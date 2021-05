schools scoreboard

Today’s schedule

All games 3:45 p.m. unless otherwise noted

BASEBALL: CTC: Wolcott Tech at Platt Tech; O’Brien Tech at Wright Tech; Whitney Tech at Bullard-Havens; NVL: Sacred Heart at Ansonia, 2:45 p.m.; Wolcott at Seymour; Shoreline: Coginchaug at Portland; Valley Regional at North Branford; East Hampton at Morgan; Westbrook at Old Saybrook; SCC: Hamden at Lyman Hall; Shelton at Hillhouse/Career (West Rock); Branford at Law; Cheshire at Hand; Fairfield Prep at Sheehan; West Haven at Guilford; Amity at North Haven, 7 p.m.; SWC: Barlow at Bunnell, 7 p.m.; Preps: Hamden Hall at Kingswood-Oxford, 4:30 p.m.; Hopkins at Brunswick, 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL: CTC: Wright Tech at O’Brien Tech; Plat Tech at Wolcott Tech; Preps: Kingswood-Oxford at Hamden Hall, 4:30 p.m.; NVL: Ansonia at Sacred Heart, 2:45 p.m.; St. Paul at Derby; Seymour at Wolcott, 6 p.m.; Shoreline: Old Saybrook at Westbrook; Morgan at East Hampton/Portland; North Branford at Valley Regional; Haddam-Killingworth at Cromwell; SCC: Hamden at Sheehan, 3:30 p.m.; Shelton at Career (East Shore); North Haven at Lauralton Hall; Branford at Hillhouse (Blackmon); Foran at Wilbur Cross; Hand at Mercy; Amity at Sacred Heart Academy; Cheshire at East Haven, 4:15 p.m.; Law at West Haven, 7 p.m.; SWC: Barlow at Bunnell, 4:15 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE: Preps: Hamden Hall at Kingswood-Oxford, 4:30 p.m.; Hopkins at Brunswick, 4:30 p.m.; Non-league: Prince Tech at Wilbur Cross, 6 p.m.; SCC: Hamden at Lyman Hall, 6 p.m.; North Haven at Hand, 7 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE: Preps: Hamden Hall at Kingswood-Oxford, 4:30 p.m.; SCC: Hamden at Law, 5:30 p.m.;

BOYS TENNIS: CTC: Platt Tech at Abbott Tech; Preps: Kingswood-Oxford at Hamden Hall, 4:30 p.m.; Hopkins at Brunswick, 4:30 p.m.; Shoreline: Morgan at Coginchaug, 3:30 p.m.; Old Saybrook at Old Lyme; East Hampton at Valley Regional; Haddam-Killingworth at Portland; SCC: Sheehan at Law; Guilford at Hand; Career at East Haven; Shelton at Cheshire; West Haven at Foran; Wilbur Cross at Hamden; Branford at Amity; Xavier at Fairfield Prep;

GIRLS TENNIS: Preps: Hamden Hall at Kingswood-Oxford, 4:30 p.m.; Shoreline: Cromwell at Westbrook; Old Lyme at Old Saybrook; Portland at Haddam-Killingworth; North Branford at Morgan; SCC: Career at Sheehan; Law at West Haven; Hand at Sacred Heart Academy; East Haven at Lyman Hall; Lauralton Hall at Amity; Foran at North Haven; Mercy at Cheshire; NVL: Seymour at St. Paul, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK: Shoreline: Portland at Old Saybrook, 3 p.m.; Coginchaug at North Branford, 3:30 p.m.; Westbrook at Old Lyme, 3:30 p.m.; SCC: Branford at Hamden; Lyman Hall at Guilford; Cheshire at Sheehan; Xavier, Mercy at West Haven; Foran at Shelton; North Haven at Sacred Heart Academy

BOYS GOLF: Preps: Brunswick at Hopkins (Course at Yale), 3:15 p.m.; SCC: Sheehan at Career (Alling Memorial GC, 1:30 p.m.; Branford at Wilbur Cross (Alling Memorial GC), 1:30 p.m.; Cheshire at Hand (Madison CC), 2:45 p.m.; Law at Notre Dame-West Haven (Race Brook CC), 2:45 p.m.; Guilford at Hamden (Laurel View CC), 2:45 p.m.; Hillhouse at Foran (Grassy Hill CC), 3 p.m.; East Haven at North Haven (Tradition Wallingford), 3 p.m.; Shoreline: North Branford at Morgan (Clinton CC), 3 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF: SCC: SCC: Cheshire at Hand (Madison CC), 3 p.m.; Non-league: Amity at St. Paul (West Woods GC), 3 p.m.; SWC: Brookfield at Bunnell (Oronoque CC), 3 p.m.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL: Non-league: Kolbe Cathedral at Xavier, 5 p.m.; Pomperaug at Hand, 5:30 p.m.; Cheshire at Newtown, 5:30 p.m.; Oxford at Amity, 5:30 p.m.

