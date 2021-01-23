SCC to not allow fans for first week of winter sports regular season

The Southern Connecticut Conference will not allow any spectators at events for the first week of the regular season.

Games begin on Monday, Feb. 8. League commissioner Al Carbone said the spectator policy had far more discussion than the winter sports plan, which was approved by the SCC Board of Governors on Friday.

“From the second week beginning Feb. 15, each school would have its own policy,” Carbone said. “Some schools will allow visiting fans. Attending a sporting event is a privilege and playing a sporting event is a privilege. So you wear a mask, follow the rules, abide by the (site) policies and deal with it.”

Carbone said there could be weekly zoom calls to determine the spectator policy each week, including what the policy may look like during the postseason. Carbone indicated that there is a good chance the league tournaments will all be contested at the higher seed rather than using neutral sites.

The FCIAC has already determined to not allow any fans at its games this season. The SWC, CCC and Shoreline are still in the process of determining their policy. Barlow out of the SWC has already said it would allow two fans per home game.

Carbone said there is flexibility in the regular-season schedule should teams be forced to quarantine due to COVID-19. If a team is out for two weeks, Carbone said two opponents of the said quarantined team could be matched up instead for boys or girls basketball, especially if they reside in the same division.

In ice hockey, rink availability will play a role in those decisions.

“It (switching schedules) may not be based on competitiveness. It may be more geographic,” Carbone said.

Schools will have similar schedules in boys and girls basketball, playing the same opponent in regular-season games one through 12. As for the private schools in the league, Mercy will share a similar schedule to Xavier, Lauralton Hall to Fairfield Prep and Sacred Heart Academy to Notre Dame-West Haven.

Each sport, including boys swimming and gymnastics, will play 12 games or meets.