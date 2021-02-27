Schools roundup: Elpi helps Branford win third straight

Justin Elpi made five of six free throws down the stretch to give the Branford boys basketball team a 55-51 win over Cheshire Friday night for an SCC home win.

Jake Palluzzi Jr. led all scorers with 17 points for the Hornets, who won their third consecutive game. Connor DeLaubell led the Rams with 16 points.

Xavier 57, Lyman Hall 48: Justin Menard had 22 points and eight rebounds as Xavier handed Lyman Hall its first loss in SCC action at Wallingford.

Parker Hunter added 14 points for the Falcons (4-1). Tyler Voisine finished with 20 points to lead the Trojans (5-1).

Seymour 87, Derby 43: Dion Perkins scored 27 points and Chris Seara added 18 for Seymour, which remained undefeated with the NVL win at Derby. Taeshaun Sanchez led Derby with 17 points.

Law 72, Career 48: Noah Tutlis scored 20 points and Brian Felag added 15 points for Law in an SCC win at Milford. Thomas Glover scored 25 points to lead all scorers for Career.

East Haven 50, Hamden 39: Nick Furino scored a game-high 21 points for East Haven in an SCC win at Hamden. Jair Maths scored 11 points to lead the Green Dragons.



Girls basketball



Wilbur Cross 59, Shelton 35: Jaylice Rosario had 23 points, 17 rebounds and four assists for Wilbur Cross in an SCC win at Shelton.

April Artis added 19 points for the Governors. Clarissa Pierre scored 12 points to lead Shelton.

East Haven 47, Hamden 39: Taylor Salato scored 20 points for East Haven in an SCC home win. Diamond White scored 13 points to lead the Green Dragons, the two-time reigning SCC tournament champions.

Amity 39, West Haven 36: Mya Manzione had 11 points to lead Amity to the SCC road win at West Haven. Amani Abuhatab had 15 points to pace the Westies.

North Haven 36, Guilford 34: Julia Bell scored 11 points for North Haven in a SCC win at Guilford. Faith O’Donnell led all scorers with 16 points for Guilford.

North Branford 60, Portland 56: Freshman guard Keana Criscuolo scored 20 points for North Branford in a come-from-behind Shoreline Conference victory at Portland.

Erica Piercey had 10 rebounds and 7 assists for the Thunderbirds (2-4). Carly Graves led Portland (1-4) with 17 points.