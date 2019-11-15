Sean Patrick Bowley’s High School Football AUDIBLES: Week 10

IT’S WEEK 10! The last full week of the regular season before Thanksgiving and it’s time to separate the contenders from the pretenders.

There are huge games galore across the state, most notably No. 6 Bloomfield (8-0) and Berlin (7-1); No. 9 Ridgefield (7-1) at No. 4 Greenwich (7-1); No. 5 Newtown (8-0) at Barlow (6-1); Sheehan (7-1) at No. 10 Cheshire and, of course, Shelton (5-2) at No. 1 Hand.

But those are merely the Top 10 matchups, there are a horde of other games all with state playoff implications.

There are 30 of 32 spots remaining across the four classes. A few teams — Bloomfield, Hand, St. Joseph, Newtown and, perhaps, even Southington and Maloney — will clinch with victories this week.

And there are so many more who must win to stay in the hunt.

You can check out the qualifying standings here: CLASS LL | CLASS L | CLASS M | CLASS S

If you’re new to this, not to worry: The picture will be cleared up immensely after this week. But for now, here’s what’s what: