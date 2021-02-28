Schools roundup: Lyman Hall downs Foran

Natalie Panagrosso had 14 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Lyman Hall girls basketball team to a 38-23 SCC win over Foran on Saturday.

Brianna Mik added 10 points and eight rebounds for the Trojans (2-2).

Sam Young led Foran (2-6) with five points.

Boys basketball

Guilford 66, North Haven 38: Justin Hess had 22 points and Jack Ciocca added 12 to lead Guilford to an SCC win. Adam Pandafi had nine points to lead North Haven.

Lyman Hall 49, Foran 37: Tyler Voisine had 24 points and Luke O’Reardon added 10 to lead the Trojans to an SCC win. Charlie Diamantis had 12 points for the Lions.

Wilbur Cross 45, Shelton 41: Christian McClease had 15 points and Ja’don Thomas added 12 to lead the Governors to an SCC win. The Governors outscored the Gaels 15-10 in the fourth quarter to secure the win. Vin Defeo had 14 points and Tim Hilser added 12 to lead the Gaels.

Girls hockey

Amity/North Haven/ Cheshire 3, Hamden 2: Kelsey McCarthy scored the game-winning goal in the third period to lead the Blades to an SCC win.

Avery DePodesta added a goal and an assist and Jade Krukar had 19 saves for the Blades. Tania Cruz scored both goals for the Green Dagons.