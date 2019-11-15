Sean Patrick Bowley’s High School Football AUDIBLES: Week 10

IT’S WEEK 10! The last full week of the regular season before Thanksgiving and it’s time to separate the contenders from the pretenders.
There are huge games galore across the state, most notably No. 6 Bloomfield (8-0) and Berlin (7-1); No. 9 Ridgefield (7-1) at No. 4 Greenwich (7-1); No. 5 Newtown (8-0) at Barlow (6-1); Sheehan (7-1) at No. 10 Cheshire and, of course, Shelton (5-2) at No. 1 Hand.
But those are merely the Top 10 matchups, there are a horde of other games all with state playoff implications.
WEEK 10 SCHEDULE / SCOREBOARD | STAFF PICKS WEEK 10
There are 30 of 32 spots remaining across the four classes. A few teams — Bloomfield, Hand, St. Joseph, Newtown and, perhaps, even Southington and Maloney — will clinch with victories this week.
And there are so many more who must win to stay in the hunt.
You can check out the qualifying standings here: CLASS LL | CLASS L | CLASS M | CLASS S
If you’re new to this, not to worry: The picture will be cleared up immensely after this week. But for now, here’s what’s what:
|FRIDAY
|VISITOR
|HOME
TIME
|THE SKINNY
|New Britain (3-5)
|Southington (7-1)
7 p.m.
|Blue Knights are on the verge of playoff return.
|RHAM (1-7)
|Farmington (4-4)
6 p.m.
|FHS really wants that second-straight winning season.
|Conard (5-3)
|Bristol Central (4-4)
6 p.m.
|What happens when two spoilers meet?
|Bloomfield (8-0)
|Berlin (7-1)
6:30 p.m.
|Welp, Berlin. It’s do-or-die time.
|East Hartford (1-7)
|Middletown (5-3)
6:30 p.m.
|Win would secure 10th-straight winning season for Dragons.
|Enfield (3-5)
|Newington (6-2)
6:30 p.m.
|Win, and Newington’s T-Day showdown becomes huge.
|Lewis Mills (5-3)
|Plainville (6-2)
6:30 p.m.
|Keep winning Plainville, it’s gonna be close in S.
|Platt (4-4)
|Manchester (3-5)
6:30 p.m.
|Platt would love to play Maloney with winning record.
|Simsbury (7-1)
|Glastonbury (3-5)
6:30 p.m.
|See you in the playoffs, Trojans.
|Windsor (6-2)
|Maloney (7-1)
6:30 p.m.
|Windsor’s back, baby (But not for much longer).
|Avon (1-7)
|Rocky Hill (2-6)
7 p.m.
|Looking for a bright side here.
|East Catholic (1-7)
|Tolland (5-3)
7 p.m.
|Plainville loss continues to haunt Tolland.
|Wethersfield (6-2)
|Hall (6-2)
7 p.m.
|Loser of this game might be cooked, especially Hall.
|Quinebaug (5-3)
|Cheney Tech (5-3)
6 p.m.
|This is for fourth place in CTC.
|East Lyme (5-3)
|Killingly (7-1)
6:30 p.m.
|Can’t dwell on last week, Killingly. This one’s big.
|New London (4-3)
|Fitch (4-4)
6:30 p.m.
|NL is 1-1 vs. the ECC this year (yes, just two games).
|Ledyard (1-7)
|Stonington (0-8)
6:30 p.m.
|Stay out of the ECC D-II basement.
|Plainfield (7-1)
|Montville (2-6)
6 p.m.
|No stopping Plainfield’s playoff push now.
|CREC (6-2)
|Griswold/Wheeler (5-2)
6:30 p.m.
|Both are playoff longshots. Loser has no shot.
|McMahon (2-6)
|Warde (3-5)
7 p.m.
|Consider this dress rehearsal for Thanksgiving showdowns.
|Wilton (6-2)
|New Canaan (6-2)
7 p.m.
|This is a de facto Class L playoff game for both.
|Darien (8-0)
|Norwalk (4-4)
7 p.m.
|Danbury stayed with Wave. How ‘bout you, Bears?
|Ludlowe (5-3)
|Danbury (5-3)
7 p.m.
|These two an upset from serious playoff contention.
|Trinity/WT (1-7)
|Bpt. Central (0-8)
7 p.m.
|Trinity got its first W, is Central close behind?
|Wilby (3-5)
|WCA (5-3)
7 p.m.
|First winning season within WCA’s grasp.
|Oxford (2-6)
|Woodland (7-1)
6:30 p.m.
|Hawks got everybody’s attention last week.
|Torrington (5-3)
|St. Paul (2-6)
7 p.m.
|Torrington taketh, then giveth away.
|Kennedy (1-7)
|Derby (1-7)
7 p.m.
