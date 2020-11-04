Schools roundup: Ippolito leads Guilford past East Haven

Anthony Ippolito had a goal and three assists for the Guilford boys soccer team, which defeated East Haven 6-1 in a Southern Connecticut Conference game at East Haven on Tuesday.

Camilo Carmona added a goal and an assist for Guilford. Chris Torres scored for East Haven.

Hand 4, Wilbur Cross 1: Scott Testori posted yet another hat trick and Gavin Jorens also scored for Hand, which remained undefeated in a Southern Connecticut Conference win at New Haven. Wilbur Cross scored on a penalty kick.

Law 4, Platt Tech 1: Marcus Dostal scored twice for Law in an SCC win at Milford. Nick Ramirez gave Platt Tech a 1-0 lead.

Girls soccer

Sheehan 1, Sacred Heart Academy 1: Paige Johnson scored in the second half for Sacred Heart Academy in an SCC win at Hamden. Leah Best scored for Sheehan (5-3-2).

Mercy 6, Hamden 0: Kaila Lujumbio scored twice and Melina Ford posted the shutout in net for Mercy in an SCC game at Hamden.