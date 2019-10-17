Sean Patrick Bowley’s High School Football AUDIBLES: Week 6

It’s cold. Are we still moving games around because of skeeters? Please make it stop. This season has no flow to it.
This has been a recording.
Thankfully, we’ve reached the last of the wholesale bye weeks. It’ll be back to regular order for the season’s second half and the push for the playoffs.
For this week, we’re keeping an eye on Masuk at Cheshire, St. Joseph at Fairfield Prep, Wilton at Ridgefield, ATI at Bullard-Havens, Berlin at Lewis Mills and a few others.
If you want the full GameTimeCT staff picks, click here. And for the full Week 6 schedule, check here.
And now, here’s what’s what for Week 6:
|FRIDAY
|VISITOR
|HOME
TIME
|THE SKINNY
|Rocky Hill (1-3)
|Bloomfield (4-0)
7
|Wasn't long ago that this game was massive.
|Thames River (3-1)
|Vinal Tech Co-Op (1-3)
3
|TRC's only allowed 12 pts to teams not named Bullard-Havens.
|Wilcox Tech (0-4)
|Cheney Tech (3-1)
6
|Not to look ahead, Cheney, but ATI up next.
|Stonington (0-4)
|Windham (0-4)
6:30
|Where's that Week 1 offense, Stonington?
|Wilton (3-1)
|Ridgefield (4-0)
5:30
|A quarter century's long enough, Wilton.
|Lyman Hall (3-1)
|Guilford (3-1)
4
|We ready are to try our fortunes to the last man -Henry VI P2: Act 4, Sc. 1
|East Catholic (0-4)
|Griswold/Wheeler (2-1)
3:45
|What's G/W got left now that QB Koziol's done?
|St. Joseph (4-0)
|Fairfield Prep (2-2)
6
|St. Joseph has owned Prep in this rivalry revival
|Branford (1-3)
|Bethel (0-4)
6:30
|Branford still kicking itself over losing opener
|Brookfield (0-4)
|Foran (2-2)
7
|Be careful, Lions. Brookfield's making progress.
|Bunnell (0-4)
|ND-WH (2-2)
7
|Rest of ND's schedule tough, but not daunting.
|Capital/AF (1-3)
|Stamford (2-2)
7
|Reminder: Stamford beat Staples.
|Hand (4-0)
|Norwalk (2-2)
7
|If you're around Norwalk, good time to check on No. 1
|Hillhouse (0-4)
|Stratford (0-4)
7
|Time to get a W, fellas.
|Masuk (3-1)
|Cheshire (3-1)
7
|This really should have been an unbeaten battle.
|McMahon (1-3)
|Amity (2-2)
7
|If only Amity had O to go with that defense…
|New Fairfield (2-2)
|East Haven (4-0)
7
|Alright, Rebs. It's put up or shut up time.
|NFA (3-1)
|West Haven (1-3)
7
|In QB Hosko NFA trusts (Same: Rentas for WH)
|Pomperaug (1-3)
|Hamden (2-2)
7
|Pomperaug hasn't scored since Sept. 20.
|Sheehan (4-0)
|Barlow (3-1)
7
|Barlow, at least, is quite familiar with Bogan, Davis.
|Staples (2-2)
|North Haven (1-3)
7
|Good matchup. Would have been better in 2011, but…
|Weston (4-0)
|Law (2-2)
7
|Curious how Law does here v. Goetz-less Trojans
|Wilbur Cross (0-4)
|New Milford (2-2)
7
|Murray might get Wave over .500, here.
|SATURDAY
|VISITOR
|HOME
TIME
|THE SKINNY
|Berlin (3-1)
|Lewis Mills (4-0)
Noon
|Now Undercuffler's gone. Who's left, Berlin?
|Plainville (3-1)
|Tolland (3-1)
Noon
|Keep a good eye on Carlson, Plainville.
|Bulkeley Co-Op (0-4)
|Avon (0-4)
1
|These two have been shut out a combined six times.
|MCW United (0-3)
|O’Brien Tech (1-3)
10:30 a.m.
|Not this week, MCW. Perhaps next?
|Bullard-Havens (4-0)
|ATI (3-0)
2
|It's early, but this is for the CTC Championship.
|Quinebaug (3-1)
|Platt Tech (1-2)
2
|Pride plays at Bullard-Havens next. Get a hotel.
|Killingly (4-0)
|Ledyard (1-3)
1
|Doesn't look like Killingly's losing any time soon.
|Montville (2-2)
|East Lyme (3-1)
2
|Enjoy yourselves while you can, Vikes. Hand up next.
|Fairfield Warde (1-3)
|New Canaan (2-2)
2
|Rams, once again, in playoff mode rest of season
|Trinity/Wright Tech (0-4)
|Darien (4-0)
1:30
|Darien's allowed just 21 points so far…
|Trumbull (2-2)
|Danbury (3-1)
6
|Now it starts to get real for Joyner and Hatters
|OSW (1-4)
|North Branford (2-2)
Noon
|No more room for error, T-Birds.
|SMSA Co-Op (3-1)
|Ellington (3-1)
2
|Ellington won't truly be back unless it wins this
|Bassick (0-4)
|CREC (3-1)
11 a.m.
|Bassick's opponents > CREC's opponents
|Harding (2-2)
|New London (1-2)
Noon
|Harding took East Lyme to the limit, remember.
|ND-Fairfield (2-1)
|NWC (1-3)
Noon
|Wasn't NWC supposed to be a contender?
|SUNDAY
|VISITOR
|HOME
TIME
|THE SKINNY
|Waterford (4-0)
|Fitch (2-2)
1:30
|Might be Waterford's toughest game til Thanksgiving.