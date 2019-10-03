Sean Patrick Bowley’s High School Football AUDIBLES: Week 4

Like the 2019 High School Football season, the EEE scare enters its fourth week, and it’s now pervading into Fairfield County, turning this week’s schedule entirely on its head.
Some games have been moved up, some have been pushed Saturday, one to Sunday and, finally, one to …. TBD (Naugatuck vs. Watertown) because, reportedly, there aren’t enough officials available to deal with all of the time changes.
So, fair warning, this guide might not accurately give you the schedule for the week.
WEEK 4 SCHEDULE / SCOREBOARD | STAFF PICKS WEEK 4
It’s been updated with the latest information as of Thursday, 7 p.m. After that, you can check our Week 4 Schedule/Scoreboard for the latest times, dates and results.
Be sure to also check out our staff picks.
A number of teams have byes this week, and there will be more throughout the month.
Here’s what’s going on in Week 4.
And let’s all hope for that first frost.
|FRIDAY
|VISITOR
|HOME
TIME
|THE SKINNY
|Glastonbury (2-1)
|South Windsor (1-2)
3
|Glastonbury resuscitated its season last week.
|New Britain (1-2)
|Simsbury (3-0)
7
|Simsbury looking like this year’s darling CCC team.
|Bloomfield (3-0)
|Plainville (3-0)
6:30
|Whose first big test is this, really?
|East Catholic (0-3)
|Rocky Hill (0-3)
7
|East should be salivating right now.
|Windsor (2-1)
|Bristol Central (1-2)
3
|Warriors have rebounded nicely, so far.
|E.O. Smith (0-3)
|Platt (1-2)
4
|Time to start winning games, Panthers (Both, I guess).
|NWC (1-2)
|Berlin (2-1)
4
|You, too, NWC.
|RHAM (0-3)
|Newington (2-1)
3:30
|Feels like Newington took 3 steps back last week.
|Wethersfield (2-1)
|Farmington (2-1)
6:30
|After facing Hand, Wethersfield ready for anything.
|Maloney (3-0)
|Middletown (2-1)
4
|So much for Maloney’s predicted demise.
|Prince Tech (2-1)
|Quinebaug (2-1)
3:30
|Prince got squashed last week. This is huge.
|Bullard-Havens (3-0)
|Vinal Co-Op (1-2)
6
|Pick your poison with BH Tech: Cotto or Eaddy.
|Bacon Academy (3-0)
|Waterford (3-0)
4
|Who’s the best in ECC II? Let’s find out.
|Stonington (0-3)
|Griswold/Wheeler (1-1)
4
|Bears haven’t been same since delayed Montville loss.
|St. Joseph (3-0)
|New Canaan (2-1)
7
|Hogs would love to dig a deeper NC grave.
|Staples (1-2)
|McMahon (1-2)
7
|Missing: Staples offense. Call our tip-line:
|Wilton (2-1)
|Warde (1-2)
7
|After SJ loss, this matchup more to Wilton’s liking
|Darien (3-0)
|Trumbull (2-1)
7
|Trumbull had its hands full with Trinity.
|Ludlowe (1-2)
|Norwalk (2-1)
7
|Falcons showed they have plenty of fight in ‘em
|Westhill (0-3)
|Danbury (2-1)
7
|Vikes still looking for their first points of 2019.
|Wilby (1-2)
|Crosby (0-3)
7
|Last time Wilby won two-straight? 2013.
|Derby (0-3)
|Oxford (1-2)
4
|Despite records, this should be a fun game.
|Woodland (3-0)
|Wolcott (1-2)
6
|Nobody’s touching Woodland ‘til Nov. 8, at least.
|Sacred Heart/KT (0-3)
|Torrington (2-1)
7
|Looks like Torrington’s as solid as advertised.
|Granby/Canton (2-1)
|SMSA Co-Op (3-0)
3:30
|Suddenly a massive game for underdog Bears.
|Law (1-2)
|Bassick (0-3)
6
|Should feel more like Week 1 for Law.
|Lyman Hall (2-1)
|Foran (1-2)
7
|Much Ado About Nothing: Act 1, Scene 1, Lines 8-9.
|Wilbur Cross (0-3)
|Hand (3-0)
5
|Gulp.
|Amity (2-1)
|ND-WH (1-2)
3:30
|Both coming off massive wins last week…
|Cheshire (2-1)
|Shelton (3-0)
7
|Cheshire still should be in Tier I.
|Newtown (3-0)
|Pomperaug (1-2)
6:30
|Newtown has so outgrown the SWC.
|Bunnell (0-3)
|Masuk (2-1)
7
|Masuk can smell blood in the water.
|New Milford (1-2)
|Brookfield (0-3)
7
|Could Wave actually get two-straight wins?
|New Fairfield (1-2)
|Bethel (0-3)
7
|Boy, did New Fairfield need that W last week.
|Weston (3-0)
|Stratford (0-3)
7
|Figure Weston’s O will get back to scoring here.
|Amistad (0-2)
|Montville (1-2)
4:15
|Going out on a limb: Montville wins.
|SATURDAY
|AWAY
|HOME
TIME
|THE SKINNY
|Manchester (1-2)
|Enfield (2-1)
2
|Keep it up, Enfield. You’re still doing well.
|Lewis Mills (3-0)
|Avon (0-3)
2:30
|Nobody – repeat – nobody had Mills unbeaten here.
|Southington (2-1)
|Hall (2-1)
2:30
|Hall’s had a wild season, but this’ll be tough.
|Tolland (2-1)
|Bulkeley Co-Op (0-3)
2:30
|Tolland’s bye week begins in just a few moments.
|Bristol Eastern (1-2)
|Hartford Public (0-3)
1
|Eastern got an elephant off its back last week.
|East Hartford (0-3)
|Conard (1-2)
2:30
|Gotta finish, Conard. Gotta finish.
|Thames River (2-1)
|MCW United (0-2)
Noon
|Thames River really showed us something last week.
|Platt Tech (1-1)
|ATI (2-0)
3
|Out of frying pan, into fire for Platt Tech.
|O’Brien Tech (0-3)
|Wilcox Tech (0-3)
3
|Gotta think EOB’s Nixon gets that elusive first win
|Fitch (2-1)
|Killingly (3-0)
11 a.m.
|This’ll be worth the early wake-up call.
|NFA (2-1)
|East Lyme (3-0)
2
|What’s NFA got left if QB Richards can’t go?
|Plainfield (2-1)
|Woodstock (3-0)
10:30 a.m.
|Uncharted territory for the Centaurs.
|Windham (0-3)
|CREC (2-1)
11 a.m.
|Whippets should be able to handle this, hm?
|Ledyard (1-2)
|New London (0-2)
1
|Bill Mignault lived for this game. RIP, Coach.
|Greenwich (3-0)
|Bridgeport Central (0-3)
4
|Get in, get out, nobody get hurt.
|Trinity/WT (0-3)
|Stamford (1-2)
2:30
|Never a dull moment in Stamford city rivalries.
|WCA (2-1)
|Kennedy (1-2)
10 a.m.
|Once again: Sll WCA’s Gopie, all the time.
|Ansonia (3-0)
|St. Paul (0-3)
2:30
|It’s been real, St. Paul.
|Seymour (2-1)
|Holy Cross (2-1)
3
|This is a turning point game for the winner.
|Valley/Old Lyme (2-1)
|Stafford Co-Op (1-1)
11 a.m.
|Emotions will be off charts for SSEW. RIP, Gary Mazzone.
|Coventry Co-Op (0-3)
|Crom/Port (1-2)
Noon
|Even a rebuilding C/P team is dangerous.
|Ellington (2-1)
|Morgan (0-2)
1
|Both teams have issues scoring, Morgan especially.
|North Branford (2-1)
|Rockville (3-0)
2:30
|Back to work, Rockville. The T-Birds are coming.
|H-K (0-3)
|Gilbert/NW (0-2)
3
|This sounds like a job for GNW kicker Kevin Mullaj
|OSW (1-2)
|W.Locks Co-Op (2-1)
3
|WL has rebounded nicely after rough opener
|Guilford (3-0)
|East Haven (3-0)
4
|Be there.
|Hamden (1-2)
|Xavier (1-2)
3
|There’s no place like home, Xavier…
|Barlow (2-1)
|ND-Fairfield (2-0)
2:30
|Fair warning, Lancers: Barlow’s ticked off.
|BC High-Mass. (1-3)
|Capital/AF (1-1)
1
|Not sure what to make of this.
|SUNDAY
|VISITOR
|HOME
TIME
|THE SKINNY
|Branford (1-2)
|Sheehan (3-0)
2
|Branford’s in big, big trouble. Huge.