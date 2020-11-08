Schools roundup: Guilford blanks Lyman Hall in SCC tourney

Kelly Calistro had two goals to lead No. 2 seed Guilford to a 7-0 win over No. 7 Lyman Hall in a first round game of the Southern Connecticut Conference Division A tournament in Guilford on Saturday.

Guilford, the two-time defending SCC tournament champions, had six different scorers in the game.

Guilford outshot the Trojans 32-0.

No. 3 Hand 2, No. 6 Sheehan 0: Grace Hartmann and Sydney Courtmance scored to lead the Tigers to their SCC A Division first round win in Madison. Rilee Routhenhauer had 19 saves for the Titans. Hand will play host Guilford on Monday at 3:45 p.m. in the semifinals of the SCC A division.

Girls soccer

Haddam-Killingworth 4, East Hampton 3: Kedarjah Lewis had two goals and two assists and Sophia Torello had five saves to lead the Cougars to their Shoreline Conference win. Sydney Blyler had two goals for East Hampton.