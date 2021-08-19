SCC Football 2021: GUILFORD preview

[Vitals]

COACH — ANTHONY SALVATI (2nd season, 4-6)

(2nd season, 4-6) CONFERENCE — SCC Tier III

SCC Tier III PLAYOFF CLASS — L (569 boys enrollment)

L (569 boys enrollment) HOME — Kavanaugh Field, Guilford

Kavanaugh Field, Guilford 2019 RECORD — 4-6

4-6 2021 OPENER — Sept. 10 vs. Law, 7 p.m.

Sept. 10 vs. Law, 7 p.m. TEAM WEBSITES — Guilfordfootball.com | Twitter: @GHSfootball19; Instagram: @guilfordfootball | Maxpreps

ERIC DOLMUS, Sr., WR/DB (5-10, 180)

Sr., WR/DB (5-10, 180) JACK O’BRIEN, Sr., WR/DB (6-0, 185)

Sr., WR/DB (6-0, 185) EDDIE BARLAGE, Sr., WR/LB (5-10, 175)

Sr., WR/LB (5-10, 175) MIKE O’BRIEN, Jr., RB (5-10, 195)

Jr., RB (5-10, 195) HAYDEN ELDRIDGE, Jr., OL/DL (5-10, 240)

Jr., OL/DL (5-10, 240) LIAM ALBERTI, Jr., QB/LB (5-10, 185)

Jr., QB/LB (5-10, 185) DAN O’CONNELL, Jr., OL/LB (6-0, 230)

Jr., OL/LB (6-0, 230) LUKE CARIGNAN, Jr., OL/DL (6-1, 225)

[Outlook]

Who will run Guilford’s spread offense? That remains to be determined. Coach Anthony Salvati has three candidates available: senior Nico Messina, junior Liam Alberti and sophomore Tyler Hilgert.

Even when the Grizzlies make that decision, Salvati said the possibility exists to use specific packages to have multiple quarterbacks on the field at the same time.

Whoever ends up under center will have two primary targets running pass patterns: Jack O’Brien and Eric Dolmus. Salvati expects both seniors to be playing in college next season. Dolmus recently announced an offer from Central Connecticut State.

Mike O’Brien should make life easier on whoever starts behind center. The junior back saw significant varsity action as a freshman in 2019 despite having an all-state performer in Charles Walcott seeing most of the action. Dillon Burakoff will also get carries. Both backs will work behind an offensive line that Salvati says might be undersized, but has the necessary skill and experience to offset it.

Guilford will switch from an odd front on defense to an even one due to a surplus of quality linemen and linebackers. They will benefit from an athletic secondary, led by Dolmus and O’Brien, that should be able to disguise coverages.

The program is looking to earn its second winning season in three years under Salvati — who would become the first Guilford coach to have two winning seasons in at least 20 seasons. The Grizzlies got off to a promising start in 2019, winning their first three games. But they lost five of six to finish the year 4-6.

Guilford, a member of SCC’s Tier III, faces New London, Pomperaug, Brookfield and East Lyme in its Connecticut Football Alliance schedule.

Guilford’s home Kavanaugh Field is being refurbished and should be ready for the team’s second home game on Oct. 8. The Grizzlies will face Law in its opener at a site to be determined.

Sept. 10 — LAW, 7 p.m.**

Sept. 17 — at New London, 6 p.m.#

Sept. 24 — at Pomperaug, 6:30 p.m.#

Oct. 8 — EAST LYME, 7 p.m.#

Oct. 15 — at Hillhouse, 7 p.m.*

Oct. 29 — BROOKFIELD, 7 p.m.#

Nov. 5 — at Bassick (Kennedy Stadium), 6 p.m.**

Nov. 12 — BRANFORD, 7 p.m.**

Nov. 19 — EAST HAVEN, 7 p.m.**

Nov. 24 — at Hand, 7 p.m.*

Home games in CAPS

*Conference game

** Tier game

# CT Alliance game