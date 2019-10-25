Sean Patrick Bowley’s High School Football AUDIBLES: Week 7

Now, it’s on.
This Week marks the first full day back since September. Now that just about everybody’s taken their byes, we can get down to the business of making the push for the playoffs.
And it’s going to be a huge, huge week as the contenders get separated by the pretenders — especially Saturday with Top 10 showdowns in the FCIAC with No. 7 Ridgefield at No. 2 St. Joseph and No. 4 Darien at No. 3 Greenwich.
Stay hydrated. Stay alert. Let’s get it on.
Here’s what’s what:
|FRIDAY
|VISITOR
|HOME
TIME
|THE SKINNY
|E.O. Smith (1-4)
|Windsor (3-2)
7
|Windsor should be better than this, no?
|Maloney (5-0)
|Newington (3-2)
3:30
|Pick your poison with Maloney: Arce or Tarver
|Bristol Central (2-3)
|Platt (3-2)
6:30
|Remember: BC (unofficially) knocked off Platt last year
|Wethersfield (4-1)
|Bristol Eastern (2-3)
6:30
|After this, Eagles’ schedule is ridonkulous
|Hall (3-2)
|South Windsor (2-3)
3
|Hall’s losses: Southington and Simsbury. So…
|Berlin (4-1)
|Plainville (4-1)
6:30
|More like B*E*R*L*I*N, amirite?
|Lewis Mills (4-1)
|East Catholic (0-5)
6:30
|Shake it off, Mills. Lots of season left.
|Simsbury (5-0)
|Manchester (2-3)
6:30
|Can we start talking about Trojans yet?
|Bloomfield (5-0)
|Tolland (3-2)
7
|Witness the firepower of this fully armed & operational battle station
|East Hartford (0-5)
|Southington (4-1)
3
|Say hello to Simsbury scouts in the stands.
|Enfield (3-2)
|Conard (2-3)
7
|Enfield continues to surprise us.
|Glastonbury (3-2)
|New Britain (1-4)
7
|Glastonbury continues to mystify us.
|Griswold/Wheeler (3-1)
|Montville (2-3)
4:15
|Montville’s defense is… suspect to say least.
|CREC (4-1)
|Plainfield (4-1)
6
|Weird but true: This is for first place in ECC D-3.
|Waterford (4-1)
|Windham (1-4)
6:30
|Don’t sweat the loss, Waterford. You’ll be fine.
|New Canaan (3-2)
|Staples (2-3)
7
|Hard to believe these records are correct.
|Stamford (3-2)
|McMahon (1-4)
7
|Stamford, at least, beat Staples.
|Norwalk (2-3)
|Trumbull (2-3)
7
|Norwalk’s Gordon worth price of admission.
|Seymour (3-2)
|Oxford (1-4)
6
|[Flips down helmet mask] Keep firing, Oxford!
|Derby (1-4)
|Ansonia (5-0)
7
|When does Ansonia get a gleaming new complex?
|Wolcott (2-3)
|Watertown (3-1)
7
|Watertown’s Powell is a handful.
|Sacred Heart/KT (1-4)
|Woodland (5-0)
6:30
|Nov. 8 will be here before you know it, Hawks
|Kennedy (1-4)
|Naugatuck (4-0)
7
|Thanksgiving seems so, so far away.
|Wilby (3-2)
|Torrington (3-2)
7
|Wilby’s Wilson, James are fun to watch
|Coginchaug Co-Op (2-2)
|H-K (0-5)
4
|Coginchaug had a 12-0 lead on Rockville…
|Ellington (3-2)
|Stafford Co-Op (3-1)
6:30
|Stafford is an OT from being unbeaten.
|SMSA Co-Op (4-1)
|Coventry Co-Op (2-3)
6:30
|Is anybody gonna stop SMSA’s Rivera?
|Windsor Locks Co-Op (4-1)
|Granby/Canton (4-1)
6:30
|This is where we find out about Windsor Locks.
|Shelton (3-2)
|Xavier (3-2)
7
|OK, Xavier: The klieg lights are upon you.
|Amity (3-2)
|Hillhouse (1-4)
3:30
|Good luck cracking Amity’s defense, House.
|Hamden (3-2)
|Harding (2-3)
7
|Oughta be a slugfest. What kind? Dunno.
