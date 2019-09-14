Schools roundup: Brandon leads Cheshire Academy past Worcester Academy

Jack Brandon threw three touchdown passes and also scored on a 2-yard touchdown run to lead the Cheshire Academy football team to a 35-7 prep school win over Worcester Academy in Worcester, Mass. on Saturday.

Cam Maddox also scored on a 10-yard run for the Cats (1-1).

It was the season-opener for Worcester.

Boys soccer

Coginchaug 1, Sheehan 0: Max Tenple scored with 13 minutes left in the game on an assist from freshman Alex Meisenkothen for the Blue Devils’ non-league win in Wallingford. Matt Tayler had eight saves for the Blue Devils and Gabe Wells had three saves for the Titans.

Hopkins 2, Hamden Hall 0: Luca Richo and Robert Tullonge each scored to lead the Hilltoppers to their win.

Morgan 3, Waterford 0: Zach Tuccitto had a goal and two assists to lead the Huskies to their win in Clinton. Max Skidmore and Manny Romero each added a goal for the Huskies. A.J. Sachatello had five saves for Waterford.

Girls soccer

Sheehan 1, Cromwell 0: Olivis Dubac scored on an assist from Dylan Smity at 60:48 to lead the Titans to their season-opening non-league win in Wallingford. Sydney Dana had 11 saves for Cromwell (0-2).

Field hockey

Glastonbury 2, Hamden 0: Sunny Sanderson and Caitlin Gallagher scored to lead the Tomahawks (1-0-0-1) to their non-league win in Hamden. Raneen Hamoudeh had eight saves for the Green Dragons (1-1).

Guilford 5, Stonington 0: Maddie Epke had two goals and two assists and Ava Bucci added two goals to lead the Indians to their non-league win in the season-opening game for both teams in Guilford. Ella Stanley added three assists for the Indians. Claire Evans had nine saves for Stonington.

New Canaan 3, Cheshire 0: Anna Lindeis had a goal and an assist and Megan Lyden had six saves to lead the New Canaan Rams (2-0) to their non-league win in Cheshire. Ava Pulisciano had 10 saves for the Cheshire Rams (0-2).

Old Saybrook 6, Waterford 1: Taylor Stone had four goals, Grace Adams added two and Kayla Holt had three assists to lead the Rams to their win. Hannah Buczkowski scored for Waterford.