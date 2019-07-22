A 90th birthday part for former legendary Wilbur Cross boys basketball coach Robert Saulsbury will be held on Aug. 4. A 90th birthday part for former legendary Wilbur Cross boys basketball coach Robert Saulsbury will be held on Aug. 4. Photo: Peter Hvizdak /Hearst Connecticut Media File Photo Buy photo Photo: Peter Hvizdak /Hearst Connecticut Media File Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Schools notebook: Ex-Cross coach Saulsbury to have 90th birthday celebration 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

A 90th birthday part for former legendary Wilbur Cross boys basketball coach Robert Saulsbury will be held Aug. 4 at Cascade in Hamden from 2 to 6 p.m.

Tickets are $65 per person. Tables of 10 will be available to be reserved in advance at a reduced price. Checks can be made out to: Nuts About Health, Inc., which is a 501(c) 3 non-profit Proceeds will benefit the Robert H. Saulsbury Scholarship Fund.

For more information, contact Sharon Bradford at (475) 220-7527, Neil Richardson at (203) 376-1385 Dwight Ware (203) 410-8912 or Reggie Hayes (203) 865-4270

Hand HOF

Ten people will be inducted into the Madison Athletic Hall of Fame on Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. at the Madison Beach Hotel.

The 10 people are: Jan Carroll (honored posthumously as an exemplary contributor); Michael Ciotti (1986) football and baseball and coached football from 2006-2017; Sarah (Ellis) Enos (1997), former standout in soccer, basketball and track and field; Larry (Buddy) Hall (1968) for basketball and baseball; Shane Kokoruda (1991), ex-lacrosse standout; Becky (Lutz) Hall (2007), also an ex-lacrosse standout; Ryan Nizolek (2006) for both football and lacrosse; Brian Parri (1987) and Stephen Parri (1987), both for soccer; and Blythe (Wygonik) Pariseault (1997), a former swimming standout.

Inductees will also be honored the following evening at the halftime of the home football game at Strong Field. Tickets for the induction ceremony are $50 and can be reserved at www.madisonhalloffame.org. For additional questions, contact Chris Lena at cdlena63@gmail.com.

Amity HOF

The Amity Alumni Athletic Hall of Fame will induct six new members at the annual Amity Hall of Fame/Hall of Honor Dinner on Oct. 24 at Grassy Hill Country Club in Orange at 5:30 p.m.

The 2019 inductees include: Gary Lindgren, former ice hockey coach and school counselor; Patricia Mascia, former girls basketball and field hockey coach and physical education teacher; Dawn Stanton (1986), ex-girls indoor and outdoor track & field standout; Ted Czepiga (2004) former football standout and coach who also played lacrosse; Chris Diette (2004), who participated in swimming and lacrosse; and Amanda (Vargo) Zapatka (2004), a former standout in both soccer and basketball.

Dinner tickets are $50 in advance with a purchase deadline of Oct. 8. Make checks made payable to the Amity Alumni Athletic Hall of Fame and send to Amity High School Athletic Department Att. Lori Bonney 25 Newton Rd. Woodbridge CT 06525.

Shelton HOF

Seven people will be inducted into the 2019 Shelton High School Hall of Fame on Oct. 20 at The Stone Barn Restaurant in Monroe.

The inductees are: Bill Banfe, former housemaster and headmaster of Shelton Intermediate School and was involved in high school football for over 20 years; Elaine Biercevicz-Piazza (1964), a former softball standout who pitched for the Raybestos Brakettes, has been inducted into several other halls of fame and was Lyman hall’s athletic director for 27 years; Ken Bobowick, a longtime science teacher and golf coach; Ed Finn, a legendary football and track coach who has the school’s stadium named in his honor; Maurice “Moe” Martin (1952), who helped the Gaels win their only CIAC state boys basketball championship in 1952; John McNamara, a longtime teacher and marching band leader; and Don Ramia (1964), a former standout football player.

The ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. Tickets are $50 per person. Checks can be made payable to Shelton High School Hall of Fame and sent to: Shelton High School Hall of Fame, 120 Meadow Street, Shelton, CT 06484, c/o John Niski. The deadline for purchasing tickets is Oct 10.

For more information, contact Niski at jniski@sheltonpublicschools.org.