Baseball

Foran 11, Shelton 0

Foran 8 1 2 — 11 10 1 Shelton —

HR: F—Simonell.

Team records: Foran (2-6-0)

Comments: F—Brandon Payne was 3 for 3 with 2 doubles and 5 RBI. Trey Deitelbaum allowed no hits over 5 innings. HR- Michael Simonelli (2) a three run home run

North Haven 10, Branford 7

Branford 4 3 — 7 10 North Haven 2 8 – — 10 10 3

Batteries: Branford—Dan Farricielli, Jack Van Gelder, Colin McNeil (4, 0-1) and Ethan Covello (6); North Haven—Jason Mazzaro (7, 3-0) and Tyler Harger (7)

2B: B—Russo. 3B: B—Smith.

Team records: Branford (2-4-0); North Haven (4-4-0)

Softball

Foran 11, Wilbur Cross 4

Wilbur Cross 2 2 — 4 7 4 Foran 1 6 2 2 x — 11 11 1

Batteries: Foran—M. Viesselman (6-1)

2B: F—LaMorte (2), Rodrigues (2).

Team records: Wilbur Cross (2-4-0); Foran (6-2-0)

Lyman Hall 4, West Haven 3

West Haven 1 2 — 3 5 1 Lyman Hall 1 2 1 — 4 6 1

Batteries: West Haven—Mia Rubirosa and Holly Waibel; Lyman Hall—Alex Tenero and Gianna Scoppette 3B: WH—Rubirosa; LH—Chordas.

Team records: West Haven (2-4-0); Lyman Hall (3-4-0)

East Haven 20, Lauralton Hall 0

Lauralton Hall — 2 4 East Haven 7 3 6 4 x — 20 16 1

Batteries: Lauralton Hall—C. Furnari (0-1); East Haven—Tori Heaphy (4-1) HR: EH—Cordova, Fowler, Rosario.

Team records: East Haven (7-1-0)

Comments: Tori Heaphy struck out 12 for East Haven.

Boys lacrosse

Cheshire 20, North Haven 7

Cheshire 6 5 2 7 — 20 North Haven 2 1 3 1 — 7

Trumbull 11, Shelton 5

Trumbull 4 2 3 2 — 11 Shelton 3 2 — 5

Shots: Trumbull 23, Shelton 13

Trumbull

Goals: Julian Kammerman, Shea Grant 3, Tyler Hobbs 3, Patrick Spychala 2, Ethan Hughes, Billy Colbert. Assists: Julian Kammerman 2, Shea Grant 4. Saves: Jason Rubenstein 6, Jake Kaplan 3.

Shelton

Goals: Reilly Brennan 2, Joey Thompson 2, Evan Azary. Assists: Jared Sedlock 3. Saves: Jeff Wojtowicz 8.

Girls lacrosse

Guilford 20, Mercy 3

Mercy (2-6-0) 3 — 3 Guilford 14 6 — 20

Shots: Mercy 6, Guilford 24

Mercy (2-6-0)

Goals: Ava Arcesi 2, Kylie Fordyce. Saves: Reilly Keegan 4.

Guilford

Goals: Maddie Epke, Peyton Root 5, Hannah Tillier 4, Taylor Farace 2, Ella Clarke 2, Kat Bassegio, Caroline Kane, Paige Crowley, Emma Appleman, MJ Santa Barbara, Lorelie King. Saves: Sydney Widlitz 2.

Amity 14, Sacred Heart Academy 6

Sacred Heart Academy (4-1-0) 1 5 — 6 Amity (4-1-0) 8 6 — 14

Shots: Sacred Heart Academy 13, Amity 31

Sacred Heart Academy (4-1-0)

Goals: Mia Celentano 3, Emma Kirck.

Amity (4-1-0)

Goals: Natalie Huber, Lauren Ronai 3, Skylar Burzynski 2, Dylan Lyons 2, Liv Zalinski 2, Meghan Smith, Bailey McNamara 3. Saves: Payton Rahn 13.

