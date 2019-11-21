Sean Patrick Bowley’s High School Football AUDIBLES: Week 11

The season’s nearly over. This is the last regular season week before Thanksgiving. Most of the state has it off as the teams prep for their final games and/or, the postseason. Some seasons actually end this week. No matter the records, every game is significant in its own way because playoff points are now at a premium. Somebody somewhere needs your game.

These are the last Audibles for the year. The Thanksgiving Week games will be previewed next week.

If you’re looking for a breakdown in full playoff scenarios this week, check Michael Fornabaio’s notes from this week. Or just check out The Meat Grinder podcast. It’s pretty simple and starts around 16 minutes.

For those ending their seasons now, it’s been fun. For those who aren’t, we’ll see you next week. Best of luck everyone.

Here’s what’s what:

THURSDAY

Watertown (6-2) at Naugatuck (5-3), 7 p.m.

THE SKINNY — This EEE/refs reschedule certainly worked out for Watertown, given Naugy’s issues now.

Morgan (1-7) at Rockville (8-0), 5:30 p.m.

THE SKINNY — It’s all about Class M seeding now for The Rock.

Coventry Co-Op (5-3) at H-K (1-7), 6:30 p.m.

THE SKINNY — Y’know, Coventry has defied expectations this year.

Gilbert/NW (3-5) at Valley/OL (3-5), 6:30

THE SKINNY — Prep for season-ending Thanksgiving Week showdowns.

Foran (4-4) at Branford (4-4), 6:30

THE SKINNY — Winning season on the line, which is significant — especially for Foran.

Law (2-6), East Haven (6-2), 7

THE SKINNY — Pay the scoreboard no mind, Easties. Just win and hope.

ND-Fairfield (5-3) at New Fairfield (6-2), 7

THE SKINNY — Lancers (1-9 last year) can put cherry on top of renaissance with upset. Rebs need this, though.

Lewis Mills (5-4) at Capital Prep/AF (2-6), 6

THE SKINNY — Spartans have lost 4-of-5, but still… plenty to like this season.

FRIDAY

Berlin (7-2) at New Britain (3-6), 6:30 p.m.

THE SKINNY — Win and and you’re in, Redcoats. Lose and break out the rabbit’s feet.

Cheney Tech (5-4) at Vinal Co-Op (2-6), 6 p.m.

THE SKINNY — Additionally worth something to somebody in some playoff race somewhere.

Platt Tech (2-6) at Wilcox Tech (1-7), 6 p.m.

THE SKINNY — Same.

New London (4-4) at Killingly (8-1), 6:30 p.m.

THE SKINNY — Win and you’re in, Red Hawks. Make it count.

St. Joseph (8-0) at Stamford (3-5), 6 p.m.

THE SKINNY — Playoffs can’t come soon enough for SJ.

Stafford Co-Op (6-2) at SMSA Co-Op (8-1), 6 p.m.

THE SKINNY — Stafford needs this desperately more than SMSA in Class M race.

Coginchaug Co-Op (5-3) at Ellington (3-5), 6 p.m.

THE SKINNY — Coginchaug’s mathematically alive, but… Hey, winning season on line.

OSW (2-6) at Granby/Canton (7-2), 6:30 p.m.

THE SKINNY — Just win out, Bears. It’s looking good.

Windsor Locks Co-Op (6-2) North Branford (6-2), 6:30 p.m.

THE SKINNY — Consider this a Class M play-in game.

Fairfield Prep (5-3) at Shelton (5-3), 7 p.m.

THE SKINNY — It’s do-or-die, fellas. And even then, not certain. Just win, Baby.

West Haven (2-6) at Xavier (4-5), 7 p.m.

THE SKINNY — Xavier’s been better this year, future looks bright. This should be fun.

Hamden (6-2) at Sheehan (6-2), 7 p.m.

THE SKINNY — Win and in, Titans (you can make a bunch of Class LL teams happy, too!)

Harding (3-5) at Cheshire (7-1) at 7

THE SKINNY — Cheshire’s almost in, only really needs this for seeding.

Bassick (1-8) at Lyman Hall (4-4), 6:30 p.m.

THE SKINNY — Once more, unto the breach, dear friends. Once More. –Henry V

SATURDAY

Enfield (3-6) at South Windsor (3-6), 10 a.m.

THE SKINNY — Every game important this time of year, for many

Hall (6-3), Conard (6-3), 1 p.m.

THE SKINNY — Mayor’s Cup winner hangs on to playoff hopes, especially if it’s Hall.

Bullard-Havens (8-0) at O’Brien Tech (3-5), 10:30 a.m.

THE SKINNY — Tigers get a nice break after this (and maybe No. 1 seed in S).

MCW United (0-8) at Prince Tech (4-5), 1 p.m.

THE SKINNY — Playoff season makes for strange bedfellows, and interest in games like this.

Thames River (7-1) at ATI (7-1), 2 p.m.

THE SKINNY — Winner’s just about in Class M, loser’s still kicking.

Woodstock Academy (6-3) at CREC (6-3), 11 a.m.

THE SKINNY — Whodathunk these teams would both be 6-3 at this point?