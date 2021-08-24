SCC Football 2021: LAW preview

[Vitals]

COACH – CHRIS HALEY (1st season)

(1st season) CONFERENCE – SCC

SCC PLAYOFF CLASS – M (423 boys enrollment)

M (423 boys enrollment) HOME – Lawmen Stadium (Law High)

Lawmen Stadium (Law High) 2019 RECORD – 2-8

2-8 2021 OPENER – Sept. 10, at Guilford, 7 p.m.

Sept. 10, at Guilford, 7 p.m. TEAM WEBSITE —MaxPreps

JOHN NEIDER, Jr., QB (6-0, 187)

Jr., QB (6-0, 187) SPENCER HANNON, Sr., LB (5-9, 173)

Sr., LB (5-9, 173) LUCAS PINCUS-COYLE, Sr., RB (5-10, 170)

Sr., RB (5-10, 170) LOUIS SABO, Jr., G (6-0, 314)

[Outlook]

First-year coach Chris Haley is counting on a handful of veterans and a larger group of underclassmen to compete for a Tier 3 title in the SCC this fall.

“Spencer Hannon and Lucas Pincus-Coyle are team captains,” said Haley, who had the COVID year to put things in place. “Spencer started nine games at inside linebacker as a sophomore. Lucas is a running back. He played in our last three varsity games that year as a sophomore.

“John Neider will be our quarterback. He saw varsity reps as a freshman. Showing promise in early competition at wide receiver are Solomon Mercado, Matt Hagerty, Amadeus Bettencourt and Sam Costantini.”

Law offensive line coach Bill Pinto said: “We have tough, hardworking unit, led by junior Louis Sabo who saw varsity time the last three games in 2019. They are inexperienced but will be ready to go week one.”

Hannon will anchor a defensive unit that includes experience with Ryan McNellis and Luke Iaffaldano. Junior Brandon Leslie has showed promise on the defensive line, as have defensive backs Chris Engel, Jordan Hernandez and Michael Merchant.

Sept. 10 — at Guilford, 7 p.m. **

Sept. 17 — BASSICK, 7 p.m. **

Sept. 24 — at Stratford, 7 p.m. #

Sept. 30 — BROOKFIELD, 7 p.m. #

Oct. 15 — EAST HAVEN, 7 p.m. **

Oct. 23 — at RHAM, 1 p.m. #

Oct. 29 —BETHEL, 7 p.m. #

Nov. 5 — HAMDEN, 7 p.m. *

Nov. 18 — at Branford, 6 p.m. **

Nov. 25 — at Foran, 10:30 a.m. **

Home games in CAPS

**Division game

*Conference game

#CT Alliance game