|New London (2-2)
|Bassick (0-5)
6
|Whalers vying for Bridgeport city title.
|North Haven (2-3)
|Pomperaug (1-4)
6:30
|Despite record, North Haven sill a steamroller.
|Barlow (3-2)
|Branford (2-3)
7
|It’s now or never, fellas. Get cracking.
|Capital/AF (1-4)
|Westerly-RI (5-1)
7
|Stonington wants a full report, Cap Prep
|Danbury (4-1)
|Newtown (5-0)
7
|We should do this more often. Much more often.
|East Haven (4-1)
|Stratford (0-5)
7
|EH’s Benoit would rather be playing North Haven, frankly.
|East Lyme (4-1)
|Hand (5-0)
7
|Over/under on Mastro text messages to staff?
|Foran (3-2)
|Weston (5-0)
7
|Weston… just …refuses… to lose.
|Guilford (3-2)
|Masuk (3-2)
7
|Both teams need this W in the worst way.
|Killingly (5-0)
|Brookfield (0-5)
7
|Interminable trip. At least it’s peak foliage season.
|Law (2-3)
|Bethel (0-5)
7
|Law showed us something, nearly knocking off Weston.
|New Milford (3-2)
|Warde (1-4)
7
|Don’t judge by the records here.
|Wilton (3-2)
|Bunnell (0-5)
7
|Wilton needs to start beating good teams.
|SATURDAY
|VISITOR
|HOME
TIME
|THE SKINNY
|RHAM (0-5)
|Hartford Public (0-5)
1
|RHAM’s scored just 13 points, shut out 3 times
|Middletown (3-2)
|Farmington (2-3)
2
|Dragons QB Danas can sure sling it.
|Rocky Hill (1-4)
|Bulkeley Co-Op (0-5)
Noon
|Could be worse, Rocky Hill. A lot worse.
|Avon (1-4)
|NWC (2-3)
12:30
|Enjoy your day, NWC. Bloomfield looms.
|O’Brien (2-3)
|Prince Tech (2-3)
1:10
|Now it gets tough again, Condors.
|Cheney Tech (4-1)
|ATI (3-1)
2
|ATI was its own worst enemy last week.
|Quinebaug (4-1)
|Bullard-Havens (5-0)
2:30
|Class L hopefuls rooting hard for BH Tech here.
|MCW (0-4)
|Wilcox Tech (0-5)
3
|WT has only scored 20, MCW hasn’t scored at all.
|Thames River (4-1)
|Platt Tech (1-3)
6:10
|Hm… Thames threatening to crash Class M party.
|Ledyard (1-4)
|Bacon Academy (3-2)
1:30
|Historically, Bacon’s had issues with Ledyard…
|Stonington (0-5)
|Woodstock (4-1)
1:30
|That Woodstock record is not, repeat, not a typo.
|Ridgefield (5-0)
|St. Joseph (5-0)
1:30
|Like defense? Here are two of state’s best.
|Bridgeport Central (0-5)
|Westhill (0-5)
2
|So you’re saying there’s a chance…
|Ludlowe (3-2)
|Trinity/WT (0-5)
2:30
|Ludlowe’s much better than advertised.
|Darien (5-0)
|Greenwich (5-0)
4
|Get this: Cards haven’t beaten Darien since the Meyers era (2007)
|WCA (4-1)
|Holy Cross (3-2)
1
|Big, big moment for Gopie and WCA.
|Crosby (0-5)
|St. Paul (0-5)
1
|St. Paul is due.
|Valley Reg./Old Lyme (2-3)
|North Branford (3-2)
Noon
|So far, T-Birds have been best of Shoreline Pequots.
|Cromwell/Portland (1-4)
|Morgan (0-4)
1:30
|C/P only slightly better at scoring points.
|Rockville (5-0)
|Gilbert/NW (2-2)
1
|GNW’s Hamel will need to kick, like, 20 FGs.
|Nonnewaug (1-0)
|Amistad (1-3)
11 a.m.
|We’re doing this again?
|Fairfield Prep (2-3)
|NFA (3-2)
1
|Anybody got a QB they can lend NFA?
|ND-WH (3-2)
|Fitch (3-2)
1:30
|Remember, ND: Fitch beat Xavier handily.
|Lyman Hall (4-1)
|ND-Fairfield (2-2)
2
|Cry, Havoc! And let slip the dogs of War.