Old Saybrook 19, Valley Regional 10

Valley Regional — 10 Old Saybrook — 19

Hamden 9, Jonathan Law 6

Hamden (1-4-0) — 9 Jonathan Law (2-2-0) — 6

Hamden (1-4-0)

Goals: Kaitlyn Nutcher 3, Kyley Turshman 3.

Cheshire 17, Branford 3

Cheshire (7-2-0) 13 4 — 17 Branford 1 2 — 3

Shots: Cheshire 30, Branford 14

Cheshire (7-2-0)

Goals: Taylor Warburton 3, Alex Lucas, Hannah Merritt 2, Ava Harris 3, Tori Santi, Ava Matikowski, Lauren Samela, Hailey Beling, Raegan Bailey 4. Assists: Taylor Warburton, Alex Lucas 3, Ava Harris, Tori Santi, Lauren Samela, Raegan Bailey. Saves: Audrey Bronson 9.

Branford

Goals: Isla Lionetti, Ava Ferrie 2. Saves: Ellena Galdenzi 8.

Boys tennis

East Haven 5, Foran 2 (At East Haven). Singles: Nico Esposito (F) def. Gabe Olszewski 6-1, 6-0; Arush Puri (F) def. Mateusz Wiszniewski 6-1, 6-2; Mat Divito (EH) def. Jared O’Sullivan 6-0, 6-0; Oliver Kabel (EH) def. Ryan Purviance 3-6, 6-3, 6-0; Doubles: Matt Battaglino & Oliver Gonzalez (EH) def. Danny Abate & Danny Ruano 6-3, 6-2; Devon Lopez & Minh Trinh (EH) def. Kevin Huang & Keith Pokornowski 6-4, 6-3; Dom Montouri & Justin Donnelly (EH) def. Josh Cummings & Steve Mingrone 6-4, 6-2. Records: Foran 7-3, East Haven 5-5.

Lyman Hall 4, West Haven 3 (At West Haven). Singles: Jackson Mailhot (LH) def. Punar Garani (WH) 6-1, 6-2. Brady Campbell (LH) def. Benjamin Sager (WH) 6-0, 6-2. Alex Zeleya (LH) def. Abdel Mohamednoor (WH) 6-2, 6-1. Anshu Patel (LH) def. Hayat Khan (WH) 7-5, 6-4.. Doubles: Murtaza Ahmad and Ahmed Mohamednour (WH) won by forfeit; Chris Leum and Robert Vets (WH) won by forfeit; Valentin Diaz and Yousef Mohamded (WH) won by forfeit. Records: Lyman Hall 4-4-1; West Haven 0-8.

Portland 5, Morgan 2. Singles: JOE MORSE (M) DEF. CODY DAGGETT (P) 6-2, 6-0; STEVEN KISNER (M) DEF. BRANDON MASAL (P) 6-2, 6-2; BRADY TELERICO (P) DEF. NICHOLAS BAUSCH (M) 6-4, 6-0; EAMON PINEDA (P) DEF. PAGE GUPTILL (M) 6-0, 6-0; BEN MCGREW (P) DEF. DAMIAN SEVIER (M) 6-2, 7-5. DOUBLES: TREVOR TEWKSBURY / NICK D’ANGELO (P) DEF. DARREN ABBOTT / RYAN MANSFIELD (M) 6-4, 6-4; NOAH CHARPENTIER / CAIDEN HETTRICK-RIVERA (P) DEF. RYDER WATSON / SOZON ALBANIS (M) 6-1, 6-1

Sheehan 6, Career 1 (At Wallingford) Match 1: Singles: Avery Solan (S) def. Marcus Duff (C) 8-3; Martin Duff (C) def. Kalen Boman 8-3; John Womelsdorf (S) def. Terry Giles 8-5; Satvik Agnihotram wn by forfeit . Doubles: Jadin Kapoor/ Matt Carboni (S) def. Osiana Brown/ Sarn Padilla 8-1; Conner Duffey/Vrak Patel (S) won by forfeit; Brennan Lagasse/ Ryan Lagasse(S) won by forfeit.

