Sean Ireland steps down has Norwalk head coach after nine seasons

Citing a desire to spend more time with his family, Sean Ireland has resigned as Norwalk’s head football coach after nine seasons.

“My son is at the age you know,” Ireland said. “I miss more and more of his stuff. It got harder and harder.”

Ireland said he’s thought about how this would be his last season throughout the year.

“I was thinking about it, towards the end of the year, we played a game…” Ireland paused. “It was time. I said to myself, if I am thinking about it the decision is already made.”

Ireland’s son is seven years old and plays football, baseball and basketball, but Ireland doesn’t plan on coaching him. “I just want to watch him (play),” he said.

Ireland, who took over for Pete Tucci in the 2011 season, led the Bears to a 5-5 record this season and finished his tenure with a 46-45 overall record.

“This is a huge loss for the Norwalk football program,” Norwalk athletic director Doug Marchetti said. “Sean has been involved since 1998, he worked his way up through the ranks.”

Ireland, a 1996 graduate of Norwalk who played for the Bears from 1992-1995, first joined the coaching staff in 1998. He spent five years as the Bears’ offensive coordinator under Tucci until getting being elevated to head coach.

Ireland’s best season as head coach was his first year. The Bears reached the Class LL semifinals, beating Conard and losing to the eventual champion Xavier. It turned out to be Ireland’s only playoff appearance.

Despite that, Ireland said that it’s the molding of his players into men that he will miss the most. “I hope I installed values in these young men that, years down the road, they remember,” he said.

Ireland coached a number of players who went on to play in college, including Evan Adams (Syracuse) and James Makszin (Rhode Island).

He will remain at Norwalk as a health and physical education teacher. “I love the town of Norwalk, the community, the schools,” he said. “I was born and raised here.”

Marchetti said that the program is going to miss Ireland. “He’s always done it the right,” he said. “He’s great representative of Norwalk.”

Marchetti said Norwalk will post the job vacancy as soon as possible. “It’s something I want to get moving on sooner rather than later,” he said. “The longer we wait the further behind the 8-Ball we will be