s playoff hopes.
|MCW United (0-5)
|Quinebaug (4-2)
6
|MCW scored last week, which is promising.
|Vinal Co-Op (1-4)
|Platt Tech (1-4)
6
|Looks pretty evenly matched.
|Prince (3-3)
|Bullard-Havens (6-0)
7
|Nobody’s beating Tigers, ‘til playoffs at least.
|NFA (3-3)
|Fitch (3-3)
6:30
|ECC D1 title still technically up for grabs…
|Stonington (0-6)
|Killingly (6-0)
6:30
|…but Killingly is gonna win it, methinks.
|East Lyme (4-2)
|New London (3-2)
6:30
|Let’s put that 3-game win streak to test, Whalers.
|Griswold/Wheeler (4-1)
|Waterford (4-1)
6
|This was a fun game last year. Encore!
|Ledyard (1-5)
|Windham (1-5)
6:30
|Judging by results, this should be close.
|McMahon (2-4)
|New Canaan (4-2)
7
|Just keep working toward T-Day, Rams.
|Stamford (3-3)
|Ridgefield (5-1)
7
|Tigers should get back to regular order here.
|Staples (2-4)
|Wilton (4-2)
7
|Thaw, Staples are in full Wreck-it mode.
|Trumbull (2-4)
|Ludlowe (4-2)
6
|Ludlowe's a close Prep loss from being LL playoff threat.
|Westhill (1-5)
|Norwalk (3-3)
7
|Did we say NHS’ Gordon was fun to watch? Well, he is.
|Holy Cross (4-2)
|Wilby (3-3)
6
|Quietly, HC having itself a solid season.
|Seymour (4-2)
|Derby (1-5)
7
|After this, it’s straight uphill for Wildcats. Have fun!
|St. Paul (1-5)
|Wolcott (3-3)
6
|Eagles sure glad front-loaded schedule is over.
|Naugatuck (5-0)
|Torrington (4-2)
7
|Good thing T-Town’s in Class M, huh?
|Kennedy (1-5)
|Ansonia (6-0)
6
|The real fun begins after this, Chargers.
|Crosby (0-6)
|Woodland (6-0)
6:30
|Are you ready, Hawks? Final tune-up before Ansonia.
|Watertown (3-2)
|SH/Kaynor (1-5)
7
|Watertown… what… happened?
|H-K (0-6)
|Morgan (1-5)
6:30
|Cougars’ defense has been stellar, at least.
|Stafford Co-Op (5-1)
|Rockville (6-0)
6:30
|You wanna ring the bell, Apollo?
|Valley/OL (2-4)
|SMSA Co-Op (5-1)
6
|Guess Valley was due for this kind of season.
|Hand (6-0)
|West Haven (2-3)
7
|Apparently, Hand not dominating enough for some.
|Shelton (4-2)
|North Haven (3-3)
7
|Got any more surprises left, Indians?
|Xavier (3-3)
|ND-WH (4-2)
7
|Beware, Knights. Xavier not same team Fitch beat.
|Sheehan (5-0)
|Hillhouse (2-4)
7
|Y’know Sheehan’s got speed, too, House.
|Wilbur Cross (0-6)
|Hamden (4-2)
7
|Hamden already has its most wins since 2009
|Branford (2-4)
|Law (2-4)
7
|Even in Class M, these two are pretty much sunk.
|Foran (3-3)
|Guilford (3-3)
7
|Guess the honeymoon’s over for Salvati, Guilford.
|Amity (3-3)
|Lyman Hall (4-2)
6:30
|He which hath no stomach to this fight, let him depart. – Henry V
|Cheshire (5-1)
|East Haven (5-1)
7
|Non-alliance game! Benoit will be please (until he isn’t)
|Fairfield Prep (3-3)
|Harding (2-4)
7
|Winner… goes to MBIAC Final? Oh, wrong century.
|Pomperaug (1-5)
|Bunnell (0-6)
7
|Perhaps time for Jenkins’ first W at Bunnell?
|Stratford (0-6)
|Newtown (6-0)
7
|Best wishes, Stratford.
|Masuk (4-2)
|New Milford (3-3)
7
|Masuk’s still a boss in the SWC.
|ND-Fairfield (3-2)
|Brookfield (0-6)
7
|The Lancers would like your attention.
|Weston (6-0)
|New Fairfield (3-2)
7
|Who’s the underdog here, really?
|Smithfield-RI (0-8)
|Plainfield (5-1)
6
|Smithfield has been shut out SEVEN times.
|SATURDAY
|VISITOR
|HOME
TIME
|THE SKINNY
|Tolland (3-3)
|Lewis Mills (5-1)
2
|Tolland needs this W, quite desperately.
|Bristol Central (3-3)
|RHAM (1-5)
6
|Nice W, but RHAM’s troubles far from over.
|ATI (4-1)
|O’Brien (2-4)
10:30 a.m.
|Think we can pencil ATI into an M playoff spot.
|Cheney Tech (4-2)
|Thames River (5-1)
1
|Thames can strengthen their case with a W here.
|Montville (2-4)
|Bacon Academy (4-2)
1:30
|BA plays final 5 games at home, which is nice.
|Warde (2-4)
|St. Joseph (6-0)
1:30
|December can’t come soon enough for Hogs.
|Greenwich (5-1)
|Trinity/WT (0-6)
1:30
|Eh, you’ll get another shot, Greenwich.
|Darien (6-0)
|Danbury (4-2)
6
|It’s been real, Hatters.
|Oxford (1-5)
|WCA (4-2)
11 a.m.
|That was a crushing loss for WCA last week.
|Crom/Port (1-5)
|OSW (1-5)
2
|Remember when these two were contenders?
|Coventry Co-Op (2-4)
|Gilbert/NW (2-3)
1
|Might be last shot at a W for a few weeks.
|North Branford (4-2)
|Ellington (3-3)
1
|Somebody’s got to uphold the Sassacus’ honor.
|Granby/Canton (4-2)
|Coginchaug Co-Op (3-2)
2
|Still time for Coginchaug to do the same.
|Bethel (1-5)
|Barlow (4-2)
3
|Congrats on 1st win, Bethel. Try that with Barlow.
|Bassick (0-6)
|Bpt. Central (0-6)
11 a.m.
|Lymon v. Lewis: Party like it’s 2000.
|CREC (4-2)
|Amistad (2-3)
11 a.m.
|Both of Amistad’s wins are v. Nonnewaug.
|Nonnewaug (0-2)
|Woodstock (5-1)
1
|You’ve outgrown these games, Centaurs.