Sheehan 5 Career 2 (at Wallingford), Match 2: Singles: Marcus Duff (C) def. Kalen Boman (S) 8-3; Satvik Agnihotram (S) def. Sarn Padilla 8-2; Connor Duffey (S) def. Osiana Brown (C) 8-5. Doubles: Martin Duff/Terry Giles (C) def. Jadin Kapoor/ Matt Carboni (S) 8-1; Vraj Patel/Brennan Lagasse (S) won by forfeit; Ryan Lagasse/Triston Bonilla won by forfeit. Record: Sheehan 10-1.

Girls tennis

Branford 5, Lyman Hall 2 (At Wallingford). Singles: Shae Lepre (B) defeats Olivia Vegliante (LH), 6-4, 6-0; Leila Omeragi (B) defeats Riley Sullivan (LH), 6-0, 6-0; Evelyn Mollow (B) defeats Katie Madow (LH), 6-0, 6-0; Nuala Paudyal (B) defeats Sophia Donath (LH), 6-2, 6-2. Doubles: Keertana Chagari and Abigail French (LH) defeat Celina Shrestha and Zaide Schlesinger (B), 6-0, 6-0; Julie Fredricksen and Gianna Draghi (LH) defeat Nunu Smith and Lila Wasiolek (B), 6-1, 6-0; Hanna Bloomquist and Scout Engstrom (B) defeat Emilie Weir and Emma Jacobs (LH), 6-2, 6-3. Records: Branford 7-3; Lyman Hall 6-5.

North Haven 7, Mercy 0 (At North Haven). Singles: Ally Vollero (NH) def. Lila Cerritelli (M), 6-1, 6-1; Taylor Morris (NH) def Tin Yan (M) 6-0, 6-2; Risa Tobin (NH) def. Helen Yang (M) 6-0, 6-1; Chandler Morris (NH) def Maggie McCormack (M),6-1, 6-1. Doubles: Megan Kell/Nadia Kavgaci (NH) def Kat Antico/Harper Carlson (M), 6-2, 6-4; Kaitlin Ha/Sophia Delvecchio (NH) def Emily Pulvirenti/Sophia Seymour (M), 6-1, 6-1; Zeena Mohamed/Noelle Carmody (NH) def Ava Cedillo/Milana Koji (M) 1-6, 6-1, 10-8. Records: North Haven 6-3; Mercy 2-7.

Boys golf

Branford def. Lyman Hall (at Pine Orchard CC). Medalist: Keegan Lalonde (B), 38. Branford: Justin Acquarulo, 39; Billy Linder, 42; Colin Deane, 44; Finn Thompson, 46. Lyman hall: Braden Kawalik, 46.

Cheshire 166, Hamden 206 (at The Farms CC, Par 36). Medalist – AJ DePaolo (C), 36. Cheshire: Nick Fortunato 41, Chris Scaffone 43, Riley Brabant 46. Hamden: Ryan Shane 48, John Ganucheau 52, Kellen Sargolini 52, Bode Becker 54.

Coginchaug 172, Old Saybrook 193 (at Fenwick GC). Medalist: Colin Murphy (C), 38. Coginchaug: Aaron Fella 43, Jason Penney 44, RJ Albanese 48. Old Saybrook: Garrett Brady 45, Drew Kulmann 46, Jacob Speed 51, Joe Sinibaldo 51.

Foran 191, Career 248 (at Alling Memorial GC). Medalist: Luke Thomas (F), 45. Foran: Mia Coppola 49, Miles O’Sullivan 43, Maguire Casey 54. Career: Jostin Malaret 50, Jim Lopez 65, Jimmy Ramirez 65, Mariano Burgos 68.

North Branford 191, Valley Regional 245 (at Indian Springs CC). Medalist: Dakota Cooper (NB), 43. North Branford: Jack O’Brien 47, Jalen Rossicone 50, Ryan Monde 51, Blake Pearson 56. Valley: Zack Figuenick 60, Jake Castellano 64, Tyler Buel 60, Gavin Filacchione 61, Kyle Montecalvo 75.

Notre Dame-West Haven 160, Xavier 180 (at Portland GC). Co-medalists: Jake Ivan-Paul (ND) and Jon Bushka (ND), 38. Notre Dame: Jake Ivan-Paul 38, Jon Bushka 38, Nick Richetti 42, Will Giaquinto 42; Xavier: Chris Drisdelle 42, John Carrozzella 45, Trevor Rohrbacher 45, John Thompson 48. Records: Notre Dame 6-2; Xavier 1-5.

