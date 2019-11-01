Sean Patrick Bowley’s High School Football AUDIBLES: Week 8

By the time you read this, it will most likely be November.

And that means we’ve reached the third and final month of the regular season. It’s Week 8. There are three more regular weeks, then the traditional breather week before Thanksgiving.

Before you know it, it’ll be playoff time.

We now have three types of teams: Teams with little or no postseason hope, playing for pride; Teams with some hope, playing to improve their chances; and teams that pretty much control their own destiny.

The postseason picture really will begin coming into focus after this weekend. If you’re looking for the latest rankings, here you go: CLASS LL | CLASS L | CLASS M | CLASS S.

We have a big Friday night on tap, especially in the CCC, the Pequot and the SCC. Saturday might be a good time to check out your favorite prep school team. Here’s the Week 8 schedule / scoreboard.

Here’s what’s what: