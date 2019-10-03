Sean Patrick Bowley’s High School Football AUDIBLES: Week 4

Like the 2019 High School Football season, the EEE scare enters its fourth week, and it’s now pervading into Fairfield County, turning this week’s schedule entirely on its head.

Some games have been moved up, some have been pushed Saturday, one to Sunday and, finally, one to …. TBD (Naugatuck vs. Watertown) because, reportedly, there aren’t enough officials available to deal with all of the time changes.

So, fair warning, this guide might not accurately give you the schedule for the week.

It’s been updated with the latest information as of Thursday, 7 p.m. After that, you can check our Week 4 Schedule/Scoreboard for the latest times, dates and results.

Be sure to also check out our staff picks.

A number of teams have byes this week, and there will be more throughout the month.

Here’s what’s going on in Week 4.

And let’s all hope for that first frost.