Shelton 155, Law 187 (at Orange Hills CC par 35). Medalist: Kyle St.Pierre (S), 36; Shelton: Cameron St. Pierre 38; Vin DeFeo 40; Tyler Pearson 41. Law: Anthony DiFederico 46, Jaden Archuleta 46, Dylan Soule 45, Joe Mester 50.

Boys volleyball

Amity 3, Xavier 0 (at Woodbridge). Game scores: Amity 25-18, 25-21, 25-15. Records: A 5-6; X 1-4. Stats: Amity: Theodore Zaharewicz had 16 kills and three blocks and Koray Mursalugo had 20 assists.

Masuk 3, Shelton 2. Game scores: Masuk 25-19, 14-25, 25-18, 23-25, 15-8. Stats; Shelton: Rob Quevedo 8 kills and 8 digs, Brandon Acervida 30 digs and Jack Gangi 11 kills and 7 blocks.

Boys track

North Haven 83, Norte Dame-West Haven 67 (at North Haven). 4 x 800m- North Haven (Aaron Barbiero, Luke Nugent, Nick Howlett, Patrick Roarke) 9:01.5; 4 x 100m- North Haven (MJDevillers, Danny Thomas, Toray Smart, Toray Armfield) 46.4; 110mh- Matt Crispi NH 18.0 100m-Elijah Blocker ND 11.1 Jav-Mason Melchiore 152-9; 1600m-Jacob Carson ND 4:48.3 LJ-Armfield NH 20-10 400m- Jack Pollard NH Garret Jones ND 54.0; Shot- Ethan Anderson NH 43-10; 300mh-Crispi NH 47.1 800m- Erik Kuselias ND 2:05.8; 200- Blocker ND 23.6 Disc-Anthony Vigliotto NH 116-11; TJ- Garret Jones ND 36-11.5; PV-Max Bothwell ND 10-0 3200m-Gordon Drew ND 11:03.5; 4x400m- North Haven (Roarke, Devillers, Howlett, Pollard) 3:43.3; HJ-Dan Paletta ND 5-6. Records: North Haven 5-1; Norte Dame 3-1.

Wilbur Cross 85, East Haven 54. 4×800: WC (A. Bruce, W. Boone, M. Festa, J. Sampedro) 12:43; 4×100: EH (D. Patel, D. Amatruda, E. Al-Hawari, R. Figueroa) 47.2; 110 Hurdles: EH (R. Figueroa) 16.9; 100: WC (A. Hyslop) 11.3; 1600: WC (N. Omelchenko) 4:56; 400: WC (J. Gomez-Stafford) 55.2; 300 Hurdles: EH (R. Figueroa) 44.8; 800: WC (N. Omelchenko) 2:01; 200: EH (D. Amatruda) 22.9; 3200: WC (N. Omelchenko) 11:27; 4×400: WC (J. Gomez-Stafford, J. Maciel, W. Boone, A. Bruce) 3:46; Javelin: EH (D. Salato) 139′ 5″; Shot Put; WC (J. Johnson) 38′ 3″; Discus: WC (J. Johnson) 119′ 3″; High Jump: WC (J. Maciel) 5′ 4″; Long Jump: WC (A. Hyslop) 20′ 2″; Triple Jump: EH (D. Salato) 38′ 9.5. Records: Wilbur Cross 3-1, East Haven 1-3.

Girls track

East Haven 88, Wilbur Cross 56. 4×800: WC (M. Pedersen, C. Buterbaugh, A. Omelchenko, L. Trachten) 13:11; 4×100: EH (J. Urban, K. Francois, O. Martin, E. Mazzucco) 53.0; 100 Hurdles: WC (N. White) 17.0; 100: EH (K. Francois) 12.5; 1600: WC (C. Buterbaugh) 5:51; 400: WC (E. Jones) 1:06.4; 300 Hurdles: WC (N. White) 46.3; 800: WC (M. Pedersen) 2:20; 200: EH (K. Francois) 26.0; 3200: WC (A. Omelchenko) 12:17; 4×400: WC (N. White, M. Pedersen, E. Adolphe, E. Jones) 4:21; Javelin: EH (A. Stettinger) 113′; Shot Put: EH (A. Stettinger) 28′; Discus: EH (A. Stettinger) 82′ 4″; High Jump: EH (M. D’Auria, J. Urban) 4′ 8″; Long Jump: EH (K. Francois) 15′ 8″; Triple Jump: EH (M. D’Auria) 33′ 9″; Pole Vault: EH (M. D’Auria) 7′. Records: Wilbur Cross 2-2, East Haven 4-0.