SCC Quarterfinal roundup: Top seed Notre Dame-West Haven holds off No. 8 Fairfield Prep

BRANFORD – Zach Laput scored 17 points and Brett Hutchison added 15 for top seed Notre Dame-West Haven beat No. 8 Fairfield Prep 64-53 in the SCC tournament quarterfinals at Branford High on Saturday.

The Green Knights (20-1) never trailed and defeated Fairfield Prep for the third time this season. Notre Dame advances to Monday’s semifinals for the fourth straight season.

Zach Laput on Notre Dame's team effort win over Fairfield Prep in the SCC #ctbb quarterfinals…and a few other nuggets. pic.twitter.com/9ss4S7SZjj — Joe Morelli (@nhrJoeMorelli) February 29, 2020

The game was tied at 12 midway through the second quarter, then the Green Knights went on a 9-2 run to close out the half and lead 21-14. Hutchison had seven of those points.

It was Hutchison who hit the 3-point shot to put the Green Knights up double digits for the first time. Laput got the offensive rebound and kicked out to Hutchison, who put Notre Dame up 36-25.

Notre Dame built the lead to 15 (50-35) with 5:31 left, but Prep wasn’t done. The Jesuits (12-10) cut it to six on a couple of occasions, but couldn’t get any closer. The Green Knights hit nine free throws in the final 92 seconds to seal the win. Notre Dame shot 14 of 17 from the line in the fourth.

Max McGillicuddy and Logan Carey had 17 and 16, respectively, to lead Fairfield Prep.