|Derby has you-know-who next, so…
|Watertown (5-2)
|Crosby (1-7)
7 p.m.
|Watertown still has Naugy, T-town left. Good luck.
|North Branford (5-2)
|Morgan (1-6)
6:30 p.m.
|They’re all playoff games from here on, T-Birds.
|OSW (2-5)
|Valley Reg./OL (2-5)
6:30 p.m.
|Valley hasn’t won since Sept. 20. Does not compute.
|Windsor Locks Co-Op (6-1)
|SMSA Co-Op (7-1)
6 p.m.
|Next three games, starting now, is WL’s season.
|H-K (1-6)
|Stafford Co-Op (5-2)
6:30 p.m.
|Stafford will have keen eye on WL-SMSA, both next.
|Coventry Co-Op (2-6)
|Rockville (7-0)
6:30 p.m.
|The Rock just needs a nice shine, now.
|Gilbert/NW (3-4)
|Granby/Canton (6-2)
6:30 p.m.
|Playoffs look promising, Bears. Just win out.
|North Haven (4-4)
|Xavier (4-4)
7 p.m.
|If nothing else, this should be a good one.
|Shelton (5-2)
|Hand (8-0)
7 p.m.
|Gaels the only program to beat Hand in 3 years…
|West Haven (2-5)
|ND-WH (4-4)
7 p.m.
|It’s all about bragging rights, now, for these two..
|Amity (4-4)
|Wilbur Cross (1-7)
7 p.m.
|Must have been a fun week of practice at Cross.
|Sheehan (7-1)
|Cheshire (6-1)
7 p.m.
|If Bogan’s back, Titans have puncher’s chance. Otherwise…
|East Haven (5-2)
|Lyman Hall (4-3)
6:30 p.m.
|Fight! Gentlemen of (Wallingford). Fight, bold Yeomen! – Richard III (sorta)
|Bassick (1-7)
|Guilford (3-5)
7 p.m.
|Guilford has Hand to look forward to after this…
|Hillhouse (3-5)
|Foran (4-3)
7 p.m.
|Better late than never, eh House?
|Pomperaug (1-7)
|New Milford (3-5)
7 p.m.
|Bethel’s win gives Pomperaug some extra hope.
|Bethel (2-6)
|ND-Fairfield (4-3)
7 p.m.
|Bethel’s shown lots of heart this second half.
|Brookfield (0-8)
|Bunnell (1-7)
7 p.m.
|Time to shine, fellas.
|Newtown (8-0)
|Barlow (6-2)
7 p.m.
|Win, and Newtown’s dancing again.
|Stratford (0-8)
|New Fairfield (5-2)
7 p.m.
|Rebels just need to take care of business.
|Weston (7-1)
|Masuk (6-2)
7 p.m.
|Masuk needs this much more than Weston.
|SATURDAY
|VISITOR
|HOME
TIME
|THE SKINNY
|Bristol Eastern (2-6)
|South Windsor (2-6)
10 a.m.
|Let’s hope SW gets some lights soon.
|Bulkeley Co-Op (0-8)
|NWC (4-4)
10:30 a.m.
|It’ll be East Week soon enough, NWC
|E.O. Smith (1-7)
|Hartford Public (0-8)
1 p.m.
|Both teams have been offensively challenged.
|Bullard-Havens (8-0)
|MCW United (0-7)
Noon
|Only intrigue left for BH is either 1 or 2 seed in S
|Platt Tech (2-5)
|Prince Tech (3-5)
1 p.m.
|It’s a Camera vs. Bonito battle of wits.
|Wilcox Tech (1-6)
|Thames River (6-1)
1 p.m.
|Thames still has Quinebaug, ATI remaining.
|Vinal Co-Op (2-5)
|ATI (6-1)
2 p.m.
|Just win out, ATI and we’ll see you in M.
|Waterford (7-1)
|Woodstock (6-2)
1:30 p.m.
|Waterford’s come a long way in just a few years.
|NFA (5-3)
|Bacon Academy (6-2)
Noon
|Battle of the academies, with playoffs still at stake.
|Staples (2-6)
|St. Joseph (7-0)
11 a.m.
|Hogs will be dancing before sundown.
|Trumbull (2-6)
|Westhill (1-7)
1 p.m.
|Send the seniors out on a good note, at least.
|Ridgefield (7-1)
|Greenwich (7-1)
4 p.m.
|Greenwich might need this more than Ridgefield.
|Naugatuck (5-2)
|Holy Cross (6-2)
1 p.m.
|Naugy’s just about in spoiler mode, now.
|Cromwell/Portland (1-7)
|Coginchaug Co-Op (4-3)
1 p.m.
|Won’t happen for Devils this year. Still, can finish strong.