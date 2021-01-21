SCC proposes plan for winter sports, awaits approval on Friday

The Southern Connecticut Conference submitted its winter sports plan on Wednesday with the regular season is expected to begin Feb. 8. The plan is expected to be approved by the league’s Board of Governors on Friday.

Boys and girls basketball will be split up into four geographic divisions, two in the East and two in the West. There will be five teams in each division and each team will be scheduled for 12 regular-season games.

This is all subject to change due to teams going into quarantine due to COVID-19 breakouts.

For the league tournament, every team will qualify regardless of record. There will be 10 teams in Division I, 10 more in Division II with a champion determined in each division. The first round of the girls tournament begins March 17, the boys on March 18.

The championship games are scheduled for March 25 and 26, respectively. Sites are to be determined.

As previously reported by Hearst Connecticut Media, the SCC and SWC will combine again for a three-division format for boys hockey. There will be seven teams in Division I, 11 in Division II and six in Division III.

One change of significance is Sheehan moving up from Division III to Division II. The Titans will play their home games at the Northford Ice Pavilion instead of Choate Rosemary Hall.

“This (Sheehan’s move) is more for logistical reasons,” SCC commissioner Al Carbone said. “Six or seven teams play out of Northford. This will save on travel against the Division III teams.”

Ice rink availability has affected some other SCC schools. East Haven is playing at Northford because the East Haven Veterans Memorial Ice Rink is under construction. Guilford, which also plays there, has moved its home games to Bennett Rink in West Haven.

Cheshire will play at Astorino Arena in Hamden rather than at Wesleyan University and Xavier, instead of Wesleyan, will play at the Champions Skating Center in Cromwell.

Like basketball, all teams will qualify for the postseason, which is scheduled to begin March 18. The Division I final is slated to be held on March 26 while both the Division II and III championship games are to be held on March 27.

In addition to Guilford, there are six co-op teams in girls hockey: Amity-North Haven-Cheshire, Hamden-Lyman Hall-Wilbur Cross, West Haven-Sacred Heart Academy, Hand-Coginchaug-Haddam-Killingworth-Valley Regional, Milford-Notre Dame (Ffld.)-Weston-Pomperaug and Lauralton Hall-Shelton-Masuk-Newtown-Barlow.

All seven teams will qualify for the league playoffs, which begin March 20 and conclude on March 25. The Branford-East Haven-North Branford co-op will not compete this season. Carbone said he was notified by Branford, the host team, back in November.

In boys swimming, as previously detailed by Hearst Connecticut Media, the regular-season meets will be virtual. There will be two divisions with Shelton being the one program playing teams in both divisions.

The division champions will also be held virtually, some time between March 22-26.

There are five teams competing in gymnastics in addition to teams of one. The championship meet will also be held virtually some time between March 22-26.

The league’s Board of Governors is scheduled to approve this plan on Friday.

SWC, CCC updates

SWC co-commissioner Mark Berkowitz confirmed that the league schedules are complete for boys and girls basketball and boys swimming. The hockey and gymnastics schedules will be done soon.

While the regular-season gymnastics meets will mostly be held virtually, Berkowitz said there will be some in-person meets for boys swimming.

The postseason basketball tournaments will be four rounds apiece and, like the SCC, everyone will qualify. The top two seeds will receive byes, Berkowitz said, and there will be one league champion.

In the CCC, boys and girls basketball and boys swimming schedules are completed and on the CIAC website. CCC commissioner Trish Witkin said the same regions were used as during the fall season. Ice hockey and gymnastics schedules are still being finalized.

Classical Magnet, Granby and Suffield have joined the CCC for boys swimming this season and Tri-Town and the Suffield Co-op for hockey. The postseason tournament formats are yet to be determined.





